SAGA Metals Corp.: SAGA Metals Confirms a 3 km Continuous Magnetic Anomaly in the Trapper Zone at the 100% Owned Radar Titanium Property in Labrador, Canada & Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce SAGA's geophysics team has confirmed a 3 km continuous magnetic anomaly in the Trapper zone that remains open in both directions along strike.





Figure 1: Radar Project's Trapper Zone depicting a 3 km magnetic anomaly and oxide layering trend. The Trapper Trail (in black) will support a new diamond drilling program.

Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of SAGA, stated: "Previous data from the regional aeromagnetic survey suggested two large anomalies existed within the Trapper zone, leading our teams to refer to the zone as north and south. Now, with the additional total magnetic intensity data, we can clearly see that we are dealing with one large, continuous anomaly, featuring our highest magnetic readings to date. This zone alone showcases a strike length and width comparable to those of notable other projects. The striking lateral continuity of the oxide layering in the Trapper Zone suggests that the layering is contiguous with the oxide layering identified in the Hawkeye Zone, adding further data to support a potential 20 km oxide layer strike."





Figure 2: Radar Project's prospective oxide layering zone extends for an inferred 20 km strike length, as shown on a compilation of historical airborne geophysics as well as ground-based geophysics in the Hawkeye and Trapper zones completed by SAGA in the 2024/2025 field programs. SAGA has demonstrated the reliability of the regional airborne magnetic surveys after ground-truthing and drilling in the 2024 and 2025 field programs.

Magnetic and VLF-EM Survey over the 'Trapper Zone'

A ground-based magnetic survey was conducted over both the northern and southern sections of the Trapper Zone during July 2025. The survey utilized two GSM-19 Magnetometers to collect magnetic-field and VLF-EM data (using VLF Transmitter Cutler).

The survey used a grid of N-S lines, spaced 50 m apart, with observations made at stations spaced 20 m apart along the lines. The tightly gridded stations map a distinct NW trend of magnetic highs that correlates well with the exposures of oxide layering.

In a similar fashion to the Hawkeye zone, SAGA's geophysics team reports strong magnetic responses within the Trapper zone, requiring recalibration of the geophysical instruments. While readings exceeded 74,000 nT in the Hawkeye zone, at the Trapper zone, they observed responses as high as 115,498 nT over the northern Trapper zone and over 113,000 nT over the southern Trapper zone. In some cases, the instruments reached the maximum level of detection (120,000 nt).





Figure 3: A screenshot of the Magnetometer GSM-19 geophysical instrument recording 115,498 nT over the Tapper zone.

Trapper Zone Excavator Trenching - Confirmation in Bedrock of Magnetite Layering

Early in this summer season, SAGA completed a 4 km access trail along the core of the Trapper zone, providing necessary access for future drill programs and exploration activities.

SAGA's field team began follow-up of the Trapper zone magnetic responses in July. Gladiator Drilling's 25-tonne excavator opened three trenches perpendicular to the inferred strike, exposing cumulate layers of semi-massive to massive vanadiferous titanomagnetite ("VTM") mineralization over a total of 504m2 (5,425ft2). See Figure 1. This strong confirmation of the magnetic responses is presently in its early stages and will require additional trenching and diamond drilling to delineate the dimensions of the gabbronorite/magnetite layering.

The Trapper zone is now confirmed as a similar occurrence to the Hawkeye zone, based on the early results of ground geophysical surveys and trenching. Taken together with the geophysical surveys and winter 2025 drilling results at the Hawkeye zone, the exploration potential of the 20 km long arcuate response of the regional aeromagnetic is confirmed. See Figure 2.

The high-definition details of the Trapper zone ground magnetic anomalies indicate multiple layers of the strongest magnetic layering and define additional detail to the regional magnetic responses. The pattern of magnetic anomalies indicates that the design of the next drilling and sampling phases should consider both the early geometry of the Dykes River Intrusive Complex and a later phase of open folding.





Figure 4.1: 25-tonne excavator completing a trench in the Trapper zone over the oxide layering trend.









Figure 4.2: 25-tonne excavator completing a trench in the Trapper zone over the oxide layering trend.

About the Radar Titanium Project

Located just 10 km from Cartwright, Labrador, the 24,175-hectare Radar Titanium Project is supported by existing infrastructure, including road access, a deep-water port, an airstrip, and nearby hydroelectric power. The property completely encompasses the Dykes River Intrusive Complex, a previously underexplored layered mafic body.

With a large oxide layering thickness, a near-monomineralic vanadiferous titanomagnetite ("VTM") composition, and extensive mineral tenures, the Radar Titanium Project shows the potential to become a globally significant VTM project.





Figure 5: Radar Property map, depicting aeromagnetic anomalies, oxide layering and the site of the 2025 drill program. The Property is well serviced by road access and is conveniently located near the town of Cartwright, Labrador. A compilation of historical aeromagnetic anomalies is shown. SAGA has demonstrated the reliability of the regional airborne magnetic surveys after ground-truthing and drilling in the 2024 and 2025 field programs.

Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of SAGA continued: "These geophysical findings further validate the importance of the team's estimate that a 15,000-meter drill program can get us to our maiden drill-indicated mineral resource. With simple homogenous geochemistry, large oxide layers, seasoned experts supporting our technical analysis, upgraded infrastructure within the Trapper zone and strong provincial support through the JEA program we can fast track development and create meaningful value to shareholders in the near term at the Radar project."

Continued Government Support

SAGA's Letter of Intent was approved under the JEA 2025 program as a Critical Minerals Primary Exploration Target, recognizing the Property's alignment with provincial and federal priorities to secure domestic supplies of key metals. With up to $143,949 in non-dilutive funding already approved, this support continues to offset exploration costs while advancing shareholder value.

Qualified Person

Paul J. McGuigan, P. Geo., is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information related to the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project disclosed in this news release.

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The Radar Titanium Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including a 2,200m drill program, has confirmed a large and mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) with strong grades of titanium and vanadium.

The Double Mer Uranium Project, also in Labrador, covers 25,600 hectares featuring uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U 3 O 8 and uranium uranophane was identified in several areas of highest radiometric response (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).

Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Metals.

With a portfolio that spans key minerals crucial to the green energy transition, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in the clean energy future.

