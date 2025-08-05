Attorney Lanny J. Davis: Oxford Gray Corporation Seeks Enforcement of Promissory Notes in Legal Proceedings Involving FINTIV

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Lanny J. Davis, legal counsel to Oxford Gray Corporation of North America, announced today that FINTIV, a Texas-based company led by Michael Liberty, has not yet responded to claims filed in Texas and Florida courts regarding alleged outstanding promissory notes totaling more than $9 million.

The legal actions filed by Oxford Gray seek to enforce contractual obligations that the plaintiff asserts are owed under promissory notes issued by FINTIV. The cases are currently pending, and details can be found in public legal filings. See HERE.

As part of a national telephonic press conference held last week, Mr. Davis publicly requested that the board members of FINTIV-as listed on the company's public website-consider addressing the company's alleged contractual obligations. A transcript of his remarks and the list of current board members are available online. See HERE and HERE.

During the press conference, Mr. Davis emphasized that there are no allegations being made against any board members in connection with any past legal matters involving Mr. Liberty. Mr. Liberty has previously resolved a federal campaign finance matter and received a presidential pardon related to a prior indictment. For text of indictment see HERE.

These proceedings are public record. Re the DOJ indictment of Liberty, See HERE. Re. the presidential pardon see HERE. Re. prior guilty plea for campaign finance violation - see HERE.

Separate from the resolved criminal matter, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a civil enforcement action involving Mr. Liberty, which remains ongoing. See SEC complaint against Liberty for alleged scheme to defraud investors See:

SEC.gov | Michael A. Liberty, et al. In addition, Oxford Gray has filed a case in Florida seeking to enforce what it asserts is a personal guarantee by Mr. Liberty related to the promissory notes in question. For full text of attorney Davis's live press conference plus auditory recording and description of two Oxford Gray law suits in Texas and Florida to collect on alleged over $9 million owed by the company n the Oxford Gray promissory notes, see HERE.

"Our position is that the company should honor its contractual commitments," said Davis. "My clients hope the courts will provide a fair resolution and that all responsible parties will take the necessary steps to comply with any binding agreements, should the courts determine such obligations exist."

Attorney Lanny J. Davis is representing Oxford Gray Corporation in this matter. Mr. Davis is the founder of the law firm Lanny J. Davis & Associates, served as White House Special Counsel to President Bill Clinton, and was a member of a bipartisan civil liberties oversight board appointed by President George W. Bush.

For further press inquiries, please contact: MMelendez@lannyjdavis.com

SOURCE: Attorney Lanny J. Davis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/oxford-gray-corporation-seeks-enforcement-of-promissory-notes-in-legal-proceedings-invol-1056487