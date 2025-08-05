Realdrseattle: Dr. Javad Sajan Does First Facial-Feminization with Simultaneous Hair Transplant Procedure

Seattle Plastic Surgeon Performs Nation's First Combined Facial Feminization & Hair Transplant Surgery

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / ?Dr.?Javad?Sajan, a top Seattle plastic surgeon and founder of?Allure?Esthetic?Plastic?Surgery, has made medical history in the U.S. by performing the nation's first facial feminization surgery (FFS) combined with hair transplant in a single operative session.

The milestone procedure was performed on Ember Norman and is featured on RealDrSeattle.tv, offering a detailed look at the surgical planning, technique, and outcomes. The entire surgery, including the hair transplant, qualified for coverage under Norman's gender-affirming insurance plan.

As part of a full facial feminization surgery, Dr. Javad Sajan performed a carefully planned combination of skeletal and soft tissue procedures to transform the patient's facial structure and features.

The surgery began with upper facial bone contouring, including frontal bone and orbital bone reduction, and a frontal sinus setback to soften and feminize the upper third of the face. A follicular unit transplant of 1,000 grafts was performed to feminize the hairline.

To further feminize the upper face, Dr. Sajan performed a brow lift, elevating the brow position for a more open and feminine expression.

In the midface, a mid-facelift and rhinoplasty were performed to enhance facial harmony and refine nasal shape and projection.

For the lower face, Dr. Sajan completed a lip lift to shorten the philtrum and improve lip aesthetics. This was followed by chin bone reduction and jaw bone reduction to narrow and sculpt the lower facial contour.

This comprehensive transformation reflects the precision and artistry involved in advanced facial feminization surgery. The full surgical journey and before-and-after results can be viewed here .

These combined procedures eliminate the need for a second surgery, making the healing process easier and more efficient. Key benefits of this approach include:

Single anesthesia event and one recovery timeline

A lower and more feminine hairline

Minimal scarring

Who is an ideal candidate for a same-day FFS+ hair transplant?

Ideal candidates for simultaneous FFS and hair transplant surgery include healthy transgender or non-binary patients who are medically cleared for general anesthesia, have realistic expectations, and maintain stable hormone levels for at least six months.

Is combining the procedures safe?

Combining both procedures in a single session is generally safe; however, all surgery and anesthesia have risks. It eliminates the need for a second anesthesia event, minimizes cumulative swelling, and avoids re-entering previously operated areas, such as a freshly feminized forehead, during a later surgery.

How long does the surgery take?

The combined procedure typically takes 6 to 12 hours, depending on the extent of facial bone reshaping and the number of hair grafts required.

About Dr. Javad Sajan and Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery:

Dr. Javad Sajan is a renowned Seattle-based plastic surgeon, known for his leadership in gender-affirming and facial cosmetic surgery. At Allure Esthetic, Dr. Sajan and his team blend advanced techniques with personalized care to deliver exceptional results.

