Mobility as a Service Market to Grow at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2025 to 2032 | SkyQuest Technology Consulting

The mobility as a service market is anticipated to increase due to rapid urbanization has intensified traffic congestion and environmental concerns, especially in densely populated cities. Governments and urban planners are promoting mobility as a service to reduce car ownership and traffic flow.

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyQuest Technology Consulting published a report, titled, Mobility as a Service Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2032", valued at USD 171.8 Billion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 21.9% from 2025 to 2032, the market is expected to reach USD 875.3 Billion by the end of 2032. The global proliferation of smartphones and high-speed internet access has significantly boosted mobility as a service adoption. Users can now seamlessly plan, book, and pay for multimodal journeys via mobile apps.

Mobility as a Service Market Dynamics:

The mobility as a service market has experienced significant growth owing to growing awareness of climate change and carbon emissions has spurred demand for sustainable transport options. Mobility as a service encourages shared mobility, public transport usage, and electric vehicles, aligning with global green initiatives. This shift toward eco-friendly travel alternatives positions mobility as a service as a key player in sustainable urban development strategies.

Another key factor driving the market growth is Governments worldwide are investing in smart city projects and sustainable transportation systems. Supportive policies, funding, and infrastructure development are accelerating mobility as a service integration. Regulatory encouragement for data sharing, open APIs, and public-private partnerships is fostering a conducive environment for mobility as a service platforms to thrive and scale across regions.

Recent Developments in Mobility as a Service Market

In June 2025, Uber and Lime extended their global partnership, keeping Lime's e-bikes and scooters integrated in the Uber app across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Uber One members now receive 10% cash back on Lime rides, reinforcing Uber's zero-emission mobility strategy.

In May 2025, China's Baidu announced plans to test its Apollo Go robotaxis in Switzerland and Turkey, eyeing a European debut by late 2025. The Beijing-based firm will adopt an "asset-light" model, aiming to open a Swiss office and secure partnerships across regional fleet operators.

In May 2025, Uber launched a partnership with US startup May Mobility to deploy autonomous Toyota Sienna vans on its ride-hail network. Kicking off in Arlington, Texas, this initiative will use safety drivers initially, targeting full autonomy by late 2025 to strengthen Uber's robotaxi presence.

Major Challenges in Mobility as a Service Industry

Varying transportation regulations, data-sharing restrictions, and privacy laws across regions hinder seamless mobility as a service deployment. Integrating multiple service providers under one platform requires standardized policies and open data ecosystems. However, concerns around user data protection and lack of regulatory alignment limit platform interoperability and slow down cross-border mobility as a service expansion.

Implementing mobility as a service requires substantial investment in digital infrastructure, IT systems, and integration with legacy transport networks. For cities and providers, these upfront costs can be a major deterrent. Smaller municipalities and developing economies may struggle with funding, delaying mobility as a service adoption and limiting its reach beyond major urban centers.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global mobility as a service market is dynamic, with key players like Uber, Lyft, Didi Chuxing, Moovit (Intel), and Siemens Mobility. Companies focus on partnerships, regional expansions, and integration of autonomous and electric vehicles. For example, Uber collaborates with Lime for micromobility, while Baidu's Apollo Go expands robotaxi services globally, showcasing innovation-driven strategies to capture emerging urban mobility opportunities.

The major players in the mobility as a service industry include,

Uber Technologies Inc. (USA)

Lyft Inc. (USA)

Swvl Holdings Corp. (United Arab Emirates)

Pony.ai (USA)

Helbiz Inc. (USA)

Ayvens (formerly ALD Automotive) (France)

Grab Holdings Ltd. (Singapore)

SkedGo Pty Ltd. (Australia)

FOD Mobility Group (United Kingdom)

Via Transportation Inc. (USA)

Mobility as a Service Market Segmentation:

The mobility as a service market is segmented on the basis of service, business model, solution type, and region. By service, the market is grouped into ride-hailing, car-sharing, micro-mobility, bus sharing, and train services. By business model, the market is trifurcated into business-to-business, business-to-consumer, and peer-to-peer. By solution type, the market is segmented into technology platforms, payment engines, navigation solutions, telecom connectivity providers, ticketing solutions, and insurance services.

By service, ride-hailing is currently the dominating segment due to its widespread global adoption, particularly in urban areas. Platforms like Uber, Lyft, and Didi Chuxing offer convenience, app-based booking, and dynamic pricing, making them the preferred choice for short to mid-range travel. The segment benefits from continuous demand and significant investment in digital platforms and autonomous vehicle integration.

By business model, the B2C model is the dominating segment, as most mobility as a service platforms-like Uber, Lyft, and Lime-directly target individual users through mobile apps. These services offer convenience, real-time access, and flexible travel options for urban commuters. The B2C model leads due to high customer engagement, strong brand presence, and wide-scale deployment in urban areas.

By solution type, Technology platforms form the backbone of mobility as a service ecosystems, integrating various mobility services into unified apps. These platforms enable route planning, multimodal transport coordination, booking, and real-time updates. With major players like Moovit (Intel), Siemens Mobility, and mobility as a service global offering robust software solutions, this sub-segment is the dominating force in the market.

Regional Insights

North America holds a significant share in the global mobility as a service market, driven by urbanization, high smartphone penetration, and demand for on-demand mobility. The U.S. leads with strong presence of key players like Uber, Lyft, and Ford's Spin. Supportive government initiatives for smart cities and environmental sustainability further fuel market growth. Advancements in autonomous vehicles and growing investments in integrated mobility platforms continue to shape the region's mobility as a service ecosystem.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global mobility as a service market, driven by rapid urbanization, rising middle-class population, and growing smartphone adoption. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are leading with strong government support for smart mobility and electric vehicles. Major players such as Didi Chuxing and Baidu are innovating with autonomous and AI-driven transport solutions, while public-private partnerships are accelerating mobility as a service adoption across densely populated urban centers.

Europe is a mature and innovative region in the global mobility as a service market, supported by strong government regulations, sustainability goals, and robust public transport infrastructure. Countries like Germany, the UK, France, and the Netherlands lead in mobility as a service adoption through initiatives promoting multimodal travel and reduced car ownership. Companies such as Siemens Mobility, Moovit, and mobility as a service play key roles. EU support for green mobility and digital integration further accelerates regional growth.

The Middle East and Africa region is experiencing gradual growth in the mobility as a service market, driven by urban development, rising smartphone penetration, and government-backed smart city initiatives. Countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia are leading with investments in integrated transport systems and sustainable mobility. However, challenges such as underdeveloped infrastructure and limited public transport networks in parts of Africa may hinder broader adoption. International partnerships and infrastructure modernization efforts are expected to boost future growth.

Latin America is witnessing steady growth in the mobility as a service market, fueled by urban congestion, rising smartphone usage, and demand for affordable transport. Major cities like São Paulo, Mexico City, and Bogotá are embracing mobility as a service solutions to enhance urban mobility. Regional players and global companies are introducing ride-hailing, micro-mobility, and integrated transit apps. While economic disparities and infrastructure gaps pose challenges, public-private collaborations and smart city initiatives are driving gradual market expansion across the region.

