05.08.2025
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
05.08.2025 17:06 Uhr
Kazakhstan Tennis Federation: Kazakhstan's Gorky Tennis Park Recognized as First Official Roland-Garros Club in Central Asia

  • Strategic partnership with French Tennis Federation marks major milestone in Kazakhstan's tennis development
  • Gorky Tennis Park joins an exclusive group of three clubs worldwide
  • Venue set to host Roland-Garros Junior Series by Renault regional qualifying event

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gorky Tennis Park in Almaty has been officially recognized as a Roland-Garros Club, joining an exclusive group of just three clubs worldwide affiliated with the iconic French Open. The partnership between the French Tennis Federation and Gorky Tennis Park highlights Kazakhstan's growing role in international tennis and the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation's commitment to world-class standards, driven by its president Bulat Utemuratov.

Photo Credit: Gorky Tennis Park

As part of this recognition, Gorky Tennis Park will serve as the exclusive host of the Roland-Garros Junior Series by Renault regional qualifying event for Central and West Asia. Finalists will compete at the series finale in Tokyo from 13 to 19 October 2025.

Aymeric Labaste, Head of International Development at Roland-Garros, commented: "The French Tennis Federation is proud to partner with Gorky Tennis Park, a world-class clay court facility. As our exclusive partner in Kazakhstan, the club sets a new benchmark for tennis in the region. We are especially pleased to see it hosting the Junior Series qualifiers since 2024."

The recognition builds upon the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation's efforts to expand access to high-quality infrastructure and international opportunities, including hosting ATP 250 tournaments since 2020 - first in Astana and since 2024 in Almaty. The KTF has also established 38 tennis centers across Kazakhstan over the past 18 years, creating a nationwide foundation for the sport's development.

"The designation reflects years of investment into Kazakhstan's tennis infrastructure and talent pipeline," said Yuriy Polskiy, President of the Asian Tennis Federation and Vice President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation. "We are proud to see Kazakhstan's leadership in tennis acknowledged at the highest level."

With the support of Kazakhstan Tennis Federation President Bulat Utemuratov, Gorky Tennis Park has undergone a full renovation in recent years, including the launch of a professional academy, upgraded facilities and new clay courts built to international specifications.

The partnership reinforces Kazakhstan's position as a regional leader in tennis and underscores the Federation's vision for long-term development from grassroots to elite level.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2744471/Gorky_Tennis_Park.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2744472/Yuriy_Polskiy.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2744470/Kazakhstan_Tennis_Federation_Logo.jpg

Photo Credit: Gorky Tennis Park

KTF Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kazakhstans-gorky-tennis-park-recognized-as-first-official-roland-garros-club-in-central-asia-302522150.html

