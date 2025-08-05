Anzeige
05.08.2025
ROLLER Launches Summer Ebook for Aspiring Attraction Entrepreneurs

From concept to business plan, ROLLER is helping aspiring operators with the ultimate guide to launching an attraction venue.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROLLER, the all-in-one venue management platform for the leisure and attractions industry, has announced the launch of a new ebook titled "From Vision to Venue: An Entrepreneur's Guide to Opening an Attraction Business." The guide provides a comprehensive roadmap for aspiring venue owners looking to enter the fast-growing family entertainment market.

"When I first started in the industry, a guide like this would have saved me a lot of trial and error," said Brett Sheridan, Field General Manager at ROLLER. "We created this resource to deliver genuinely useful intelligence to anyone looking to open a venue, whether you're a seasoned operator or taking your very first steps. It breaks down what can feel overwhelming into a clear, practical roadmap."

Key takeaways from the guide include:

  • How to assess market demand and identify the right business model for a chosen guest demographic
  • Methods for projecting capital expenditure and operating costs across real estate, equipment, and staffing
  • Step-by-step instructions for setting up venue operations, from hiring and training to maintenance and guest service
  • Strategies for marketing, brand-building, and optimizing the guest journey through technology
  • Tools for tracking performance, scaling sustainably, and exploring expansion or franchising options

The ebook is structured into four main sections: developing a business concept, managing capital expenditures, establishing operational systems, and planning for growth. It also includes practical templates and expert insights that will help operators get started with their concept.

"We know that no two journeys are the same, but the challenges operators face often are. When those moments come, when you're trying to simplify the chaos or take things to the next level, we're here to chat, share what we know, and help however we can," said Sheridan.

The ebook is now available to download free of charge via the ROLLER website.

About ROLLER

ROLLER is the cloud-based venue management platform for modern attractions, purpose-built to remove friction from the guest experience at every touchpoint. The company's all-in-one platform simplifies its customers' business processes, improving efficiency and maximizing revenue. ROLLER's comprehensive solution includes: Online Checkout & Ticketing, Point-of-Sale, Integrated Payments, Memberships, Gift Cards, Waivers, Self-Serve Kiosks, Cashless Wallets, Guest Surveys, and more. To learn more, visit roller.software.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/roller-launches-summer-ebook-for-aspiring-attraction-entrepreneurs-302502832.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
