CONQUERing's Stories of Style and Self-Expression Earn Platinum and Gold

Hermes Creative Awards Honor the Brand's Impactful Blog and Original Video Series

CINCINNATI, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / CONQUERing, the mission-driven jewelry brand empowering self-expression and wellness, is excited to share its double win at the 2025 Hermes Creative Awards - earning industry recognition for exceptional work in both digital storytelling and short-form video content.

Award-Winning CONQUERing Guest Stylists Via Nelson, Annabella Mordino & Maddie McKnight

Three Young Fashion Students Standing by Rack of Thrifted Apparel That They Styled Onto Models at the CONQUERing 'Decades' Photo Shoot

The company was awarded a Platinum Award for The CONQUERer Blog: Style, Strength & Stories Worth Sharing and a Gold Award for its video series The Ultimate Thrift-Off: Styled Through the Decades.

The Platinum-winning CONQUERer Blog offers more than fashion tips - it amplifies stories of resilience, identity, and self-expression from the brand's vibrant community. Hallie Montague, CONQUERing's Head of Marketing and Partnerships, shared, "The CONQUERer Blog is our way of spotlighting the incredible stories and voices within our community. We work closely with our writer and SEO consultant to ensure each post not only inspires but connects. To see that work honored at this level is incredibly rewarding for all of us behind the scenes."

CONQUERing's Gold-winning video series "The Ultimate Thrift-Off" brought together fashion design students, vintage style, and the brand's versatile jewelry system in a decade-hopping fashion challenge. Jake Nelson, co-creator and Director of Product Development, commented, "This series started as a fun idea I pitched during a team brainstorm - I wanted to highlight how timeless and versatile our pieces really are. Watching it grow into a fan-favorite and now an award-winning campaign has been surreal. Huge kudos to everyone who brought the concept to life!"

Founder and CEO Tammy Nelson emphasized the broader significance of the recognition. "These awards mean so much because they shine a light on our incredible team. Behind every blog post and video is a group of passionate, creative, and ridiculously hardworking humans. I love seeing them celebrated for the magic they bring to CONQUERing every day."

About the Hermes Creative Awards

The Hermes Creative Awards are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), which recognizes outstanding work among creative professionals globally. This recognition places CONQUERing alongside past honorees from leading agencies, Fortune 500 brands, and trailblazing startups.

About CONQUERing

Founded in 2020, CONQUERing is a global jewelry brand on a mission to help people feel empowered through modular designs that blend fashion and function. With over 150,000 customers in 65+ countries and a patented fidget-friendly system, CONQUERing offers a new kind of jewelry - designed to reduce anxiety, encourage expression, and inspire confidence. The brand is a certified WBENC women-owned business based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Explore more at myconquering.com .

