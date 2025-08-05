Heather L Collins: Wooden Spoon Herbs, a Rapidly Growing Wellness Brand in the U.S. Natural Channel, Launches Nationally in Sprouts Farmers Market Locations

Building on its recent Whole Foods expansion, Wooden Spoon Herbs introduces Tart Cherry Magic Magnesium - a new addition to its top-selling magnesium line

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Wooden Spoon Herbs, a wellness brand gaining national traction for its high-quality herbal formulas, has officially launched nationwide in all Sprouts Farmers Market locations through the retailer's Innovation Center program. The launch features five herbalist-formulated wellness items, including the exclusive debut of Magic Magnesium Tart Cherry - a fruit-forward blend of magnesium glycinate, organic tart cherry, and plant-based melatonin designed to support sleep, relaxation, and recovery.

The 450+ Sprouts locations add to Wooden Spoon Herbs' growing retail footprint, which includes all Whole Foods Market stores and select independent natural and organic retailers nationwide. This Innovation Center launch will be followed by inline expansion across Sprouts' Minerals, Digestive Health, Seasonal Wellness, and Emotional Wellness sets beginning this fall.

"Our goal at Wooden Spoon Herbs is to make high-quality, plant-based remedies more approachable and accessible," said Bobby McConnell, industry veteran and CEO of Wooden Spoon Herbs. "Sprouts is known for its curated supplement set and commitment to natural wellness - making this a truly synergistic partnership. We're thrilled to partner with Sprouts to bring herbal care to more people."

Founded in 2014 by Lauren Haynes, a clinical herbalist and now Chief Herbal Officer, Wooden Spoon Herbs began at a farmers market in Chattanooga, Tennessee. What started as a way to share local herbal remedies with her Appalachian community has grown into a nationally recognized wellness brand rooted in traditional plant wisdom.

"I've spent the last 14 years studying how plants support the body - and turning that knowledge into approachable, delicious formulas that bring underdog herbs like nettle and burdock into the limelight," said Lauren Haynes, Chief Herbal Officer and founder of Wooden Spoon Herbs. "Consumers are overwhelmed by wellness options, and I'm honored to be a guide on their herbal journey. Launching at Sprouts is a milestone for our team and a reflection of the growing demand for trusted herbal preparations," Haynes added.

With the debut of Tart Cherry Magnesium, Wooden Spoon Herbs expands its bestselling Magic Magnesium line with a flavorful, function-forward formula designed to meet growing demand for magnesium-based supplements. Leading the brand's presence in Sprouts Innovation Centers, it's joined by core customer favorites like Brain Bloom, Stress Savior, and the hero SKU Magic Magnesium Blue Spirulina Lemonade.

To learn more about Wooden Spoon Herbs and its range of herbal wellness solutions that support, nourish, and replenish, visit woodenspoonherbs.com .

About Wooden Spoon Herbs

Wooden Spoon Herbs is a modern herbal wellness company rooted in clinical herbalism and powered by plants. Founded in 2014 by herbalist Lauren Haynes in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the brand began at a farmers market and has grown into a nationally distributed line of herb-forward remedies, available at Whole Foods, Sprouts, and independent natural retailers. In 2024, Wooden Spoon Herbs received investment from Bochi Investments to support its next stage of growth and retail expansion.

