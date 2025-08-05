LambdaTest, Inc.: LambdaTest Becomes First Platform to Launch Appium 3 Beta Support for Cloud-Based Mobile Testing

It enables developers and testers to leverage Appium 3.0.0-rc.1 on the cloud with no local setup, enhanced speed, and robust CI/CD compatibility

San Francisco, CA, Aug. 05, 2025, a GenAI-native quality engineering platform, has announced anindustry-first integration of Appium 3.0.0-rc.1, enabling users to run mobile test automation on Android and iOS devices through the cloud. With this release, LambdaTest becomes the first platform to offer Appium 3 Beta support, reinforcing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge testing solutions that help developers and QA teams stay ahead of the curve.

Appium 3 introduces a modular, plugin-first architecture, marking a significant evolution in mobile test automation. By integrating this version, LambdaTest empowers teams to seamlessly test their apps on cloud-hosted mobile devices, without the need for local setup, while benefiting from improved performance, modern capabilities, and a developer-friendly ecosystem.

Appium 3.0.0-rc.1 is a streamlined update focused on removing deprecated APIs and enforcing modern WebDriver standards. It requires Node.js v20.19.0+ and npm v10+, and supports only W3C-compliant capabilities. The file unzip logic has been shifted to individual drivers like UiAutomator2, making the framework more modular. With LambdaTest's Appium 3 Beta integration, teams can instantly test on the latest Android and iOS devices, no local setup needed. It supports parallel testing to speed up execution, offers enterprise-grade security, and integrates smoothly with CI/CD tools like Jenkins, GitHub Actions, and CircleCI.

"We are excited to bring the latest Appium 3.0.0-rc.1 Beta support to LambdaTest," said Vipul Verma, SVP Engineering at LambdaTest. "This integration underscores our commitment to providing the most advanced testing tools for our users. By supporting Appium 3, we empower developers and testers to stay ahead of the curve and deliver exceptional experiences with minimal effort."

This integration gives LambdaTest users the flexibility to test on a variety of virtual devices across both Android and iOS platforms, ensuring better coverage and consistency in mobile app performance testing.

