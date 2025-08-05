Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - Jim Walker, Forum Chair of mining industry forum Diggers & Dealers, joined Luke Allshorn, Head of Business Development Australia and SE Asia, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the 2025 Diggers and Dealers Conference in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.





From 4-6 August 2025, over 2,500 global delegates will gather in Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Western Australia for the 34th annual Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum. As Australia's premier resources investment conference, the Forum unites mining executives, financiers, and industry leaders from around the world. This year, in a show of cross-continental connection, the TMX Group will ring the market opening bell live from the Forum stage, opening trading in Toronto from Kalgoorlie. The event underscores mining's global importance-highlighting gold's 42% price surge, M&A activity, and the rise of uranium and critical minerals. Diggers & Dealers continues to shape international conversation around mining, energy, and investment strategy in an increasingly interconnected world.

