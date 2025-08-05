With semantic analysis powered by autonomous AI agents, Sysdig Sage surfaces critical business risks and helps organizations fix them at the source in minutes

Black Hat USA - Sysdig, the leader in real-time cloud security, today announced the launch of the industry's first agentic cloud security platform. With Sysdig's autonomous AI agents, designed to analyze cloud environments end to end and surface hidden business risk, organizations can remediate crucial threats in minutes and deliver measurable improvements in their security posture. Sysdig Sage, the company's fully integrated AI cloud security analyst, understands context from the entire business and provides clear, contextual remediation recommendations, reducing an organization's exposure time to critical vulnerabilities from days to minutes.

"Businesses waste thousands of hours manually triaging security issues, chasing false positives, and debating what to fix instead of just fixing it," said Loris Degioanni, Sysdig Founder and CTO. "With our agentic cloud security, that changes. We're transcending superficial AI solutions and replacing reactive guesswork with real-time intelligence that transforms the way teams protect their business. Powered by agentic AI, Sysdig Sage isn't just faster it's cloud security done right. It thinks, reasons, and responds like a true teammate."

Uncompromising cloud security is built on great data and full context. Powered by Sysdig Sage, AI agents conduct a semantic analysis of cloud infrastructure and workloads to uncover key application context, such as environment and asset types, business functions, and customer resources. This key data often goes overlooked by other tools and teams, which are inundated with information and alerts in the fast-paced world of the cloud. By correlating that context with deep runtime insights to understand what is actually running in production, organizations can better protect their most vulnerable and business-critical assets.

The Power of Semantic Analysis with Sysdig Agentic Cloud Security

Sysdig agentic cloud security sets a new standard for how cloud security teams execute cloud risk prioritization and remediation. By harnessing agentic AI-powered semantic analysis within its cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP), Sysdig's approach deploys a collaborative team of specialized AI agents. Each AI agent is designed to deliver value to customers across key steps within the vulnerability management process:

Automated analysis for critical risks in business context: AI agents autonomously analyze cloud environments to identify and assign meaning to otherwise raw technical cloud data using semantic analysis. Capturing a semantic understanding of environments and infrastructure enables Sysdig Sage to link cloud workloads to key business context, such as environment types, business functions, application types, customer resources, geographic regions, and asset owners.

Reduced exposure time to critical vulnerabilities: Having insight into key business context is only the beginning. AI agents evaluate this semantic data against key risk factors, like severity, in-use, exposure, and exploitability. This filters out over 98% of low-risk noise and, using intelligent prioritization, drives security teams toward the vulnerabilities that pose the most significant organizational risk. In essence, it reduces the burden on security teams, giving back more than 80 hours per week previously spent manually triaging and tediously prioritizing risks.

Actionable guidance and automation for faster, context-aware remediation: With a comprehensive understanding of business-critical risk, Sysdig Sage gathers intelligence and delivers context-driven remediation guidance. These recommendations help security teams maximize risk reduction with targeted, low-friction fixes. They bridge the gap between security and development teams by delivering a clear view of critical vulnerabilities in business context. One-click batch ticket creation, ownership assignment, and streamlined workflow automations mean organizations can remove risk faster and more efficiently.

Board-ready risk progress reporting: Sysdig Sage provides visibility into organizational vulnerability trends, remediation progress, and risk posture with audit-ready reporting. Not only do these reports give users key insights into security metrics and "must-fix" vulnerabilities, but they also open a path for clear feedback loops and risk assessments with executive- and board-level teams.

Sysdig is the only CNAPP that delivers end-to-end security powered by agentic AI. It combines Sysdig Sage's cloud security expertise with semantic analysis for business context to uncover hidden threats and guide fast, effective responses before those threats escalate. As a result, Sysdig helps organizations improve cloud defense and decrease their exposure to critical risks.

Availability

Sysdig platform customers using Sysdig Sage are eligible for early access to agentic cloud security. Customer inquiries should be directed toward their account teams.

Sysdig will be at Black Hat USA in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 6-7, 2025. Customers and interested parties attending the event can visit Sysdig in Booth 5318 to see agentic cloud security in action.

Resources

Explore Sysdig's vision for agentic cloud security, and see Sysdig Sage in action.

Read the blog, "From Triage to Action: How Sysdig's Agentic Cloud Security Platform Slashes Noise and Accelerates Remediation."

Join Loris Degioanni and Sysdig AI Product Manager, Emanuela Zaccone, for their webinar "See the Future of Cloud Defense: Agentic Cloud Security in Action," on September 4, 2025.

About Sysdig

Sysdig delivers cloud security the right way with open innovation, agentic AI, and the uncompromising truth of runtime. In a world of black boxes and blind spots, Sysdig helps security and development teams prevent, detect, and respond to threats in the moment.

AI is only as powerful as the signals it receives, and Sysdig Sage the first agentic AI analyst for cloud security is fueled by the deepest runtime intelligence in the industry. It doesn't just observe. It reasons and acts with the context, speed, and precision that modern teams need to build and defend innovation in real time. Founded by the creators of Falco and Wireshark, Sysdig is trusted by more than 60% of the Fortune 500 and is built for those who refuse to compromise on security.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250805400459/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Damon Weinhold

damon.weinhold@sysdig.com