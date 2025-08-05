Skymantics, LLC: Skymantics Awarded Key IRS Contract to Expand AI-Powered Simulation Engine for Fraud Detection

Phase 4 extension of SimoN platform will enhance tax compliance capabilities and provide critical support for the agency's modernization and predictive analytics goals.

MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / As the U.S. federal government accelerates its strategy to procure advanced Artificial Intelligence solutions, Skymantics, LLC is at the forefront, providing innovative AI and synthetic data capabilities to modernize the nation's critical infrastructure. The company's leadership in this space is demonstrated in the award of a Phase 4 contract to continue to support AI solutions for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The contract award is for the continued development of its Simulation of the Nation (SimoN) synthetic data engine, an IRS-specific implementation of Skymantics' core DataGenesis AI based synthetic data platform that is central to the agency's testing and modernization efforts.

The SimoN platform provides a crucial business value to the IRS: it allows the agency to rigorously test its complex tax systems using high-fidelity synthetic data, thereby protecting sensitive, real taxpayer information from exposure. This enhances security and privacy while ensuring system integrity. SimoN currently supports over 180 data elements with over 300 dimensionalities representing real world data relationships.

This Phase 4 contract significantly expands the engine's scope beyond its original testing function. Skymantics will enhance the platform to generate sophisticated data models that simulate non-compliant and potentially fraudulent activities. This directly empowers the IRS's mission-critical work in the following ways:

Enhances Fraud Detection: Provides a safe and renewable data source to train and validate fraud detection algorithms, increasing their accuracy and effectiveness.

Strengthens Tax Compliance: Allows the agency to model and understand complex compliance data scenarios, improving the IRS's ability to ensure a fair and equitable tax system.

Enables Predictive Analytics: Creates a foundation for the IRS to develop advanced predictive models to anticipate and counter emerging threats to the nation's revenue system.

Ensures Downstream Integration: Includes built-in ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) support to natively interface synthetic data into the IRS Modernized e-File (MeF) system, ensuring seamless compatibility for end-to-end testing.

"We are proud to continue our support of the IRS with our cutting-edge SimoN platform," said Brad Molander, Head of Engineering. "This award validates our confidence in the power of our synthetic data engine to solve mission-critical challenges. What began as a revolutionary tool for automated testing is now evolving to directly support the IRS's vital compliance and fraud detection efforts, providing even greater value to the agency and the public."

Skymantics is also seeking to expand its capability to support air traffic management, building on its history of supporting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) since 2015. With the recent budget legislation and directive to build a brand-new Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, there is an opportunity to integrate Skymantics' next-generation AI and data analytics to improve safety and efficiency.

"The federal government's commitment to investing in AI technologies is creating a significant growth opportunity for our advanced capabilities across multiple sectors," said Charles Chen, CEO of Skymantics. "Our recent contract with the IRS is a powerful testament to the innovation and personalized approach our team delivers. Now, with the additional spending in air traffic management, we are eager to extend our DataGenesis AI product to support the FAA's critical modernization efforts and help make our skies safer. We have a proven track record and are confident that our technology can play a vital role in developing the more intelligent air traffic control systems of the future."

About Skymantics, LLC: Skymantics, LLC is an SBA-certified 8(a) small disadvantaged business specializing in applied Artificial Intelligence and data modernization. Grounded in the core values of creativity, collaboration, and excellence, the company's mission is to drive positive change by putting emerging data technologies into practice. As a high-tech software services provider, Skymantics works as a trusted team player with government agencies and private industry partners to solve complex challenges and lower the barriers for technology adoption.

