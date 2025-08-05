Earthling Security Introduces Earthling CodeOps - Automated FedRAMP 20x Cloud Security Platform

New IaC and Policy-as-Code Platform Accelerates FedRAMP 20x Readiness and Simplifies Secure Cloud Deployments for Government Contractors and SaaS Providers

RESTON, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Earthling Security, LLC , a recognized leader in cloud security and compliance, proudly introduces Earthling CodeOps , an integrated Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) and Policy-as-Code (PaC) automation platform purpose-built to accelerate secure cloud deployments and ensuring security control enforcement. Developed to meet the evolving demands of FedRAMP and other stringent compliance frameworks, Earthling CodeOps enables cloud service providers to build, configure, and manage compliant environments with speed, consistency, and confidence - laying the foundation for faster ATOs and continuous monitoring at scale.

Code-Native Compliance Automation for FedRAMP 20x and Beyond

As the FedRAMP program advances toward its 20x modernization goals, cloud and security teams are under increased pressure to operationalize compliance , not just document it. In response, Earthling is launching CodeOps, a technical automation framework that enables infrastructure-as-code (IaC) and policy-as-code (PaC) driven implementation of security and regulatory controls, including FedRAMP third-party assessment (3PAO) services , NIST 800-53, and CMMC.

Earthling CodeOps provides a curated library of pre-vetted IaC modules and PaC guardrails, allowing teams to enforce baseline requirements directly in their deployment pipelines. It supports continuous validation, compliance mapping, and visibility into real-time control implementation status, enabling secure-by-design cloud operations at scale.

An EarthlingLabs Launched Product

Innovation forms the bedrock of Earthling Security's mission, where we seamlessly merge complex government and industry compliance standards with advanced cloud operations automation. EarthlingLabs , our dedicated hub for secure cloud solutions, combines visionary next-generation cloud operations solutions with our extensive government and industry cybersecurity expertise. CodeOps is the direct outcome of this pursuit: a framework engineered to solve complex compliance challenges through automation and secure-by-design principles, turning operational hurdles into efficient, repeatable processes, embodying our steadfast commitment to shaping the future of secure cloud adoption.

Earthling CodeOps at a Glance:

Security-by-Design Automation: Deploy with confidence using a library of pre-vetted IaC and Policy-as-Code guardrails.

Continuous Compliance Visibility: Gain real-time insight into control implementation status and automate evidence collection for audits.

Seamless Ecosystem Integration: Connect with AWS, GCP, Azure, and leading security and DevOps tools for a single pane of glass.

Technical Capabilities

Modular Infrastructure-as-Code Templates: Deploy reusable, pre-hardened infrastructure patterns for AWS, Azure, and GCP using Terraform, CloudFormation or Pulumi.

Embedded Policy-as-Code Enforcement: Integrate OPA, Rego, and Sentinel scripts to enforce access control, logging, encryption, and network boundary rules during provisioning and runtime.

CI/CD Integration: Embed compliance checks into GitHub Actions, GitLab, Bitbucket or other pipelines to shift compliance left.

Automated Drift Detection and Revalidation: Monitor infrastructure changes over time and automatically revalidate against approved baselines.

Designed for the 20x Compliance Model

FedRAMP 20x redefines cloud authorization through automated control inheritance, composable system modules, and continuous assurance, demanding operationalized compliance. Earthling CodeOps enables teams to embed these principles proactively, ensuring continuous adherence and accelerating ATO.

Build Systems Where Controls are Implemented by Default: Earthling CodeOps automatically integrates foundational security controls (encryption, network segmentation, access restrictions) via pre-vetted IaC modules. This ensures consistent, error-free implementation, aligning with 20x's "build once, inherit many" philosophy.

Code-Based Evidence Reduces Manual Documentation: The 20x model favors machine-readable evidence. Earthling CodeOps captures policy execution logs and configuration states as definitive code-based evidence, significantly cutting documentation burdens and streamlining audit artifact generation.

Achieve Traceability Across Infrastructure, Policy, and Compliance Layers: Earthling CodeOps links IaC modules and PaC scripts directly with FedRAMP, NIST 800-53, and CMMC controls. This provides clear, real-time traceability from deployed infrastructure to compliance controls, enhancing visibility and audit readiness.

Accelerate Time-to-ATO and Strengthen Ongoing Authorization Workflows: Earthling CodeOps accelerates ATO times and strengthens authorization workflows by embedding compliance checks in CI/CD pipelines ("shifting compliance left") and continuously validating infrastructure, combined with Earthling CodeOps capability of early detection and remediation, shortens initial ATO time, meeting 20x's goal of ATOs in weeks.

The Role of Policy-as-Code in FedRAMP 20x

FedRAMP 20x emphasizes automated control enforcement and continuous validation, with Policy-as-Code (PaC) being critical to achieving this objective. By embedding security and compliance logic directly into deployment pipelines, Earthling's PaC policy packs enable programmatic enforcement of FedRAMP-aligned policies throughout the infrastructure lifecycle. Our CodeOps solution currently supports Open Policy Agent (OPA), with planned future support for other PaC engines like Pulumi, Rego and Sentinel.

By codifying policies - such as encryption requirements, access restrictions, boundary protections, logging configurations, and configuration baselines - organizations can:

Ensure Consistent Enforcement: PaC eliminates human error and ensures that every deployment adheres to FedRAMP controls automatically.

Detect Violations Early: By integrating PaC into CI/CD pipelines, violations can be identified and remediated before infrastructure is provisioned.

Enable Real-Time Decision-Making: Policies are evaluated in real time, allowing for dynamic decisions based on context (e.g., environment, user role, system type).

Support Modular Architectures: PaC rules can be versioned and inherited across components, aligning with FedRAMP 20x's modular authorization model.

Accelerate ATO Readiness: Policy execution logs and results serve as machine-generated evidence that supports control implementation and ongoing authorization documentation.

This capability empowers organizations to shift compliance left, minimize security drift, and reduce the burden of manual evidence collection, making PaC a foundational enabler of the FedRAMP 20x strategy.

How CodeOps Supports FedRAMP 20x

FedRAMP 20x is centered around modernizing the authorization process through modularization, automation, and real-time compliance insights.

Earthling CodeOps aligns directly with these objectives by:

Automating Control Implementation: CodeOps turns control requirements into enforceable code, ensuring that implementations are evidentiary, consistent, testable, and reproducible across environments.

Enabling Modular System Architectures: With reusable IaC modules, CodeOps supports composable cloud systems that inherit compliance properties automatically - a key requirement for modular system design in 20x.

Reducing Audit Friction: With CodeOps, security teams and assessors gain a live view of control coverage and automated drift detection, specifically identifying infrastructure changes made manually rather than through code, thereby simplifying audit verification.

Shifting Compliance Left: By embedding compliance checks in CI/CD pipelines, CodeOps enables teams to detect misconfigurations before deployment, saving time and reducing rework.

Integrates Seamlessly Across the Ecosystem: To provide a single pane of glass and control center for compliance, CodeOps integrates seamlessly across the DevSecOps ecosystem, including major cloud providers (AWS, GCP, Azure) and leading security posture tools like Snyk and Symetri, and various telemetry sources (logs, events). It also interoperates with Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) tools like Pulumi and other Policy-as-Code (PaC) engines (OPA, Sentinel). This broad connectivity automates evidence collection, enhances visibility, and ensures a cohesive security and compliance posture.

Together, these capabilities help organizations meet the demands of FedRAMP 20x while reducing compliance fatigue and improving operational efficiency.

Who It's For

Earthling CodeOps is built for:

CSPs preparing for FedRAMP Low, Moderate, High or Tailored baselines

Government contractors deploying sensitive workloads

SaaS providers supporting regulated public sector missions

DevSecOps teams adopting secure-by-default practices

Organizations requiring compliance policies for ongoing operations

