Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A412UH | ISIN: US91733P1075 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
05.08.25 | 17:22
14,120 US-Dollar
+0,97 % +0,135
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
USA RARE EARTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
USA RARE EARTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
05.08.2025 17:02 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ePropelled, Inc.: ePropelled Announces Joint Development Agreement With USA Rare Earth for Supply of Neo Magnets for Drone Technology

USA Rare Earth Will Produce Lightweight, Powerful Magnets Needed for Production of Uncrewed Air, Land and Sea Vehicles

LACONIA, NEW HAMPSHIRE / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / ePropelled, Inc., a global leader in advanced propulsion and energy management technologies, has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) with USA Rare Earth, Inc. (USAR) to develop a strategic supply and purchase relationship providing sintered neo magnets for use in ePropelled's state-of-the-art motors, which are used in a multitude of uncrewed air, land, and sea vehicles (commonly referred to as drones).

ePropelled APM80

ePropelled APM80
Rare earth magnets (silver above the red coils) are crucial to the production of ePropelled's drone motors. (Photo courtesy of ePropelled)

"We're thrilled to partner with USA Rare Earth to secure the rare earth materials essential to our uncrewed vehicle solutions," said Nick Grewal, ePropelled's founder, Chairman and CEO. "Expanding our supply chain - both in the U.S. and globally - is key to meeting the high expectations of our customers and staying ahead in this fast-moving industry."

Sintered magnet technology, specifically developed for high-performance permanent magnets, involves precision processing of rare earth alloys to deliver unmatched magnetic strength and stability. USAR will immediately begin prototyping neo magnets for use in ePropelled's high-performance motors, controllers, generators, and power management systems from its Oklahoma manufacturing plant. ePropelled's systems are used in uncrewed vehicles (UAV) for air, land, and sea - from large-payload aerial drones and long-range defense applications, as well as for small surveillance and commercial drone designs.

"This agreement is another milestone in our efforts to fill our 2026 pipeline and work through the development and qualification process with customers across industries as we complete the commissioning of our Stillwater manufacturing facility," said Joshua Ballard, CEO of USA Rare Earth. "We are very pleased to partner with such an innovative company as ePropelled, a global leader in magnetics engineering and a proven pioneer in the design and production of electric propulsion solutions. We look forward to working with the ePropelled team to develop a true partnership in providing Made-in-the-USA designated high-quality, high-performance magnets for use in their pioneering and innovative solutions."

Operating worldwide, ePropelled serves a broad customer base that spans aerospace, defense, industrial automation, and maritime industries. The company's technologies are used in mission-critical applications including long-endurance surveillance drones, robotic ground vehicles, and autonomous marine vessels. Its compliance with international defense standards (e.g., NDAA) and focus on domestically manufactured components make it especially attractive to governments and OEMs seeking secure, export-ready solutions.

About ePropelled

Based in Laconia, NH, USA, ePropelled is a leading global technology provider specializing in smart propulsion and energy management systems for uncrewed vehicles for air, land and sea. Founded in 2018, ePropelled holds 49 patents and serves customers worldwide from its New Hampshire headquarters and manufacturing center, supported by R&D and operations facilities in the U.K. and India. ePropelled products are engineered to optimize performance, reduce energy consumption, and support the speedy transition to a sustainable future. For more information, contact ePropelled at info@epropelled.com, call 603-236-7444 or visit ePropelled.com.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth is building a vertically integrated, domestic rare earth magnet production supply chain. USAR is currently constructing a 310,000-square-foot rare earth sintered neo magnet manufacturing facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma. USAR also controls mining rights to the Round Top Mountain rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas, which holds significant deposits of heavy rare earths, such as dysprosium and terbium, as well as gallium, beryllium, lithium and other critical tech minerals. USAR's permanent neo magnets and rare earth minerals are required for a wide variety of products used in the defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics industries. For more information, please visit USARE.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information

Kristen Lestock
kristen@cooksoncom.com

.

SOURCE: ePropelled, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/epropelled-announces-joint-development-agreement-with-usa-rare-earth-fo-1056509

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.