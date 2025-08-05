Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
05.08.2025 17:02 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Los Angeles Launches Groundbreaking Mental Health Initiative for Veterans with Precise Behavioral Health Clinical Services

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Precise Behavioral announced today an agreement with Los Angeles Veterans Affairs for a transformative new mental health initiative designed to provide immediate, proactive, and stigma-free emotional support to veterans across the region. The countywide program eliminates barriers to care, creates real-time access, and improves mental health outcomes for veterans, including those not currently eligible for VA services.

This first-of-its-kind Mental Health without Barriers program mission is designed to eliminate long wait times, complicated systems, and fragmented access through the combined services of three Behavioral Health industry leaders, for effective care without stigma, apps, or delays.

Precise Behavioral, will deliver trauma-informed clinical services, including therapy, psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and care coordination via secure telehealth by licensed professionals.

Happy Frictionless Mental Health will provide frictionless mental health support through human conversations with trained Support Givers with no apps, no diagnosis, and no cost.

Reality Center will offer in-person sensory wellness sessions using light, sound, vibration, movement, and guided breathwork to reduce symptoms, related trauma, anxiety and stress.

The program covers over 3,500 veterans countywide, including those not eligible for traditional VA care at no cost and is expected to increase behavioral health access by 20% and improve self-reported mental health conditions by 30%. Participants will be engaged through trained Peer Specialists from the Veteran Peer Access Network VPAN for needs assessment, service matching, and ongoing support.

"Thank you to our partners at Los Angeles County Quality and Productivity Commission for funding this critical program to meet the mental health needs of veterans and their families that our staff are encountering in our communities," said Director Jim Zenner Licensed Certified Social Worker. "It is extremely hard for veterans to ask for help, so when they do, we need to be able to get them help within hours or a day or two".

"This initiative enables us to deliver timely, high-quality care to veterans who need it most," said Matt McCormick, Chief Growth Officer at Precise Behavioral. "It's a powerful example of how focused clinical expertise and community collaboration can come together to remove barriers and improve lives."

"Partnerships like these help us reach veterans who are often overlooked or underserved," said Dr. Nitin Nanda, CEO and Founder of Precise Behavioral. "Working alongside VPAN to deliver trauma-informed clinical services allows us to meet individuals where they are: quickly, effectively, and without stigma. This collaboration reflects our broader commitment to expanding timely access to high-quality mental health care."

About US:

Precise Behavioral is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA, and was founded in 2022 to meet the growing national demand for mental health care. The company's physician-led team of medical experts, grounded in nearly two decades of clinical research, leverage cutting-edge AI technology and seasoned clinical expertise to deliver innovative virtual care with improved measurable outcomes. Precise Behavioral is privately held.

https://precisebehavioral.com/

Media Contacts:
Art Erickson
Vice President of Sales

Precise Behavioral
art.erickson@precisebh.com
708.997.0653

Ashley Cohen
Communications Director
LA County Military and Veterans Affairs
ACohen@mva.lacounty.gov
213.824.5455

SOURCE: Precise Behavioral



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/los-angeles-launches-groundbreaking-mental-health-initiative-for-vete-1056627

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.