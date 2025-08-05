Qollateral Now Offering Up to $10 Million in Same-Day Loans Against Fine Jewelry, Investment-Grade Diamonds, and Rare Colored Stones

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Earlier this year, Qollateral announced its new $10 million limit for same-day loans. The lending firm is now expanding the program to include luxury jewelry loans, backed by fine jewelry, diamonds, and even rare colored gemstones like rubies, emeralds, and sapphires. That program extends to both in-person service at Qollateral's NYC headquarters and fully insured virtual lending for clients nationwide.

High-net-worth individuals are turning to more dynamic alternatives to traditional lending. Qollateral's new $10 million limit meets the demand by providing those clients with confidential, same-day access to the capital they need without the hassles that come with bank loans. There is no credit check or income verification required. Just straightforward asset-backed lending on a broad variety of luxury jewelry.

Qollateral now accepts luxury jewelry, diamonds, and colored gemstones as collateral for asset-backed loans up to $10 million. The new limit is available to customers in NYC and nationwide.

Key Features of the Program:

Loans up to $10 million secured by luxury jewelry and gemstones

Same-day funding via bank wire, check, or cash

Fully insured overnight shipping for virtual customers outside of NYC

No credit check or income verification required

Complimentary, no-obligation appraisals from skilled industry experts

Private, in-person valuations are available at Qollateral's NYC office, serving all five boroughs (Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, and Staten Island) and Long Island

Qollateral has Nationwide Reach, Based in NYC

In-person clients will meet with the Qollateral team inside its NYC headquarters in the prestigious International Gem Tower. The process is completely discreet and safe, serving clients strictly on an appointment-only basis. While based in NYC, services extend across the country to cities like Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, and Chicago. With Qollateral's virtual nationwide program, anyone in the US can secure fast, high-value loans against jewelry, all backed by free and fully insured shipping.

Examples of Eligible Assets:

Investment-grade diamonds graded by GIA, AGS, EGL, etc.

High-value colored stones like rubies, emeralds, diamonds, and sapphires

Branded jewelry from Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Tiffany & Co., and more

Large jewelry collections or family heirlooms

Qollateral is a Trusted Name in Luxury Lending

Qollateral has built its reputation in the luxury lending industry by prioritizing safety, confidentiality, and transparency. Every asset is fully insured throughout the loan process, from shipping and appraisal to storage. Furthermore, every asset is evaluated by a skilled appraiser with extensive experience in the industry. Their team knows how much luxury assets are worth and is dedicated to helping clients secure the highest possible offer.

Each client is met with respect and understanding, whether they're borrowing against a cherished family heirloom, consolidating other luxury assets, or simply exploring alternatives to selling.

How to Get Started:

Whether in-person or remote, Qollateral makes it easy to secure jewelry and investment-grade diamond loans. Clients can book an appointment, receive a free jewelry appraisal, and get paid, all on the same day.

Jewelry loans: https://qollateral.com/jewelry-loans/

About Qollateral

Qollateral is the industry's premier asset-backed lending firm, specializing in discreet, same-day financing secured by luxury assets such as high-end watches, fine jewelry, diamonds, and rare colored gemstones. Based in the heart of New York City's Diamond District, the company provides fast, confidential luxury jewelry loans and compassionate, white-glove service to clients nationwide.

Interested readers can find out more by visiting Qollateral's website Qollateral.com or contacting Qollateral https://qollateral.com/contact/ to book an appraisal.

Media contact:

Michael Manashirov

Qollateral

hello@qollateral.com

212-287-5257

SOURCE: Qollateral

