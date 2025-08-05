John Galt Solutions Named a 2025 Great Supply Chain Partner

Industry Publication SupplyChainBrain Honors John Galt Solutions for Exceptional Dedication to Driving Supply Chain Innovation and Value

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / John Galt Solutions, the fastest way to achieve more value from the supply chain, is proud to?announce industry trade publication SupplyChainBrain has named the company a 2025 Great Supply Chain Partner. The annual list, now in its 23rd edition, recognizes a select group of supply chain technology providers that demonstrate outstanding dedication to enhancing supply chain operations and creating value for their customers, based on nominations from end-users.

The 100 Great Supply Chain Partners list is unique in that nominees are selected directly by customers and supply chain professionals. Each year, SupplyChainBrain conducts an extensive six-month online poll of supply chain experts to identify companies whose solutions and services have made a significant impact on their supply chain performance, efficiency, and customer service.

John Galt Solutions has been recognized time and again by customers and partners for its innovative solutions, rapid implementation, and commitment to delivering measurable results across the end-to-end supply chain.

"All of us at John Galt Solutions are honored by this continued recognition from our customers," said Matt Hoffman, Vice President of Product and Industry Solutions at John Galt Solutions. "Earning a place once again on SupplyChainBrain's list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners highlights our relentless focus on enabling fast, transformative improvements. We are proud to deliver on the promise of quick implementation and the fastest time to value, helping our customers achieve impactful outcomes across every corner of their supply chain."

John Galt Solutions features in SupplyChainBrain's 2025 August issue, as a celebrated member of this year's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners.

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is the fastest way for businesses to get more value from their supply chain. The Atlas Planning Platform helps companies make faster decisions and see real results quickly across the end-to-end supply chain. Atlas configures to even the toughest business requirements and goes live so fast clients see an ROI before their boss even thinks to ask about it. With the highest customer satisfaction rating in the industry, John Galt meets clients where they are, works side-by-side with them to grow, and shows them the fastest path to success. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt.com .?

