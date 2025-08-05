Global Growth Partners Advises Guardian Logistics Solutions in Its Partnership With Canopy Capital Partners & Plexus Capital

GGP Secures Growth Partner for Guardian Logistics Services

ROBUST, VERTICALLY INTEGRATED LOGISTICS SERVICES PLATFORM, OFFERING CUSTOMIZED LOGISTICS SERVICES TO TIER-I CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT THE SOUTHEAST

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Global Growth Partners ("GGP"), is proud to announce that Guardian Logistics Solutions ("Guardian") has partnered with Canopy Capital Partners and Plexus Capital in support of their continued expansion throughout the southeast and beyond.

Guardian Logistics Solutions, is a prominent, vertically integrated logistics service provider offering container freight station (CFS), local pickup and delivery (PU&D), warehousing, and freight/cargo brokerage services throughout the Carolinas.

Established in 2020 by two industry veterans, Guardian has achieved rapid growth by leveraging managements extensive experience in designing and scaling mission-critical logistics solutions to demanding tier-1 customers. With six strategically located facilities situated in key freight/cargo hubs, across North and South Carolina, Guardian has fortified a strategic presence in the Carolinas. This extensive network of conveniently located warehouse facilities enables Guardian to provide comprehensive and highly tailored logistics solutions, facilitating the seamless movement of goods from ports/airports to doorsteps within the Carolinas through their in-house services, as well as nationwide through their brokered services.

"Guardian's bespoke, hands-on approach elevates customer service in an industry which is still highly

fragmented and difficult for larger customers to find Integrated providers which can handle goods (general and specialty) from the port all the way to customers' doorsteps", Jason Patterson, Senior Managing Director of Global Growth Partners.

For more information visit www.ggpusa.com, or call 704-438-9930. GGP looks forward to making your transaction a reality.

About Global Growth Partners

Global Growth Partners ("GGP") is a full-service M&A Advisory firm providing hands-on, customized investment banking solutions to assist middle market businesses and entrepreneurs monetize their largest but illiquid asset; the business they have built over a lifetime of work, grit and sacrifice.

There are 'No Shortcuts' - As a successful entrepreneur, you know there are no shortcuts in life and no substitute for hard work, dedication and grit. At GGP, we deeply believe there are no shortcuts in harvesting the best terms and optimal value for your business. Employing our proactive, tried and true process which showcases your business' strengths and fosters a competitive environment for buyers where animal spirits thrive is the only way to ensure you, your family, shareholders and the business itself is appreciated and valued appropriately.

Relationships & Experience Matter - Leveraging our team's extensive and true relationships, resulting in a deep bench of qualified buyers ensures your business is exposed to a wide audience of potential buyers, both financial and strategic in nature. And most importantly, GGP will bring your deal to the market while maintaining complete and full confidentiality.

