ACU-Serve Merges With Pinnacle to Create Best-in-Class Infusion Solution

AKRON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / ACU-Serve, a leading provider of healthcare revenue cycle and technology solutions, has announced its merger with Pinnacle, a market leader in Home Infusion and Ambulatory Infusion Center (AIC) services. This strategic alignment strengthens ACU-Serve's position in the healthcare industry and expands its service capacity, offering clients a comprehensive and scalable solution for infusion services.

Effective July 28, 2025, the merger combines ACU-Serve's advanced technology and robust team of over 500 U.S.-based and 1,000 global professionals with Pinnacle's decades of industry-leading expertise in the home and ambulatory infusion space, built through years of delivering trusted, high-quality care and solutions to providers.

"This merger marks a pivotal moment for both ACU-Serve and the infusion industry," said Jim Knight, President and CEO of ACU-Serve. "By uniting our expertise, talent, and technology, we are not only setting a new benchmark for excellence and innovation but also reaffirming our commitment to high-touch service and operational transparency."

Key highlights of the merger include:

Expanded Capabilities: By uniting Pinnacle's deep infusion expertise with ACU-Serve's technology and resources, clients gain access to a market-leading solution designed to optimize performance and compliance.

Leadership Continuity: Jacqui Rose, founder and CEO of Pinnacle, will assume the role of President of Infusion at ACU-Serve, ensuring continuity of leadership and a seamless transition for Pinnacle's clients and employees.

Best Practices Across Entities: The merger will leverage the proven methodologies of ACU-Serve and Pinnacle to deliver world-class operational excellence and client support.

"Partnering with ACU-Serve allows us to elevate the infusion services we provide while staying true to the values our clients and employees trust," said Jacqui Rose, President of Infusion at ACU-Serve. "Together, we are poised to deliver even stronger, more comprehensive solutions with the high level of service our clients have come to expect."

