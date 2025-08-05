With 6.4% CAGR, Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Market to Reach US$184.36 million by 2031 | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Aug 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global extracorporeal CO2 removal devices market is witnessing substantial growth with the increasing cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) and the growing geriatric population.

The extracorporeal CO2 removal devices market is expected to reach US$184.36 million by 2031 from US$112.50 million in 2024; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Extracorporeal CO2 removal devices are innovative technologies that directly remove CO2 from the blood; these devices operate much like dialysis.

Extracorporeal CO2 removal systems are primarily utilized in critical care involving patients with acute respiratory failure and COPD. Extracorporeal CO2 removal devices allow clinicians to undertake lower-set ventilator parameters and diminish ventilator-induced lung injuries.

The study focuses on an array of products and technologies that are expected to fuel the demand in the coming years. The report carries an in-depth analysis of Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The global market is expected to continue to experience steady growth as the incidence of respiratory diseases continues to rise. Advancements in technologies create lucrative avenues for extracorporeal CO2 removal systems, and hospitals and intensive care units (ICUs) adopt these devices prominently in clinical practice. Furthermore, increasing general awareness about the benefits of early CO2 removal and the aging demographics have promoted demand for extracorporeal CO2 removal devices. Subsequently, ongoing clinical trials and new product development by major market players are continuing to promote the expansion of the market. Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases: The increasing incidence of respiratory diseases such as COPD, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and severe asthma is also driving growth in the global extracorporeal CO2 removal devices market. Impairment of lung function from these diseases is frequently characterized by hypercapnia, an abnormal elevation of CO2 in the bloodstream, which is life-threatening.

The extracorporeal carbon dioxide removal devices offer a simple and minimally invasive method of CO2 removal from the bloodstream that can actually stabilize patients and allow them to reduce their use of invasive mechanical ventilation.

The worldwide burden of respiratory disorders is progressing rapidly (and will progress further, primarily from air quality degradation and age distribution of populations, as well as the use of tobacco); the demand is clearly high for advanced forms of supportive technologies such as extracorporeal CO2 removal systems. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic revealed unprecedented requirements for alternative methods of respiratory support; it demonstrated a large clinical interest and adoption of extracorporeal CO2 removal systems, which heightened interest with regard to clinical innovation, investment, and clinical uses, and overall larger market for these life-saving devices. Technological Innovation: Technological innovations within the extracorporeal CO2 removal devices landscape present market opportunities by increasing the effectiveness, safety, and overall use of these life-saving devices. Advances in miniaturization and biocompatibility have made portable, user-friendly options available (such as hip-mounted devices) and viable for a range of clinical settings, including ICU and outpatient settings.

Integration of smart sensors with AI-enabled monitoring improves real-time data analytics, which may allow clinicians to monitor and respond to patient needs more effectively. Enhancement of membrane technology and blood flow characteristics have reduced the adverse effects and increased the potential for CO2 removal. As these technological improvements expand the clinical context for utilization in this evolving device type (e.g., ARDS), they help to attract funding as well as increased interest from healthcare providers. Technology-induced market growth in the area of extracorporeal CO2 removal devices will not only facilitate improved patient outcomes but also present additional market segments for manufacturers and healthcare organizations to leverage. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the extracorporeal CO2 removal devices market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the market is segmented into extracorporeal CO2 devices and consumables. The extracorporeal CO2 devices segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

By application, the market is categorized into acute respiratory distress syndrome, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and others. The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

In terms of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

The extracorporeal CO2 removal devices market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Getinge; ALung Technologies, Inc.; Estor; NovaLung GmbH; Hemodec; Baxter Healthcare; Eurosets; LivaNova; Medtronic; and Xenios AG are among the major companies operating in the market.

Trending Topics: Integration of artificial intelligence and telemedicine, adoption of value-based care models, advancements in portable and home-based extracorporeal CO2 removal systems.

Global Headlines on Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices

Praxis secures FDA clearance for EndoCore EBUS-TBNA biopsy device.

Inogen completes acquisition of Physio-Assist.

GSK completes acquisition of Aiolos Bio.

Conclusion

The growth of the global extracorporeal CO2 removal devices market is driven mostly by the growing prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions such as COPD and ARDS requiring advanced respiratory support technology. Extracorporeal CO2 removal devices are a desirable and beneficial technology that can remove carbon dioxide, which allows for lung-protective ventilation and prevents ventilator-induced lung injury. As technology evolves, devices are becoming more user-friendly and increasingly efficient as users become more skilled at operations.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow rapidly, driven by improved healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditures. The overall extracorporeal CO2 removal devices market is anticipated to witness growth, further reflecting a commitment to improved patient care in respiratory failure management.

The report from The Insight Partners lists several stakeholders-including medical device manufacturers, healthcare providers, and research and academic institutions-along with valuable insights to navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities successfully.

