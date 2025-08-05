Liquid Biopsy Market worth US$7.05 billion by 2030 with 11.8% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Liquid Biopsy Market, valued at US$3.65 billion in 2024 stood at US$4.03 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 11.8% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$7.05 billion by the end of the period. The increasing global cancer incidence and the growing emphasis on early and precise disease detection primarily drive this market expansion. Liquid biopsy techniques enable real-time tumor monitoring and facilitate the tracking of resistance development to specific therapies, thereby providing crucial insights for physicians utilizing targeted cancer treatments. Furthermore, these tests are gaining traction in non-invasive prenatal testing and transplantation, broadening their clinical utility.

Additionally, technological advancements such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and improved biomarker detection methods are enhancing the sensitivity and reliability of liquid biopsy tests. Furthermore, rising investments from both public and private sectors in precision medicine, coupled with a growing demand for early and non-invasive diagnostic solutions, are further propelling the adoption of liquid biopsy across various healthcare settings.

By technology, the liquid biopsy market is segmented by technology into multi-gene parallel analysis using NGS and single-gene analysis using PCR & microarrays. In 2024, the multi-gene parallel analysis using NGS segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to NGS's ability to analyze multiple genetic alterations simultaneously, offering comprehensive molecular profiling with high accuracy. Its high-throughput capacity, flexibility, and suitability for detecting complex genomic changes make it ideal for clinical applications such as therapy selection and monitoring. The integration of NGS into personalized medicine strategies and its growing use in routine diagnostics further contribute to market growth.

By application, the liquid biopsy market is segmented into cancer and non-cancer applications. In 2024, the cancer applications segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This dominance is primarily driven by the rising global incidence of cancer and the increasing volume of research focused on utilizing liquid biopsy in oncology. The segment's growth is further supported by liquid biopsy's ability to monitor tumor progression in real time, detect minimal residual disease, and overcome limitations associated with traditional tissue biopsies.

By geography, the liquid biopsy market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this market is attributed to the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, which includes advanced diagnostic capabilities, specialized cancer care centers, and a highly trained medical workforce. These factors collectively support the widespread adoption of liquid biopsy technologies and their integration into routine clinical practice, ensuring broader patient access across diverse healthcare settings.

The leading players operating in this market are Natera, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Guardant Health (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), GRAIL, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Exact Sciences Corporation (US), and Sysmex Corporation (Japan).

Natera, Inc. (US):

Natera, Inc. focuses heavily on R&D capabilities to enhance its portfolio of cell-free DNA-based tests to improve clinical decision-making across oncology, transplant, and reproductive health. Its investments in R&D and capital allocation strategies help fuel its future growth and ability to remain competitive. The company's strategies, including collaborations and acquisitions, aim to solidify its liquid biopsy market position further.

Guardant Health (US)

Guardant Health holds a significant share in the liquid biopsy market, supported by its broad distribution network spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company maintains a strong market presence by offering innovative, high-quality products across the entire value chain. Guardant Health emphasizes research and development and pursues organic growth strategies to reinforce its market position. For instance, in June 2025, the company's Shield multi-cancer detection (MCD) test received Breakthrough Device designation from the US FDA. This blood-based test utilizes methylation analysis to detect various cancers, including bladder, colorectal, lung, and pancreatic, in individuals aged 45 and older at average risk.

