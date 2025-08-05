enChoice Appoints Darrell Royal as CEO

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / enChoice, a trusted leader in intelligent content and process automation for over 30 years, today announced that Darrell Royal has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Darrell Royal, enChoice CEO



Royal succeeds Dave Parks, who has served as CEO since 2020 and will remain actively engaged with enChoice as a member of the Board of Directors.

"It has been a privilege to lead enChoice through a period of strong growth and innovation," said Dave Parks. "Darrell's proven expertise in translating emerging technologies to high-value business solutions makes him the ideal choice to take enChoice forward as we continue to fuel our customers' AI journeys."

Royal brings a strong track record of leadership in FinTech and enterprise technology, having held senior roles at Carreker Corporation (now part of Fiserv) and StorageTek (now part of Oracle), where he led the development and commercialization of innovative technology solutions. He later served as President of Imagine Solutions, a top provider of enterprise content management technologies, guiding the company through a period of strategic growth culminating in a successful private equity acquisition. Since 2021, Royal has served as President of enChoice, where he has driven the company's expansion in AI-powered content services and process automation.

"enChoice is uniquely positioned to deliver on one of the most exciting promises of Generative AI - helping organizations unlock the extraordinary wealth of information hidden in unstructured content," said Darrell Royal. "Our focus at the intersection of AI, content, and automation gives our customers a powerful competitive edge. I am excited to build on enChoice's strong foundation and work with our talented team to shape the future of intelligent content services."

About enChoice

enChoice is a leading provider of intelligent content and process automation solutions, helping organizations fuel their AI journey. For over 30 years, enChoice has been trusted by Fortune 500 companies and public-sector agencies to optimize operations, enhance compliance, and improve customer experiences. Beyond its business mission, enChoice is deeply committed to giving back, most notably through its Saving the Rhino program, which supports global wildlife conservation efforts aimed at protecting critically endangered species. Visit www.enchoice.com.

SOURCE: enChoice

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/enchoice-appoints-darrell-royal-as-ceo-1056482