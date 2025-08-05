Bon Natural Life Limited: BON Announces Reciept of Nasdaq Compliance Letter

XI'AN, China, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("BON" or "the Company"), a leading provider of bio-ingredient solutions for the natural health and personal care industries, today announced reciept of compliance notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

As previously reported on a Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 11, 2025, Bon Natural Life Limited ("the Company") received notification from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") that the Company had regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Bid Price Rule"). The Panel also advised the Company that it will be subject to a one-year Discretionary Panel Monitor.

On July 29, 2025, the Company received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC confirming the Panel's decision and stating that the matter is now closed.

About Bon Natural Life Limited ("BON")

BON is a Cayman Islands company engaged in the business of natural, health, and personal care industries. For more information, please visit http://www.bnlus.com.

For more information, please contact:

Cindy Liu | IR

Email: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes,""expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Bon Natural Life Limited