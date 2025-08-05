Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - Author, counselor, and leadership advisor Brady G. Daniel has released a new book titled Unstuck: How to Move When Life Tells You to Sit Still, a guide to healing emotional wounds, rewiring limiting beliefs, and reclaiming personal agency through intentional internal work. Drawing from his background in counseling, pastoral care, and leadership development, Daniel provides readers with a framework for addressing emotional challenges, particularly during seasons of personal crisis or stagnation.

Unstuck combines storytelling, behavioral insight, and faith-informed perspective. The book is designed for readers navigating high-stress leadership roles, inner disconnection, emotional burnout, or major life transitions.

A Framework Rooted in Awareness and Belief

At its core, Unstuck challenges a prevalent assumption in self-improvement culture: that behavior change begins with external action. Instead, Daniel asserts that lasting transformation begins internally with belief systems that operate below the surface.

"You cannot become what you do not believe," writes Daniel in the book's opening chapter. He differentiates between effort-driven solutions and belief-driven outcomes, arguing that sustainable progress only occurs when subconscious patterns are aligned with conscious goals. Drawing on psychological theories such as Ironic Process Theory and cognitive bias, Daniel makes the case that belief, not effort, is the true driver of transformation.

Bridging Psychology, Spirituality, and Real-World Experience

Unstuck blends multiple disciplines (spiritual formation, neuroscience, emotional intelligence, and behavioral coaching) into a resource addressing emotional health. Each chapter is structured around a key theme, such as belief, pressure, apathy, or subconscious agreement, and includes real client stories (anonymized), clinical references, and faith-based insights.

Unlike traditional self-help books, Daniel does not present a formula for success but rather a process for honest reflection. "This isn't about hype or hustle," the book explains. "It's about healing the root, not just changing the fruit."

Throughout the book, Daniel remains consistent in his third-person coaching perspective, emphasizing the role of practice, consistency, and internal honesty. Concepts like cognitive dissonance, somatization, and trauma-informed journaling are presented in practical terms.

About the Author

Brady Daniel is a counselor, speaker, and founder of a Dallas-based emotional health and leadership coaching practice. With a background in ministry and mental health, Daniel works with individuals and organizations on belief systems and behavioral alignment, combining faith, psychology, and personal development approaches.

Daniel holds multiple certifications in trauma-informed coaching and works with faith-based leaders navigating burnout, transition, or identity loss. Unstuck is his debut book.

Availability

Unstuck: How to Move When Life Tells You to Sit Still is now available in paperback and eBook formats on Amazon.

