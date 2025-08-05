Hirsch UK and TDSi Announce the Appointment of Richard Huison as Managing Director of Both Companies

Vitaprotech Group, a global leader in high-security access control, video, perimeter protection, and identity authentication solutions, today announced the appointment of Richard Huison as Managing Director of Hirsch UK and TDSi, unifying teams and all activities of Vitaprotech Group across the UK. In this role, Huison will lead UK operations, drive growth strategies, and strengthen both companies' position as trusted providers of brilliantly simple, scalable, and unified security solutions

Richard Huison's extensive industry experience across Gallagher Security, CDVI, Vanderbilt, and other leading access control companies brings a proven track record guiding teams through transformation and growth in high-security sectors including military, government, banking, and critical infrastructure. Most recently, as Regional Manager for UK and Europe at Gallagher, he led high-performing sales and technical teams to deliver innovative, compliance-driven, and cyber-secure security solutions that enhanced operational efficiency and resilience. His long-term commitment to access control, perimeter security, and integrated systems ideally positions him to lead the regional expansion of Hirsch's unified, high-security platforms for all scales of enterprises.

Huison's appointment reinforces Hirsch's commitment to building high-performance cultures based on trust, accountability, and shared purpose, while placing customer experience at the center of its global strategy. Across the Velocity, Velocity Vision, Hirsch Perimeter, and TDSi GARDIS platform, he leads Hirsch's commitment to delivering integrated platforms that combine perimeter protection, access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection, and cybersecurity to protect what matters most.

"I'm passionate about unlocking the potential in others our teams, our partners, and our customers helping individuals grow while ensuring the business grows alongside them," said Huison. "Together, we'll innovate, push boundaries, and deliver excellence in everything we do."

"I'm honored to be joining Hirsch UK and TDSi at such an exciting moment in their development. Both brands have a strong legacy, passionate teams, and immense potential for growth. I'm especially excited to champion Hirsch UK's high-security solutions and support the continued evolution of TDSi's GARDiS platform. Together, we'll build on the strengths of both organizations to deliver even more compelling business value to our partners and customers."

Eric Thord, CEO of Vitaprotech Group, said:

"Vitaprotech continues its international transformation around the Hirsch brand. The recently created Hirsch UK will develop thanks to the talent of Richard, who knows the security market perfectly."

Steve Humphreys, Deputy CEO of Vitaprotech Group, highlighted the importance of this appointment to the company's business direction and brand promise:

"Richard's appointment marks another milestone in our growth journey. His leadership, values, and dedication to integrate scalable, budget-conscious solutions with leading cybersecurity practices will help us deliver high-security ecosystems that empower customers to thrive in an increasingly complex world."

Scott Elliott, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer (CRMO) of Hirsch, emphasized the strategic impact of the appointment:

"Richard's expertise delivering customer-focused, cyber-resilient security solutions aligns perfectly with our vision. His leadership will be critical to expanding our footprint in Europe, deepening partnerships, and ensuring our platforms deliver the reliability, compliance, and simplicity our customers demand."

Richard Huison succeeds Thibaut Galland, who has served as Chief Operating Officer of Vitaprotech in the UK, and will return to a strategic position within the Vitaprotech Group.

About Hirsch

Hirsch is a global leader in high-security access control, video intelligence, perimeter protection, and identity authentication. With a focus on unified, brilliantly simple platforms and its presence in the US, France Germany, and UK, Hirsch helps organizations worldwide manage risk, protect people, secure critical assets, streamline operations, and maintain compliance in mission-critical environments. Learn more at hirschsecure.com.

About Vitaprotech

Vitaprotech is an international group specializing in the design and manufacture of security solutions for intrusion detection, access control, and video for all types of sites, from the simplest to the most sensitive, all over the world. Learn more at vitaprotech.com.

