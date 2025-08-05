Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
05.08.2025 17:50 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Growth Partners Advises Guardian Logistics Solutions in Its Partnership With Canopy Capital Partners & Plexus Capital

GGP Secures Growth Partner for Guardian Logistics Services

ROBUST, VERTICALLY INTEGRATED LOGISTICS SERVICES PLATFORM, OFFERING CUSTOMIZED LOGISTICS SERVICES TO TIER-I CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT THE SOUTHEAST

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Global Growth Partners ("GGP"), is proud to announce that Guardian Logistics Solutions ("Guardian") has partnered with Canopy Capital Partners and Plexus Capital in support of their continued expansion throughout the southeast and beyond.

Guardian Logistics Solutions, is a prominent, vertically integrated logistics service provider offering container freight station (CFS), local pickup and delivery (PU&D), warehousing, and freight/cargo brokerage services throughout the Carolinas.

Established in 2020 by two industry veterans, Guardian has achieved rapid growth by leveraging managements extensive experience in designing and scaling mission-critical logistics solutions to demanding tier-1 customers. With six strategically located facilities situated in key freight/cargo hubs, across North and South Carolina, Guardian has fortified a strategic presence in the Carolinas. This extensive network of conveniently located warehouse facilities enables Guardian to provide comprehensive and highly tailored logistics solutions, facilitating the seamless movement of goods from ports/airports to doorsteps within the Carolinas through their in-house services, as well as nationwide through their brokered services.

"Guardian's bespoke, hands-on approach elevates customer service in an industry which is still highly
fragmented and difficult for larger customers to find Integrated providers which can handle goods (general and specialty) from the port all the way to customers' doorsteps", Jason Patterson, Senior Managing Director of Global Growth Partners.

For more information visit www.ggpusa.com, or call 704-438-9930. GGP looks forward to making your transaction a reality.

About Global Growth Partners
Global Growth Partners ("GGP") is a full-service M&A Advisory firm providing hands-on, customized investment banking solutions to assist middle market businesses and entrepreneurs monetize their largest but illiquid asset; the business they have built over a lifetime of work, grit and sacrifice.

There are 'No Shortcuts' - As a successful entrepreneur, you know there are no shortcuts in life and no substitute for hard work, dedication and grit. At GGP, we deeply believe there are no shortcuts in harvesting the best terms and optimal value for your business. Employing our proactive, tried and true process which showcases your business' strengths and fosters a competitive environment for buyers where animal spirits thrive is the only way to ensure you, your family, shareholders and the business itself is appreciated and valued appropriately.

Relationships & Experience Matter - Leveraging our team's extensive and true relationships, resulting in a deep bench of qualified buyers ensures your business is exposed to a wide audience of potential buyers, both financial and strategic in nature. And most importantly, GGP will bring your deal to the market while maintaining complete and full confidentiality.

###

Contact Information

Mary Ann Pierce
Marketing & Communications
info@globalgrowthpartners.com
704-438-9930

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DvApFLsx4g

.

SOURCE: Global Growth Partners



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/global-growth-partners-advises-guardian-logistics-solutions-in-i-1056679

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.