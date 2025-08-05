Brandwatch and Trajaan Partner to Bring World-Class Search Intelligence to Consumer Insights

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandwatch, the leading digital consumer intelligence platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Trajaan, the global leader in search intelligence. This marks a significant expansion of Brandwatch's data capabilities, giving customers the ability to combine what the world is saying with what the world is searching for across channels, regions, and platforms.

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, understanding consumer intent is more critical than ever. Brandwatch customers can now access the world's most comprehensive search intelligence dataset-spanning traditional search engines, e-commerce platforms, social platforms, and emerging GenAI applications. This powerful new layer of insight allows organizations to enhance their research, strengthen forecasting, and make more confident, data-driven decisions.

What this unlocks for brands:

Go beyond conversations and measure search demand to anticipate market shifts, validate trends, or uncover unmet needs. GenAI visibility: Understand how generative AI platforms interpret and recommend your brand, category, or competitors - a fast-growing influence in shaping consumer awareness and choices.

Understand how generative AI platforms interpret and recommend your brand, category, or competitors - a fast-growing influence in shaping consumer awareness and choices. Actionable Insights at Speed and Scale: Whether you're validating the next big haircare trend or identifying emerging brand concerns, Trajaan's geo-localised and real-time data helps you respond faster and with greater precision.

"This partnership reflects our deep commitment to bringing the very best point solutions and data sets into our ecosystem," said Jim Daxner, CPO at Brandwatch and Cision. "With Trajaan, we're empowering our customers to get even closer to the why behind consumer behavior-from the questions they're asking to the products they're considering."

"We're excited to team up with Brandwatch to push the frontier of consumer research," said Matthieu Danielou, CEO of Trajaan. "By combining search intent with social engagement, we're giving brands a live feed of what people want and talk about - before it hits the shelves. It's about moving faster, spotting micro-trends earlier, and building what the market is already searching for."

Available today, the Trajaan partnership marks the first step in a broader roadmap that will see search intelligence increasingly embedded into Brandwatch's platform and services-enabling deeper, more predictive insights for marketing, strategy, and communications teams around the world.

