MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Pharmacy Automation Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Pharmacy Automation Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Wiilach Group, Asteres Inc., Pharmacy Automation Systems, LLC., among the top companies that are actively shaping the future of the Pharmacy Automation Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Pharmacy Automation Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

Wiilach Group is a German-origin healthcare logistics specialist known for implementing automated stock handling solutions in pharmacies and hospitals. Its USP lies in combining advanced storage, conveyor, and retrieval systems with tailored workflow optimization, helping clients streamline daily operations. Strategically, Willach emphasizes integration with pharmacy IT systems and facility design services, ensuring customized solutions for different healthcare settings. The company serves a broad European client base, with subsidiaries in Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, and Sweden, positioning it as a regional leader in pharmacy logistics automation.

Asteres Inc., based in San Diego, develops secure, self-service prescription pickup kiosks branded ScriptCenter for deployment in hospitals, retail pharmacies, military bases, and VA facilities. Its USP is offering 24/7, convenient, and secure prescription pickup through automated kiosks, enabling pharmacies to extend access without additional staff or physical locations. Asteres has established its credentials through regulatory approvals like the Texas Board of Pharmacy and deployments across the United States. Its strategy focuses on expanding patient-centric automation and increasing pharmacy footprint through flexible, location-agnostic kiosk solutions.

Pharmacy Automation Systems, LLC., headquartered in Florida and established by QEM Inc., manufactures and distributes a range of tabletop and full-service dispensing machines such as Versi-Mate, Versi-Pack, and CMD-300 for independent, retail, and hospital pharmacies. Its USP is providing reliable, ISO-certified, cost-effective automation tailored for small to mid-sized pharmacies, backed by patents and a strong support network. Strategically aligned with the global leader Yuyama, PAS offers a hybrid model of manufacturing and distribution through its U.S. operations, delivering accessible automation solutions with responsive service across North America.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 70 companies, of which the top 7 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the presence of the Pharmacy Automation Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment Quadrant. The Top Criteria for Product Footprint Evaluation Included Pharmacy Automation Market by Product (Automated Medication Dispensing & Storage Systems, Automated Packaging & Labeling Systems, Automated Tabletop Counters, Automated Medication Compounding Systems, Pharmacy Management Software (PMS/PIMS/PIS), Other Pharmacy Automation Systems), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Centralized Operations, Decentralized Operations), Facility Type (Large-Scale Pharmacies, Small & Mid-Sized Pharmacies), End User (Hospital Pharmacies, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCS), Ambulatory Care Centers (ACCS), And Other Outpatient Settings, Long-Term Care And Assisted Living Facilities, Retail Pharmacies, Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations And Mail-Order Pharmacies)

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields such as Life Science Analytics Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, and Hospital Information System Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management. We leverage a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that will replace existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines: TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

