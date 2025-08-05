London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - On August 20-21, Argentina's energy sector will come together for the second edition of Argentina Energy Week Summit, bringing together the country's most influential energy stakeholders at a pivotal time for the sector.

Hosted by Energy Circle and The Net-Zero Circle, the Summit will serve as the national platform for strategic dialogue and investment across Argentina's energy value chain, convening public and private leaders to discuss the future of the national energy matrix and unlock opportunities for collaboration and growth.

Event highlights:

Argentina Energy Week brings together the entire energy ecosystem under one roof, creating a platform for dialogue, strategy and deal-making.

Comprehensive agenda : Covering Argentina's full energy value chain - oil & gas, LNG, renewables, hydrogen, storage, transmission and infrastructure financing.

High-level participation : Ministers, provincial authorities and C-Level executives from leading national and international energy companies and relevant institutions will set priorities and share insights.

Global reach : International delegations, multilateral banks and export credit agencies will contribute perspectives and capital to advance Argentina's role in the global energy transition.

Targeted networking : Pre-arranged 1:1 meetings, exclusive roundtables and focused networking sessions will foster partnerships that drive projects from concept to execution.

Insightful sessions: Panels, case studies and interactive discussions will spotlight actionable strategies, regulatory updates, and investment opportunities across the sector.

Argentina Energy Week is a forum where the full spectrum of the country's energy decision-makers gather to engage, align and move forward. Whether your role is policymaking, capital deployment, project execution or technology delivery this is where priorities will be set, and partnerships will be forged.

About IN-VR

IN-VR is a global leader in organizing government-backed energy and investment events. Through its platforms Energy Circle and The Net-Zero Circle, IN-VR connects public institutions with the private sector across Latin America, Africa, and emerging markets worldwide. With a proven track record in organising successful energy and mineral events worldwide, IN-VR is dedicated to bringing together industry leaders to drive innovation and collaboration.

www.in-vr.co

