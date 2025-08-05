Anzeige
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
PR Newswire
05.08.2025 16:16 Uhr
129 Leser
Giuliana Pimenta Signature Chocolates: The Rise of Fine Chocolate: British Tastes Turn to Artisan Luxury

Giuliana Pimenta brings her Great Taste award-winning signature chocolates to London, setting a new standard for excellence and flavour.

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- British chocolate lovers are developing a taste for more than just sweetness. As preferences evolve, a growing number of consumers are seeking chocolates that offer layered flavours, complex textures and an emotional connection to craft and heritage.

Giuliana Pimenta invites you to rediscover chocolate through a sophisticated, sensorial experience.

According to recent industry insights*, 65% of global consumers now prefer chocolates with a variety of flavours, and 51% seek out multi-textured treats. These figures reflect a broader movement away from mass production and towards a more personal, sensory-rich chocolate experience.

This shift is creating fertile ground for independent, high-quality makers - and few have made a faster impression than Brazilian-born chocolatier Giuliana Pimenta, whose handcrafted creations have quickly earned recognition among Britain's most discerning palates. In just under a year since launching in the UK, the brand has secured four Great Taste Awards and a loyal following.

"British consumers are highly informed and curious - they value not only quality, but a narrative behind what they eat," says Giuliana Pimenta, co-founder and head chocolatier. "We approach chocolate as an experience: something to be seen, smelled, savoured and remembered."

Operating from a London-based atelier, the brand produces small-batch chocolates with a focus on freshness, visual design, and flavour innovation. Among the standout offerings are the Tangy Yogberry Bonbon, the Salted Caramel Signature Collection, and the Crunchy Pistachio & Raspberry Bar - each carefully balanced to deliver contrast and complexity.

Beyond their flavour profile, each piece is crafted to order, reinforcing the idea of chocolate as a personal ritual or celebratory gift. From weddings to seasonal launches, Giuliana Pimenta is positioning itself not just as a product, but as part of a cultural shift in how chocolate is enjoyed in the UK.

With growing demand for artisan alternatives, the brand's swift rise is emblematic of a changing market: one that prioritises taste, storytelling, and elevated moments of indulgence. Chocolates are available online for nationwide delivery, with further expansion into select retail and event collaborations planned for late 2025.

*Sources: Barry Callebaut Top Chocolate Trends 2025, Euromonitor 2024

www.giulianapimenta.co.uk
www.instagram.com/giulianapimenta.london

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-rise-of-fine-chocolate-british-tastes-turn-to-artisan-luxury-302521233.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
