Los Angeles Launches Groundbreaking Mental Health Initiative for Veterans with Precise Behavioral Health Clinical Services

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Precise Behavioral announced today an agreement with Los Angeles Veterans Affairs for a transformative new mental health initiative designed to provide immediate, proactive, and stigma-free emotional support to veterans across the region. The countywide program eliminates barriers to care, creates real-time access, and improves mental health outcomes for veterans, including those not currently eligible for VA services.

This first-of-its-kind Mental Health without Barriers program mission is designed to eliminate long wait times, complicated systems, and fragmented access through the combined services of three Behavioral Health industry leaders, for effective care without stigma, apps, or delays.

Precise Behavioral, will deliver trauma-informed clinical services, including therapy, psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and care coordination via secure telehealth by licensed professionals.

Happy Frictionless Mental Health will provide frictionless mental health support through human conversations with trained Support Givers with no apps, no diagnosis, and no cost.

Reality Center will offer in-person sensory wellness sessions using light, sound, vibration, movement, and guided breathwork to reduce symptoms, related trauma, anxiety and stress.

The program covers over 3,500 veterans countywide, including those not eligible for traditional VA care at no cost and is expected to increase behavioral health access by 20% and improve self-reported mental health conditions by 30%. Participants will be engaged through trained Peer Specialists from the Veteran Peer Access Network VPAN for needs assessment, service matching, and ongoing support.

"Thank you to our partners at Los Angeles County Quality and Productivity Commission for funding this critical program to meet the mental health needs of veterans and their families that our staff are encountering in our communities," said Director Jim Zenner Licensed Certified Social Worker. "It is extremely hard for veterans to ask for help, so when they do, we need to be able to get them help within hours or a day or two".

"This initiative enables us to deliver timely, high-quality care to veterans who need it most," said Matt McCormick, Chief Growth Officer at Precise Behavioral. "It's a powerful example of how focused clinical expertise and community collaboration can come together to remove barriers and improve lives."

"Partnerships like these help us reach veterans who are often overlooked or underserved," said Dr. Nitin Nanda, CEO and Founder of Precise Behavioral. "Working alongside VPAN to deliver trauma-informed clinical services allows us to meet individuals where they are: quickly, effectively, and without stigma. This collaboration reflects our broader commitment to expanding timely access to high-quality mental health care."

Precise Behavioral is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA, and was founded in 2022 to meet the growing national demand for mental health care. The company's physician-led team of medical experts, grounded in nearly two decades of clinical research, leverage cutting-edge AI technology and seasoned clinical expertise to deliver innovative virtual care with improved measurable outcomes. Precise Behavioral is privately held.

https://precisebehavioral.com/

