ePropelled, Inc.: ePropelled Announces Joint Development Agreement With USA Rare Earth for Supply of Neo Magnets for Drone Technology

LACONIA, NEW HAMPSHIRE / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / ePropelled, Inc., a global leader in advanced propulsion and energy management technologies, has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) with USA Rare Earth, Inc. (USAR) to develop a strategic supply and purchase relationship providing sintered neo magnets for use in ePropelled's state-of-the-art motors, which are used in a multitude of uncrewed air, land, and sea vehicles (commonly referred to as drones).

Rare earth magnets (silver above the red coils) are crucial to the production of ePropelled's drone motors. (Photo courtesy of ePropelled)

"We're thrilled to partner with USA Rare Earth to secure the rare earth materials essential to our uncrewed vehicle solutions," said Nick Grewal, ePropelled's founder, Chairman and CEO. "Expanding our supply chain - both in the U.S. and globally - is key to meeting the high expectations of our customers and staying ahead in this fast-moving industry."

Sintered magnet technology, specifically developed for high-performance permanent magnets, involves precision processing of rare earth alloys to deliver unmatched magnetic strength and stability. USAR will immediately begin prototyping neo magnets for use in ePropelled's high-performance motors, controllers, generators, and power management systems from its Oklahoma manufacturing plant. ePropelled's systems are used in uncrewed vehicles (UAV) for air, land, and sea - from large-payload aerial drones and long-range defense applications, as well as for small surveillance and commercial drone designs.

"This agreement is another milestone in our efforts to fill our 2026 pipeline and work through the development and qualification process with customers across industries as we complete the commissioning of our Stillwater manufacturing facility," said Joshua Ballard, CEO of USA Rare Earth. "We are very pleased to partner with such an innovative company as ePropelled, a global leader in magnetics engineering and a proven pioneer in the design and production of electric propulsion solutions. We look forward to working with the ePropelled team to develop a true partnership in providing Made-in-the-USA designated high-quality, high-performance magnets for use in their pioneering and innovative solutions."

Operating worldwide, ePropelled serves a broad customer base that spans aerospace, defense, industrial automation, and maritime industries. The company's technologies are used in mission-critical applications including long-endurance surveillance drones, robotic ground vehicles, and autonomous marine vessels. Its compliance with international defense standards (e.g., NDAA) and focus on domestically manufactured components make it especially attractive to governments and OEMs seeking secure, export-ready solutions.

About ePropelled

Based in Laconia, NH, USA, ePropelled is a leading global technology provider specializing in smart propulsion and energy management systems for uncrewed vehicles for air, land and sea. Founded in 2018, ePropelled holds 49 patents and serves customers worldwide from its New Hampshire headquarters and manufacturing center, supported by R&D and operations facilities in the U.K. and India. ePropelled products are engineered to optimize performance, reduce energy consumption, and support the speedy transition to a sustainable future. For more information, contact ePropelled at info@epropelled.com, call 603-236-7444 or visit ePropelled.com.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth is building a vertically integrated, domestic rare earth magnet production supply chain. USAR is currently constructing a 310,000-square-foot rare earth sintered neo magnet manufacturing facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma. USAR also controls mining rights to the Round Top Mountain rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas, which holds significant deposits of heavy rare earths, such as dysprosium and terbium, as well as gallium, beryllium, lithium and other critical tech minerals. USAR's permanent neo magnets and rare earth minerals are required for a wide variety of products used in the defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics industries. For more information, please visit USARE.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

