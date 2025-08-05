Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
05.08.2025 16:26 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Qollateral Now Offering Up to $10 Million in Same-Day Loans Against Fine Jewelry, Investment-Grade Diamonds, and Rare Colored Stones

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Earlier this year, Qollateral announced its new $10 million limit for same-day loans. The lending firm is now expanding the program to include luxury jewelry loans, backed by fine jewelry, diamonds, and even rare colored gemstones like rubies, emeralds, and sapphires. That program extends to both in-person service at Qollateral's NYC headquarters and fully insured virtual lending for clients nationwide.

High-net-worth individuals are turning to more dynamic alternatives to traditional lending. Qollateral's new $10 million limit meets the demand by providing those clients with confidential, same-day access to the capital they need without the hassles that come with bank loans. There is no credit check or income verification required. Just straightforward asset-backed lending on a broad variety of luxury jewelry.

Qollateral now accepts luxury jewelry, diamonds, and colored gemstones as collateral for asset-backed loans up to $10 million. The new limit is available to customers in NYC and nationwide.

Key Features of the Program:

  • Loans up to $10 million secured by luxury jewelry and gemstones

  • Same-day funding via bank wire, check, or cash

  • Fully insured overnight shipping for virtual customers outside of NYC

  • No credit check or income verification required

  • Complimentary, no-obligation appraisals from skilled industry experts

  • Private, in-person valuations are available at Qollateral's NYC office, serving all five boroughs (Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, and Staten Island) and Long Island

Qollateral has Nationwide Reach, Based in NYC

In-person clients will meet with the Qollateral team inside its NYC headquarters in the prestigious International Gem Tower. The process is completely discreet and safe, serving clients strictly on an appointment-only basis. While based in NYC, services extend across the country to cities like Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, and Chicago. With Qollateral's virtual nationwide program, anyone in the US can secure fast, high-value loans against jewelry, all backed by free and fully insured shipping.

Examples of Eligible Assets:

  • Investment-grade diamonds graded by GIA, AGS, EGL, etc.

  • High-value colored stones like rubies, emeralds, diamonds, and sapphires

  • Branded jewelry from Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Tiffany & Co., and more

  • Large jewelry collections or family heirlooms

Qollateral is a Trusted Name in Luxury Lending

Qollateral has built its reputation in the luxury lending industry by prioritizing safety, confidentiality, and transparency. Every asset is fully insured throughout the loan process, from shipping and appraisal to storage. Furthermore, every asset is evaluated by a skilled appraiser with extensive experience in the industry. Their team knows how much luxury assets are worth and is dedicated to helping clients secure the highest possible offer.

Each client is met with respect and understanding, whether they're borrowing against a cherished family heirloom, consolidating other luxury assets, or simply exploring alternatives to selling.

How to Get Started:

Whether in-person or remote, Qollateral makes it easy to secure jewelry and investment-grade diamond loans. Clients can book an appointment, receive a free jewelry appraisal, and get paid, all on the same day.

Jewelry loans: https://qollateral.com/jewelry-loans/

About Qollateral

Qollateral is the industry's premier asset-backed lending firm, specializing in discreet, same-day financing secured by luxury assets such as high-end watches, fine jewelry, diamonds, and rare colored gemstones. Based in the heart of New York City's Diamond District, the company provides fast, confidential luxury jewelry loans and compassionate, white-glove service to clients nationwide.

Interested readers can find out more by visiting Qollateral's website Qollateral.com or contacting Qollateral https://qollateral.com/contact/ to book an appraisal.

Media contact:
Michael Manashirov
Qollateral
hello@qollateral.com
212-287-5257

SOURCE: Qollateral



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/qollateral-now-offering-up-to-10-million-in-same-day-loans-against-f-1055701

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.