Groupe BPCE Results for the 2nd quarter and 1st half of 2025

Results for the 2nd quarter and 1st half of 2025

21%: strong growth in Q2-25 net income, to €1bn

August, 1st 2025: signing of the legal documentation for the acquisition of novobanco

KEY FIGURES1 Q2-25: growth in NBI by 12% YoY to €6.3bn thanks to very robust performances across all business lines



Gross operating income up 24%, reflecting tight cost control; cost/income ratio of 66.3%, down 4.2 pp YoY



Net income2: €1.0bn up +21% vs. Q2-24



H1-25: NBI of €12.6bn, +11% YoY; Gross operating income up 23%; cost/income ratio at 67.2%, down 3.8 pp YoY



Net income2 increased +8% YoY to €1.8 billion, up +14% excluding the exceptional surcharge



Very high levels of solvency and liquidity: CET1 ratio up to 16.3%3 and LCR at 143%4 at end-June 2025



Following the announcement of the project to acquire novobanco, confirmation of the A+ rating

by Standard & Poors, Moody's, Fitch Ratings and R&I

BUSINESS LINES5 RETAIL BANKING & INSURANCE Strong revenue growth of 12% in H1-25 and 13% in Q2-25 YoY, driven by robust commercial momentum and the rebound in the net interest margin; Continued growth in the client base served by the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail banking networks with 430,000 new clients5



Local & regional financing: 1% growth in loan outstandings YoY, reaching a total of €730bn at end-June 2025

Clients deposits 6 rose by €11bn YoY to €701bn at end-June 2025

rose by €11bn YoY to €701bn at end-June 2025 Financial Solutions & Expertise: revenues up 26% YoY in H1-25, including revenues from BPCE Equipment Solutions since March 1, 2025. Very strong activity in consumer credit, leasing and factoring

Insurance: gross life insurance inflows 7 of €8.7bn in H1-25. Premiums 7 up 10% YoY in non-life insurance

of €8.7bn in H1-25. Premiums up 10% YoY in non-life insurance Digital & Payments: NBI up 8% YoY in H1-25 driven by sustained commercial momentum in payments and 12% revenue growth posted by Oney Bank



GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES Sustained growth in NBI, up 8% in H1-25 and up 6% in Q2-25 YoY; Revenues generated by the Corporate & Investment Banking arm reached a new record level, up 10% in Q2-25 to €1.25bn; Very high net inflows of €22bn in Asset Management in H1-25, including €16bn in Q2-25 Corporate & Investment Banking: NBI of €2.5bn in H1-25, driven by strong growth in Global Markets activities, with NBI up 19% YoY, including 13% in Equity and 20% in Fixed Income; NBI remained stable for Global Finance, with particularly strong momentum in the Real Assets, Infrastructure and Aviation activities. Revenue growth of 14% in Investment Banking & M&A Asset & Wealth Management: growth of 8% YoY in average assets under management at Natixis IM, reaching €1,276bn at end-June 2025; Net inflows of €16bn in Q2-25 and €22bn in H1-25, supported in particular by the Fixed-Income expertise of Loomis Sayles, DNCA and Ostrum AM; NBI of €1.7bn in H1-25, up 3% YoY at constant exchange rates

P&L/CAPITAL3 The cost/income ratio stood at 66.3% in Q2-25 and 67.2% in H1-25, representing a significant improvement of 4.2 pp and 3.8 pp YoY thanks to tightly managed operating costs while incorporated a sustained investment program.



Prudent provisioning policy: cost of risk of €559m in Q2-25, remaining stable YoY, i.e. at 25 bp. Cost of risk at 28 bp in H1-25, including a provision for future risks of ~€60m in Stage 1 and 2



Financial strength: CET1 ratio up to 16.3%3 at end-June 2025; liquidity reserves stood at €294bn

Acceleration of Groupe BPCE's expansion into European retail banking On June 13, 2025, Groupe BPCE announced its plan to acquire novobanco, Portugal's 4th-largest bank with around 9% market share in retail banking and 14% market share in corporate banking



This €6.4bn cross-border transaction will be the largest in the eurozone in 10 years. The legal documentation was signed on August 1, 2025, and the acquisition is expected to be finalized in the 1st half of 20268



Portugal will become the 2nd largest domestic market for Groupe BPCE, with novobanco's net income of €745 million in 2024 and a total of more than 7,000 employees, including 4,200 for novobanco

1 See the notes on methodology appended to this press release 2 Group share 3 Estimated figures at end-June 2025 4 Average LCR at the end of Q2-25 4 430,000 new active clients since the beginning of the year 5 On-balance sheet savings and deposits within the scope of the Retail Banking & Insurance business unit 6 Including retirement savings plan and including the reinsurance agreement with CNP Assurances 8 Following the customary regulatory approvals

Nicolas Namias, Chairman of the Management Board of BPCE, said: "The results for the second quarter of 2025 illustrate the very strong organic performance of Groupe BPCE's business lines. They all contributed to the faster pace of growth of our net banking income, which rose by 12%. This good performance was achieved by keeping growth in expenses under tight control, as reflected by the improvement in our cost/income ratio. Net income group share rose by 21% to reach 1 billion euros for the quarter.

We are pursuing our strategic initiatives aimed at further diversifying Groupe BPCE's revenue streams. After announcing our project to create, within the framework of a partnership, a European leader in asset management in terms of revenues, and after the successful integration of BPCE Equipment Solutions, this quarter was marked by our plan to acquire novobanco in Portugal. We recently signed the legal documentation paving the way for completion of this transaction in the first semester of 2026. By opening our second domestic market in Portugal, we are continuing the expansion of our European footprint.

In line with the objectives of our Vision 2030 project, this first half of the year illustrates our ability to simultaneously pursue the organic growth of our business lines along with the development of BPCE in the European market, while further strengthening our financial solidity."

The quarterly financial statements of Groupe BPCE for the period ended June 30, 2025, approved by the Management Board at a meeting convened on August 4, 2025, were verified and reviewed by the Supervisory Board, chaired by Eric Fougère, on August 5, 2025.

In this document, the 2024 figures have been restated on a pro-forma basis (see the annex for the reconciliation of reported

data to pro-forma data).

Groupe BPCE

€m1 Q2-25 Q2-24 % Change H1-25 H1-24 % Change Net banking income 6,315 5,626 12% 12,619 11,379 11% Operating expenses (4,304) (4,008) 7% (8,662) (8,159) 6% Gross operating income 2,011 1,618 24% 3,957 3,220 23% Cost of risk (559) (560) (0)% (1,210) (942) 28% Income before tax 1,468 1,124 31% 2,786 2,358 18% Income tax (472) (299) 58% (939) (643) 46% Net income - Group share 976 806 21% 1,811 1,681 8% Exceptional surcharge (30) (105) Net income - Group share

excluding exceptional surcharge 1,006 806 25% 1,916 1,681 14% Underlying cost to income ratio2 66.3% 70.5% (4.2)pp 67.2% 71.0% (3.8)pp

1 Reported figures as far as "Net income (Group share)" 2 The underlying cost/income ratio of Groupe BPCE is calculated on the basis of net banking income and operating expenses excluding exceptional items. The calculations are detailed in the annex on pages 17 and 25.

1.Groupe BPCE



Unless specified to the contrary, the financial data and related comments refer to the reported results of the Group and

business lines; changes express differences between Q2-25 and Q2-24 and between H1-25 and H1-24.

Groupe BPCE's net banking income, which came to a total of 6,315 million euros in Q2-25 was up 12% vs. Q2-24 and rose 11% in H1-25 vs. H1-24 % to reach 12,619 million euros driven by dynamic commercial activity across all the business lines.

Revenues from the Retail Banking & Insurance (RB&I) business unit reached 4,195 million euros, up 13% YoY in Q2-25, and stood at 8,335 million euros in H1-25, up 12% YoY.

The Banques Populaires and Caisses d'Epargne put up a strong commercial performance, signing up a total of 430,000 new clients since the start of the year. Net interest income rose 19% in H1-25 YoY for both retail banking networks while commission income increased by 3% for both networks.

and put up a strong commercial performance, signing up a total of 430,000 new clients since the start of the year. Net interest income rose 19% in H1-25 YoY for both retail banking networks while commission income increased by 3% for both networks. The Financial Solutions & Expertise business unit saw its revenues increase by 39% and 26% in Q2-25 and H1-25 respectively on a YoY basis, driven by the strong performance of its business lines both with the retail banking networks and in the corporate services sector.

business unit saw its revenues increase by 39% and 26% in Q2-25 and H1-25 respectively on a YoY basis, driven by the strong performance of its business lines both with the retail banking networks and in the corporate services sector. The Insurance business unit benefited from strong momentum across all its business lines and reported growth in revenues driven by BPCE Assurance, which enjoyed strong momentum in life insurance with 8.7 billion euros in gross inflows 1 .

business unit benefited from strong momentum across all its business lines and reported growth in revenues driven by BPCE Assurance, which enjoyed strong momentum in life insurance with 8.7 billion euros in gross inflows . The Digital & Payments business unit enjoyed strong business dynamics.

The Global Financial Services business unit posted revenue up 6% in Q2-25 to 2,109 million euros and up 8% in H1-25 to 4,212 million euros.

In Q2-25, revenues from the Corporate & Investment Banking business, driven by a strong commercial performance, came to 1,249 million euros, up 10% YoY, and stood at 2,496 million euros in H1-25, equal to 12% growth, YoY.

business, driven by a strong commercial performance, came to 1,249 million euros, up 10% YoY, and stood at 2,496 million euros in H1-25, equal to 12% growth, YoY. The NBI generated in Q2-25 by the Asset & Wealth Management business unit rose 1% YoY at current exchange rates to reach 860 million euros (+4% YoY at constant exchange rates). In H1-25, NBI rose 2% to 1,716 million euros (+3% YoY at constant exchange rates). At the end of June 2025, assets under management reached a total of 1,276 billion euros. Net new fund inflows were strong with 22 billion euros recorded in H1-25.

In Q2-25, net interest margin stood at 2.2 billion euros, up 7% YoY; commissions, which stood at 2.8 billion euros in Q2-25, achieved 2% YoY growth.

In H1-25, net interest margin reached 4.5 billion euros, up 28% YoY; commissions, which came to 5.5 billion euros in H1-25, rose 4% on a YoY basis.

Operating expenses rose 7% YoY to 4,304 million euros in Q2-25. In H1-25, they rose 6% YoY to 8,662 million euros.

The underlying cost/income ratio3 improved to 66.3% in Q2-25, down 4.2 pp, and stood at 67.2% in H1-25, down 3.8 pp.

Gross operating income amounted to 2,011 million euros in Q2-25, up 24% YoY, and came to 3,957 million euros in H1-25, up 23% YoY.

Groupe BPCE's cost of risk stood at 25 bp in Q2-25, or -559 million euros (flat vs. Q2-24) and came to -1,210 million euros, up 28% YoY in H1-25. In Q2-25, the occurred cost of risk remained stable YoY.

Performing loans are rated 'Stage 1' or 'Stage 2', while outstandings with a proven risk are rated 'Stage 3.'

1 Including the reinsurance treaty with CNP Assurances ² Asset management: Europe includes Dynamic Solutions and Vega IM; North America includes WCM IM; excluding Wealth Management 3 The underlying cost/income ratio of Groupe BPCE is calculated on the basis of net banking income and operating expenses excluding exceptional items. The calculations are detailed in the annex on page 25.

For Groupe BPCE, the amount of provisions on performing loans rated 'Stage 1' or 'Stage 2' corresponds to:

in the quarter, to a reversal of 37 million euros in Q2-25 vs. a reversal of 35 million euros in Q2-24,

in the first 6 months of the year, to an allocation of 60 million euros in H1-25 vs. a reversal of 180 million euros in H1-24.

The provision for loans with proven risk, rated 'Stage 3', corresponds to:

in the quarter, to an allocation of 596 million euros in Q2-25 compared with an allocation of 595 million euros in Q2-24

in the first 6 months of the year, to an allocation of 1,150 million euros in H1-25 vs. an allocation of 1,122 million euros in H1-24.

In Q2-25, the cost of risk for Groupe BPCE stood at 25bps relative to gross client outstandings vs. 26bps in Q2-24. This includes a 2bps reversal of provisions on performing loans in Q2-25 vs. a 2bps reversal in Q2-24 and an allocation to provisions on loans with proven risk of 27bps vs. an allocation of 28bps in Q2-24.

In Q2-25, the cost of risk for the Retail Banking & Insurance business unit stood at 25bps, including a 3bps reversal of provisions on performing loans (vs. a reversal of 1bp in Q2-24) and a 28bps allocation to provisions on loans with a proven risk vs. 27bps in Q2-24.

The cost of risk for the Corporate & Investment Banking business unit represented 30bps vs. 52 bps in Q2-24, including a 2bps reversal of provisions on performing loans (vs. a 9bps reversal in Q2-24) and an allocation of 33bps to provisions on loans with a proven risk (vs. a 61bps allocation in Q2-24).

In H1-25, the cost of risk for Groupe BPCE stood at 28bps relative to gross customer outstandings (22bps in H1-24). This figure includes a provision for performing loans of 1bp (vs. a reversal of 4bps in H1-24) and an allocation to provisions on loans with a proven risk of 27bps (vs. a charge of 26bps in H1-24).

The cost of risk stood at 27bps for the Retail Banking & Insurance business unit (21bps in H1-24), including a reversal from provisions on performing loans of 1bp (vs. a reversal of 4bps in H1-24) and an allocation of 28bps to provisions on loans with a proven risk (vs. a 25bps allocation to provisions in H1-24).

The cost of risk for the Corporate & Investment Banking business unit came to 31bps (42bps in H1-24), including a 13bps allocation to provisions on performing loans (vs. a 6bps reversal in H1-24) and an allocation of 18bps to provisions on loans with a proven risk (vs. a 47bps allocation in H1-24).

The ratio of non-performing loans to gross loan outstandings stood at 2.6% at June 30, 2025, up 0.1pp compared with December 31, 2024.

Reported net income (Group share) came to 976 million euros in Q2-25, representing growth of 21%.

Excluding exceptional surcharge, reported net income (Group share) rose by 25%. It stood at 1,006 million euros in Q2-25, compared with 806 million euros in Q2-24.

Exceptional surcharge represented a total of -30 million euros in Q2-25.

In H1-25, reported net income (Group share) amounted to 1,811 million euros, up 8% on a YoY basis.

Excluding exceptional surcharge, reported net income (Group share) rose 14%. It came to 1,916 million euros in H1-25 vs.

1,681 million euros in H1-24.

Exceptional surcharge amounted to -105 million euros in H1-25.

2.BPCE's development project in Portugal through the acquisition of novobanco

novobanco is Portugal's 4 th -largest commercial bank in terms of total assets, with a market share of nearly 9% of individual retail clients and nearly 14% of corporate clients

-largest commercial bank in terms of total assets, with a market share of nearly 9% of individual retail clients and nearly 14% of corporate clients The acquisition of novobanco enables BPCE to reinforce its role as a trusted partner engaged in the long term in Portuguese economy

This transaction values novobanco at approximately 6.4 billion euros for 100% of its shares

The transaction is financed in cash out of the Group's own resources and entailed a moderate use of capital for the Group, with the CET1 ratio remaining above 15%

BPCE signed a memorandum of understanding on June 12, 2025, for the proposed acquisition of 75% of novobanco's capital held by Lone Star

BPCE signed the legal documentation on August 1 , 2025

2025 Following the customary regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to be finalized in H1-26.

3.A Group committed to being useful to society





Impact in close proximity to the local level

Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne, the first French banks to sign an agreement with the EIB: 200 million euros to support the agricultural sector's drive toward a more sustainable and resilient future and to promote the ecological transition in rural areas by supporting projects designed to accelerate this transformation toward sustainable agriculture

30% of the funds will be dedicated to projects helping to promote action in favor of the climate, the efficient use of water resources, and protection of biodiversity

Impact solutions for our clientele

Impact home insurance





Banques Populaires and Caisses d'Epargne are creating, with BPCE Assurances, an innovative initiative aimed at encouraging and rewarding their policyholders who adopt an eco-responsible behavior in terms of housing

Impact real estate loans

With its Impact Loan already available to its corporate clients, the 2 networks are extending this facility to professionals and farmers in order to enhance their commitment to social & environmental responsibility (SER).

With its Impact Loan already available to its corporate clients, the 2 networks are extending this facility to professionals and farmers in order to enhance their commitment to social & environmental responsibility (SER). Future Climate Savings Plan

Banques Populaires and Caisses d'Épargne are the first banks to propose the Future Climate Savings Plan (FCSP): a new saving solution for young people allowing them to save and invest in the ecological transition

Strong support for sovereignty

Support for small and medium-sized enterprises active in the defense sector





Enabling Banques Populaires and Caisses d'Epargne to increase their financing to the sector, as companies in the value chain often have a significant impact on their local area in terms of innovation and employment, by doubling their exposure to the sector

More than 30% of euro funds allocated to the French economy





4.Capital, loss-absorbing capacity, liquidity, and funding



4.CET1 ratio

Groupe BPCE's CET1 ratio at end-June 2025 reached an estimated level of 16.3%, slightly up over the quarter. This change can be explained by the following factors:

Retained earnings: +22bps,

Change in risk-weighted assets: -1bp,

a change in the allocation to provisions within the framework of the prudential backstop, Other Comprehensive Income items, and other adjustments: -11bps,





Groupe BPCE generated organic capital equal to 21bps during the quarter.

Groupe BPCE has an estimated buffer of 19.1 billion euros above the threshold for triggering the maximum distributable amount (MDA) for equity capital at the end of June 2025, taking account of the prudential requirements laid down by the ECB applicable as of July 1, 2025.

4.2 TLAC ratio1

The Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) estimated at the end of June 2025 stands at 124.6 billion euros1. The TLAC ratio,

expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets, stood at an estimated 27.6%2 at end-June 2025 (without taking

account of senior preferred debt for the calculation of this ratio), well above the standard requirements of 22.40%3 laid

down by the Financial Stability Board at July 1, 2025.

4.3 MREL ratio1

Expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets at June 30, 2025, Groupe BPCE's subordinated MREL ratio (without

taking account of senior preferred debt for the calculation of this ratio) and total MREL ratio stood at 27.6%2 and 33.8%

respectively, well above the minimum requirements laid down by the SRB on July 1, 2025, of 24.69%3 and 27.49%3, respectively.

4.4 Leverage ratio1

At June 30, 2025, the estimated leverage ratio stood at 5.1%, well above the leverage ratio requirement at that date.

4.5 Liquidity reserves at a high level

The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) for Groupe BPCE is well above the regulatory requirement of 100%, standing at 143%

based on the average of end-of-month LCRs in the 2nd quarter of 2025.

The volume of liquidity reserves stood at 294 billion euros at the end of June 2025, representing a coverage ratio of 183% of

short-term financial debts (including short-term maturities of medium-/long-term financial debt).

4.6 MLT funding plan: 78% of the 2025 plan already completed at June 30, 2025

For 2025, the size of the MLT funding plan, excluding structured private placements and Asset Backed Securities (ABS),

was set at 23 billion euros, broken down by type of debt as follows:

10 billion euros in TLAC funding: 2.0 billion euros in Tier 2 and 8 billion euros in senior non-preferred debt,

3 billion euros of senior preferred debt,

10 billion euros in covered bonds.





The target for ABS is 8 billion euros.

At June 30, 2025, Groupe BPCE had raised 17.9 billion euros, excluding structured private placements and ABS (78% of

the 23 billion euro program):

9.8 billion euros in TLAC funding: 2 billion euros in Tier 2 (100% of requirements) and 7.8 billion euros in senior

non-preferred debt (97% of requirements),

1.2 billion euros in senior preferred debt (41% of requirements),

6.9 billion euros in covered bonds (69% of requirements).

ABS issues amounted to 6.5 billion euros as at June 30, 2025, representing 81% of the target.

Solvency, Total loss-absorbing capacity - see notes on methodology

1 Estimated at June 30, 2025, in accordance with CRR3/CRD6 rules applicable as of January 1, 2025, including the Basel IV phase-in 2 Groupe BPCE has chosen to waive the possibility offered by Article 72 ter/3 of the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) to use senior preferred debt for compliance with its TLAC/subordinated MREL requirements 3 Following receipt of the 2025 annual MREL letter



5.Results of the business lines



Unless specified to the contrary, the following financial data and related comments refer to the reported results of the Group and business lines. Changes express differences between Q2-25 and Q2-24.

5.1Retail Banking & Insurance

€m1 Q2-25 %

Change H1-25 %

Change Net banking income 4,195 13% 8,335 12% Operating expenses (2,596) 6% (5,238) 5% Gross operating income 1,599 28% 3,097 26% Cost of risk (480) 1% (1,013) 31% Income before tax 1,133 36% 2,107 19% Exceptional items (38) 35% (71) 34% Underlying income before tax2 1,171 36% 2,178 20% Underlying cost/income ratio3 61.1% (4.6)pp 62.0% (4.3)pp

Loan outstandings grew by 1% YoY, reaching 730 billion euros at the end of June 2025. Over the year, they also increased by 1% for home loans to 394 billion euros, rose 3% for equipment loans to 205 billion euros and were up 3% for consumer loans to 44 billion euros.

At the end of June 2025, on-balance sheet deposits & savings stood at 701 billion euros, representing an increase of 11 billion euros YoY, with term accounts up 2% YoY and regulated and unregulated passbook savings accounts up 3% YoY.

Net banking income for the Retail Banking & Insurance business unit rose by 13% YoY to 4,195 million euros in Q2-25 and by 12% in H1-25 to 8,335 million euros, benefiting from the positive impact of asset repricing and higher commissions. These changes include a 9% increase in revenues for the Banque Populaire retail banking network in both Q2-25 and H1-25, and 10% growth in revenues for the Caisse d'Épargne retail banking network in Q2-25 and 11% in H1-25.

The Financial Solutions & Expertise business lines continued to benefit from very strong sales momentum, particularly in consumer credit and leasing. Revenues rose by 39% YoY in Q2-25 and by 26% in H1-25. In Insurance, revenues increased by 49% in Q2-25 and by 25% in H1-25, driven by strong sales momentum in unit-linked life insurance and euro-denominated funds. The Digital & Payments business unit posted an 8% increase in revenues in both Q2-25 and H1-25, driven in particular by instant payments, card transactions, and the good performance of Oney Bank.

Operating expenses remained tightly managed over the year, rising 6% in Q2-25 to 2,596 million euros and 5% in H1-25 to 5,238 million euros.

The underlying cost/income ratio3 fell by 4.6 pp YoY in Q2-25 to 61.1% and by 4.3 pp in H1-25 to 62%.

The business unit's gross operating income rose 28% YoY in Q2-25 to 1,599 million euros and 26% in H1-25 to 3,097 million euros.

The cost of risk amounted to -480 million euros in Q2-25, up 1% YoY, and stood at -1,013 million euros in H1-25, up 31%.

For the business unit as a whole, income before tax amounted to 1,133 million euros in Q2-25, up 36% YoY, and rose to 2,107 million euros in H1-25, up 19%.

Underlying income before tax2 amounted to 1,171 million euros in Q2-25, up 36% YoY, and came to 2,178 million euros in H1-25, up 20%.

1 Reported figures until "Income before tax"; 2024 figures are presented pro forma to reflect the integration of CEGC

2 "Underlying" means exclusive of exceptional items

3 The cost/income ratios of the business lines are calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses.

5.1.1 Banque Populaire retail banking network

The Banque Populaire retail banking network is comprised of 14 cooperative banks (12 regional Banques Populaires along

with CASDEN Banque Populaire and Crédit Coopératif) and their subsidiaries, Crédit Maritime Mutuel, and the Mutual

Guarantee Companies.

€m1 Q2-25 % Change H1-25 % Change Net banking income 1,622 9% 3,244 9% Operating expenses (1,060) 3% (2,140) 3% Gross operating income 562 21% 1,104 21% Cost of risk (222) (2)% (438) 24% Income before tax 343 18% 673 9% Exceptional items (8) (27)% (20) (11)% Underlying income before tax2 351 17% 693 8% Underlying cost/income ratio3 64.9% (3.2)pp 65.3% (3.4)pp

Loan outstandings remained stable YoY, standing at 302 billion euros at the end of June 2025.

On-balance sheet savings increased by 3.5 billion euros YoY at the end of June 2025, with 2% YoY growth in regulated and unregulated passbook savings accounts.

Net banking income stood at 1,622 million euros in Q2-25, up 9% YoY.

In H1-25, net banking income amounted to 3,244 million euros, up 9% YoY. This total includes:

1,775 million euros in net interest margin 4,5 , which rose 18% YoY,

, which rose 18% YoY, 1,447 million euros in fees and commissions5, up 1% YoY.

Operating expenses, which remained under tight control, rose by a slight 3% YoY in Q2-25 to 1,060 million euros and by 3% YoY to stand at 2,140 million euros in H1-25.

This led to a 3.2 pp improvement in the underlying cost/income ratio3 in Q2-25, which stood at 64.9%. It fell by 3.4 pp in H1-25 to 65.3%.

Gross operating income rose 21% YoY to 562 million euros in Q2-25 and stood at 1,104 million euros in H1-25.

The cost of risk stood at -222 million euros in Q2-25, down 2%, and at -438 million euros in H1-25 (+24%).

Income before tax amounted to 343 million euros in Q2-25 (+18% YoY) and came to 673 million euros in H1-25 (+9%).

Underlying income before tax2 rose by 17% YoY to 351 million euros in Q2-25. It stood at 693 million euros in H1-25 (+8% YoY).

1 Reported figures until "Income before tax"

2 "Underlying" means exclusive of exceptional items

3 The cost/income ratios of the business lines are calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses

4 Excluding changes in the provision for home-purchase savings schemes

5 Income on regulated savings has been restated to account for the net interest margin and is included under commissions

5.1.2 Caisse d'Epargne retail banking network

The Caisse d'Epargne retail banking network comprises 15 individual Caisses d'Epargne along with their subsidiaries.

€m1 Q2-25 % Change H1-25 % Change Net banking income 1,620 10% 3,234 11% Operating expenses (1,060) 2% (2,172) 2% Gross operating income 560 30% 1,061 33% Cost of risk (184) 4% (412) 49% Income before tax 386 53% 660 26% Exceptional items (20) 24% (36) 28% Underlying income before tax2 405 51% 695 26% Underlying cost/income ratio3 64.3% (5.4)pp 66.1% (5.6)pp

Loan outstandings rose by 1% YoY to 380 billion euros at the end of June 2025.

On-balance sheet customer deposits & savings increased by 6.3 billion euros YoY, with growth in term accounts (+7% YoY) and an increase in regulated and unregulated passbook savings accounts (+4% YoY).

Net banking income amounted to 1,620 million euros in Q2-25, up 10% YoY.

In H1-25, net banking income came to 3,234 million euros, up 11% YoY. This total includes:

1,488 million euros in net interest margin 4, 5 up 21% YoY,

up 21% YoY, 1,724 million euros in commissions5, up 5% YoY.

Operating expenses, which remained under tight control, rose slightly by 2% YoY in Q2-25 to stand at 1,060 million euros and at 2,172 million euros for the first half of 2025.

The underlying cost/income ratio3 improved by 5.4 pp YoY to 64.3% in Q2-25 and by 5.6 pp to 66.1% in H1-25.

Gross operating income rose 30% YoY to 560 million euros in Q2-25 and increased 33% to reach 1,060 million euros in H1-25.

The cost of risk stood at -184 million euros in Q2-25, up 4% YoY, and at -412 million euros in H1-25, up 49%.

Income before tax amounted to 386 million euros in Q2-25 (+53% vs. Q2-24) and stood at 660 million euros in H1-25 (+26% vs. H1-25).

Underlying income before tax2 came to 405 million euros in Q2-25 (+51% vs. Q2-24) and 695 million euros in H1-25 (+26% vs. H1-24).

1 Reported figures until "Income before tax"

2 "Underlying" means exclusive of exceptional items

3 The cost/income ratios of the business lines are calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses

4 Excluding changes in the provision for home-purchase savings schemes

5 Income on regulated savings has been restated to account for the net interest margin and is included under commissions

5.1.3 Financial Solutions & Expertise

€m1 Q2-25 % Change H1-25 % Change Net banking income 388 39% 716 26% Operating expenses (211) 45% (388) 30% Gross operating income 177 32% 327 22% Cost of risk (36) 59% (74) 58% Income before tax 142 27% 254 15% Exceptional items (1) ns (2) ns Underlying income before tax2 143 28% 257 16% Underlying cost/income ratio3 54.1% 2.1pp 53.9% 1.2pp

Strong sales momentum continued In Retail banking services, especially in consumer credit, with average personal loan outstandings and revolving credit facilities up 4% compared with H1-24.

In Corporate services, the business unit provided strong support in France and in the international market via Leasing (+85% of total outstandings for BPCE Lease and BPCE ES). Significant customer acquisition was noted In the Factoring business: +11% vs. H1-24, notably with the retail banking networks.

Activities in the Housing & Real Estate business line showed good resilience with an increase in average outstandings financed by SOCFIM (+5% vs. H1-24) driven by medium/long-term business (+7% vs. H1-24).

Since March 1, 2025, the Financial Solutions & Expertise business unit includes the acquisition of BPCE Equipment Solutions.

Net banking income for the Financial Solutions & Expertise business unit rose 39% YoY to 388 million euros in Q2-25 and grew by 26% to 716 million euros in H1-25.

Operating expenses rose YoY, increasing by 45% in Q2-25 to 211 million euros and by 30% in H1-25 to 388 million euros.

The underlying cost/income ratio3 rose slightly by 2.1 pp YoY in Q2-25 to 54.1% and by 1.2 pp YoY in H1-25 to 53.9%.

Gross operating income rose 32% YoY in Q2-25 to 177 million euros and increased by 22% YoY in H1-25 to 327 million euros.

The cost of risk stood at -36 million euros in Q2-25, up 59% YoY, and at -74 million euros in H1-25 (+58% YoY).

Income before tax stood at 142 million euros in Q2-25, up 27% YoY, and at 254 million euros in H1-25, up 15% YoY.

Underlying income before tax2 came to 143 million euros in Q2-25, up 28% YoY, and to 257 million euros in H1-25, up 16% YoY.

1 Reported figures until "Income before tax"; Q2-25 figures have been restated on a pro forma basis following the transfer of CEGC

2 "Underlying" means exclusive of exceptional items

3 The cost/income ratios of the business lines are calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses

5.1.4 Insurance1

The results presented below relate to BPCE Assurance and CEGC.

€m1 Q2-25 % Change H1-25 % Change Net banking income 234 49% 481 25% Operating expenses2 (44) 32%3 (92) 9%3 Gross operating income 190 53% 389 29% Income before tax 194 50% 394 27% Exceptional items (2) ns (3) ns Underlying income before tax4 196 51% 398 28% Underlying cost/income ratio5 18.0% (3.4)pp 18.3% (3.4)pp

In Q2-25, premiums6 rose by 9% year on year to reach 5.2 billion euros, with an 8% increase in Life Insurance & Personal Protection products and a 10% increase in P&C Insurance. In H1-25, these products reached a total of 10.9 billion euros, up 4% year on year.

Life insurance assets under management6 rose by 6% to 119.3 billion euros at the end of June 2025, driven by net inflows of 5 billion euros in H1-25.

In Property & Casualty Insurance and Personal Protection Insurance, revenues were up 10% vs. H1-24 and the combined ratio reached 97.8%, an improvement compared with H1-24 (-2.1 pp).

Net banking income rose 49% YoY in Q2-25 to 234 million euros and enjoyed 25% growth in H1-25 to 481 million euros.

Operating expenses rose 32% YoY in Q2-25 to 44 million euros and by 9% in H1-25 to 92 million euros.

The underlying cost/income ratio5 stood at 18.0% in Q2-25, an improvement of 3.4 pp YoY, and came to 18.3% in H1-25, an improvement of 3.4 pp.

Gross operating income rose 53% YoY in Q2-25 and increased by 29% YoY in H1-25, to 190 million euros and 389 million euros, respectively.

Income before tax also increased in Q2-25, rising to 194 million euros (+50% YoY) and to 394 million euros in H1-25 (+27% YoY).

Underlying income before tax4 also rose in Q2-25 to stand at 196 million euros (+51% YoY) and at 398 million euros in H1-25 (+28% YoY).

1 Reported figures until "Income before tax"

2 The item "Operating expenses" corresponds to "non-attributable expenses" under IFRS 17, i.e. all costs that are not directly attributable to insurance contracts

3 At constant method: +10% in Q2-25 YoY and +9% in H1-25 YoY

4"Underlying" means exclusive of exceptional items

5 The cost/income ratios of the business lines are calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses

6 Including retirement savings plan and including the reinsurance agreement with CNP Assurances



5.1.5 Digital & Payments

€m1 Q2-25 % Change H1-25 % Change Net banking income 232 8% 461 8% Operating expenses (166) 4% (333) 4% Gross operating income 66 21% 128 17% Cost of risk (34) 5% (64) 2% Income before tax 28 26% 63 35% Exceptional items (5) ns (7) ns Underlying income before tax2 34 42% 70 43% Underlying cost/income ratio3 70.4% (3.9)pp 71.1% (3.2)pp

Digital & AI

At the end of June 2025, 8.3 million (74%) of principal banking clients were using digital services on mobile apps (+6% compared with the end of June 2024).

More than 400,000 sales were initiated via digital channels at end-June 2025.

The digital NPS of B2C clients on mobile apps at end-March 2025 remains higher than 50.

BPCE is the first retail banking group to make AI an integral part of the mobile apps provided for our clients.

Nearly 50% of Group employees use in-house generative AI solutions.

Payments

In Payment Solutions, business remained robust (the number of payment transactions increased by 4% vs. H1-24) and there was significant growth in instant payments (+88% vs. H1-24). The rollout of Android POS terminals also enjoyed strong momentum (+81% vs. H1-24).

Net banking income rose by 4% vs. H1-24 in a context of tightly controlled operating expenses, up 3% YoY, and investment in strategic projects: development has begun for building the Group's future card payment platform (Estreem).

Oney Bank

Net banking income rose 12% vs. H1-24 thanks to improved margin rates and the effect of asset repricing.

Loan outstandings increased by 5% with solid new production in Europe, excluding France (+13% in volume YoY).

The cost/income ratio improved by 3.4 pp thanks to the strict control of current expenses, enabling investment in digital technology and development.

The cost of risk remained stable (+1% YoY), confirming the positive impact of the action plans.

Net banking income for the Digital & Payments business unit rose 8% in Q2-25 and H1-25 to 232 million euros and 461 million euros, respectively.

The business unit's operating expenses rose by 4% in Q2-25 and H1-25, to 166 million euros and 333 million euros, respectively.

This resulted in a 3.9 pp YoY decrease in the underlying cost/income ratio3 to 70.4% in Q2-25 and a 3.2 pp YoY decrease to 71.1% in H1-25.

Gross operating income rose 21% in Q2-25 to 66 million euros and increased by 17% to 128 million euros in H1-25.

The cost of risk increased by 5% YoY in Q2-25 to -34 million euros and by 2% YoY in H1-25 to -64 million euros.

Income before tax stood at 28 million euros in Q2-25 and 63 million euros in H1-25.

Underlying income before tax2 was 34 million euros in Q2-25, up 42% YoY, and 70 million euros in H1-25, also up sharply.

1 Reported figures until "Income before tax"

2 "Underlying" means exclusive of exceptional items

3 The operating ratios for the business lines are calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses



5.2 Global Financial Services

The business unit includes the Corporate & Investment Banking and the Asset & Wealth Management activities of Natixis.

€m1 Q2-25 % Change Constant Fx % change H1-25 % Change Constant Fx % change Net banking income 2,109 6% 9% 4,212 8% 8% o/w CIB 1,249 10% 12% 2,496 12% 12% o/w AWM 860 1% 4% 1,716 2% 3% Operating expenses (1,459) 7% 9% (2,932) 7% 8% o/w CIB (786) 13% 15% (1,576) 13% 13% o/w AWM (673) 0% 3% (1,355) 2% 2% Gross operating income 650 5% 8% 1,280 8% 9% Cost of risk (57) (30)% (129) (8)% Income before tax 600 11% 1,170 12% Exceptional items (12) ns (13) ns Underlying income before tax2 611 14% 1,182 13% Underlying cost/income ratio3 68.6% (0.3)pp 69.3% (0.5)pp

GFS revenues rose by 6% YoY in Q2-25 and by 8% in H1-25, to 2,109 million euros (+9% at constant exchange rates) and 4,212 million euros (+8% at constant exchange rates), respectively. These trends were driven by solid commercial performances across the global business lines.

Corporate & Investment Banking revenues rose by 12% YoY in H1-25 to 2,496 million euros thanks to the strong performance achieved by Global Markets (+19% YoY) and Investment Banking and M&A (+14% YoY in Q2-25).

In Q2-25, Asset and Wealth Management revenues increased by 4% YoY at constant exchange rates thanks to a higher asset-based fees YoY (+3% at constant exchange rates).

Operating expenses rose 7% YoY in Q2-25 and H1-25, to 1,459 million euros (+9% at constant exchange rates) and 2,932 million euros (+8% at constant exchange rates), respectively.

In Q2-25, Corporate & Investment Banking operating expenses increased by 13% YoY due to the high-performance level and accelerated investments in IT infrastructure. Asset & Wealth Management operating expenses were stable, leading to a positive jaws effect in Q2-25 and an improvement in the underlying cost/income ratio of 1.2 pp YoY vs. Q2-24.

The underlying cost/income ratio3 stood at 68.6% in Q2-25 and at 69.3% in H1-25, down 0.3 pp and 0.5 pp YoY, respectively.

Gross operating income rose by 5% YoY in Q2-25 to 650 million euros (+8% at constant exchange rates) and increased 8% in H1-25 to 1,280 million euros (+9% at constant exchange rates).

The cost of risk at -57 million euros in Q2-25 declined 30% YoY; it stood at -129 million euros in H1-25, down 8%.

Income before tax rose by 11% YoY toa total of 600 million euros in Q2-25 and increased 12% to 1,170 million euros in H1-25.

Underlying income before tax2 for Q2-25 was 611 million euros, up 14% YoY, and stood at 1,182 million euros for H1-25, up 13%.

1 Reported figures until "Income before tax"

2 "Underlying" means exclusive of exceptional items

3 The cost/income ratios of the business lines are calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses

5.2.1 Corporate & Investment Banking

The Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) business unit includes the Global Markets, Global Finance, Investment Banking and

M&A activities of Natixis.

€m1 Q2-25 % Change Constant Fx % change H1-25 % Change Constant Fx % change Net banking income 1,249 10% 12% 2,496 12% 12% Operating expenses (786) 13% 15% (1,576) 13% 13% Gross operating income 463 6% 8% 920 10% 11% Cost of risk (58) (36)% (121) (16)% Income before tax 412 17% 813 17% Exceptional items (8) ns (9) ns Underlying income before tax2 421 20% 822 18% Underlying cost/income ratio3 62.3% 1.0pp 62.8% 0.2pp

Global Markets revenues rose 19% YoY to 1.3 billion euros in H1-25, driven by strong commercial momentum and market volatility. FIC-T revenues rose 20% YoY to 861 million euros in H1-25, driven by robust activity in the Credit and FX asset classes.

Equity revenues amounted to 403 million euros in H1-25, up 13% YoY, driven by Global Securities Financing activities.

Global Finance revenues remained stable YoY at 871 million euros in H1-25, thanks to strong momentum across all Real Assets activities: Infrastructure & Energy Finance, Real Estate and Hospitality, and Aviation Finance.

Investment Banking and M&A activities, with revenues of 328 million euros in H1-25, were up 14% YoY, driven by the Acquisition & Strategic Finance, Strategic Equity Capital Markets and M&A business lines.

Net banking income for the Corporate & Investment Banking business unit rose 10% YoY to 1,249 million euros (+12% at constant exchange rates) in Q2-25 and was up 12% YoY to 2,496 million euros in H1-25 (+12% at constant exchange rates).

Operating expenses rose 13% YoY in Q2-25 (+15% at constant exchange rates) and in H1-25 (+13% at constant exchange rates) to stand at 786 million euros in Q2-25 and 1,576 million euros in H1-25.

The underlying cost/income ratio3 increased by 1.0 pp to 62.3% YoY in Q2-25 and rose by 0.2 pp to 62.8% in H1-25.

Gross operating income rose 6% YoY in Q2-25 to 463 million euros (+8% at constant exchange rates) and increased by 10% in H1-25 to 920 million euros (+15% at constant exchange rates).

The cost of risk stood at -58 million euros, down 36% YoY in Q2-25, and at -121 million euros, down 16% YoY in H1-25.

Income before tax rose 17% YoY in Q2-25 and H1-25, reaching a total of 412 million euros in Q2-25 and 813 million euros in H1-25.

Underlying income before tax2 rose 20% YoY to 421 million euros in Q2-25 and increased by 18% to 822 million euros in

H1-25.

1 Reported figures until "Income before tax"

2 "Underlying" means exclusive of exceptional items

3 The cost/income ratios of the business lines are calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses



5.2.2 Asset & Wealth Management

The business unit includes the Asset & Wealth Management activities of Natixis.

€m1 Q2-25 %



Change Constant Fx % change H1-25 % Change Constant Fx % change Net banking income 860 1% 4% 1,716 2% 3% Operating expenses (673) 0% 3% (1,355) 2% 2% Gross operating income 187 5% 9% 361 4% 5% Income before tax 187 0% 357 2% Exceptional items (3) ns (3) ns Underlying income before tax2 191 2% 360 3% Underlying cost/income ratio3 77.9% (1.2)pp 78.8% (0.6)pp

In Asset Management, assets under management4 totaled 1,276 billion euros, at a level virtually unchanged since the beginning of the year, with positive new fund inflows and a market effect mitigated by a negative currency effect.

Net inflows in Asset Management4 in H1-25 reached 22 billion euros (including 16 billion euros in Q2-25), chiefly thanks to fixed income products distributed by Loomis Sayles and DNCA and to diversified products.

At the end of June 2025, Asset Management recorded robust fund performance: 80% of rated funds were ranked in the 1st and 2nd quartiles over a five-year time horizon compared with 77% at the end of June 2024 (source: Morningstar).

In Asset Management4, the total fee rate (excluding performance fees) in H1-25 was 24.8 bp (-1.2 bp YoY) and 34.5 bp if insurance-driven asset management is excluded (-1.9 bp YoY).

Net banking income for the Asset & Wealth Management business line rose by 1% YoY in Q2-25 (+4% at constant exchange rates) to reach 860 million euros, and by 2% YoY in H1-25 (+3% at constant exchange rates) to stand at 1,716 million euros.

Operating expenses remained stable at 673 million euros YoY in Q2-25 (+3% at constant exchange rates) and at 1,355 million euros, up 2% YoY in H1-25 (+2% at constant exchange rates).

The underlying cost/income ratio3 improved by 1.2 pp YoY in Q2-25 to 77.9%, and by 0.6 pp YoY to stand at 78.8% in H1-25.

Gross operating income amounted to 187 million euros in Q2-25, up 5% YoY (+9% at constant exchange rates), and came to 361 million euros in H1-25, up 4% YoY (+5% at constant exchange rates).

Income before tax remained stable at 187 million euros YoY in Q2-25 and increased by 2% YoY to 357 million euros in H1-25.

Underlying income before tax2 rose 2% YoY to 191 million euros in Q2-25 and was up 3% YoY to 360 million euros in H1-25.

1 Reported figures until "Income before tax"

2 "Underlying" means exclusive of exceptional items

3 The cost/income ratios of the business lines are calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses

4 Asset management: Europe includes Dynamic Solutions and Vega IM; North America includes WCM IM; excluding Wealth Management

ANNEXES

Notes on methodology

Presentation on the pro-forma quarterly results

The 2024 quarterly series are presented pro forma with changes in sectoral reallocation of activities, mainly the reallocation of CEGC's results from the SEF division to the Insurance division.

The main evolutions impact FSE, Insurance, RB&I, GFS and the Corporate center.

Data for 2024 has been recalculated to obtain a like-for-like basis of comparison.

The quarterly series of Groupe BPCE remain unchanged.

The tables showing the transition from reported 2024 to pro-forma 2024 are presented on annexes

Exceptional items

Exceptional items and the reconciliation of the reported income statement to the underlying income statement of Groupe BPCE are detailed in the annexes.

Net banking income

Customer net interest income, excluding regulated home savings schemes, is computed on the basis of interest earned from transactions with customers, excluding net interest on centralized savings products (Livret A, Livret De´veloppement Durable, Livret Épargne Logement passbook savings accounts) in addition to changes in provisions for regulated home purchase savings schemes. Net interest on centralized savings is assimilated to commissions.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses correspond to the aggregate total of the "Operating Expenses" (as presented in the 2024 Group's universal registration document, note 4.7 appended to the consolidated financial statements of Groupe BPCE) and "Depreciation, amortization and impairment for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets."

Cost/income ratio

Groupe BPCE's cost/income ratio is calculated on the basis of net banking income and operating expenses excluding exceptional items. The calculations are detailed in the annexes.

Business line cost/income ratios are calculated on the basis of underlying net banking income and operating expenses.

Cost of risk

The cost of risk is expressed in basis points and measures the level of risk per business line as a percentage of the volume of loan outstandings; it is calculated by comparing net provisions booked with respect to credit risks of the period to gross customer loan outstandings at the beginning of the period.

Loan oustandings and deposits & savings

Restatements regarding transitions from book outstandings to outstandings under management are as follows:

Loan outstandings: the scope of outstandings under management does not include securities classified as customer loans and receivables and other securities classified as financial operations,

Deposits & savings: the scope of outstandings under management does not include debt securities (certificates of deposit and savings bonds).

Capital Adequacy

Common Equity Tier 1 is determined in accordance with the applicable CRR III/CRD VI rules, after deductions.

Additional Tier-1 capital takes account of subordinated debt issues that have become non-eligible and subject to ceilings at the phase-out rate in force.

The leverage ratio is calculated in accordance with the applicable CRR III/CRD VI rules. Centralized outstandings of regulated savings are excluded from the leverage exposures as are Central Bank exposures for a limited period of time (pursuant to ECB decision 2021/27 of June 18, 2021).

Total loss-absorbing capacity

The Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) requirement is determined by article 92a of CRR.

The TLAC numerator consists of the 4 following items:

Common Equity Tier 1 in accordance with the applicable CRR III/CRD VI rules,

Additional Tier-1 capital in accordance with the applicable CRR III/CRD VI rules,

Tier-2 capital in accordance with the applicable CRR III/CRD VI rules,

Subordinated liabilities not recognized in the capital mentioned above and whose residual maturity is greater than 1 year, namely: The share of additional Tier-1 capital instruments not recognized in common equity (i.e. included in the phase-out), The share of the prudential discount on Tier-2 capital instruments whose residual maturity is greater than 1 year, The nominal amount of Senior Non-Preferred securities maturing in more than 1 year.







Please note that a quantum of Senior Preferred securities has not been included in our calculation of TLAC.

Liquidity

Total liquidity reserves comprise the following:

Central bank-eligible assets include: ECB-eligible securities not eligible for the LCR, taken for their ECB valuation (after ECB haircut), securities retained (securitization and covered bonds) that are available and ECB-eligible taken for their ECB valuation (after ECB haircut) and private receivables available and eligible for central bank funding (ECB and the Federal Reserve), net of central bank funding,

LCR eligible assets comprising the Group's LCR reserve taken for their LCR valuation,

Liquid assets placed with central banks (ECB and the Federal Reserve), net of US Money Market Funds deposits and to which fiduciary money is added.





Short-term funding corresponds to funding with an initial maturity of less than, or equal to, 1 year and the short-term maturities of medium-/long-term debt correspond to debt with an initial maturity date of more than 1 year maturing within the next 12 months.

Customer deposits are subject to the following adjustments:

Addition of security issues placed by the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail banking networks with their customers, and certain operations carried out with counterparties comparable to customer deposits

Withdrawal of short-term deposits held by certain financial customers collected by Natixis in pursuit of its intermediation activities.

Business line indicators - BP & CE networks

Average rate (%) for residential mortgages: the average client rate for residential mortgages corresponds to the weighted average of actuarial rates for committed residential mortgages, excluding ancillary items (application fees, guarantees, creditor insurance). The rates are weighted by the amounts committed (offers made, net of cancellations) over the period under review. The calculation is based on aggregate residential mortgages, excluding zero interest rate loans.

Average rate (%) for consumer loans: the average client rate for consumer loans corresponds to the weighted average of the actuarial rates for committed consumer loans, excluding ancillary items (application fees, guarantees, creditor insurance). The rates are weighted by the amounts committed (offers made net of cancellations) over the period under review. The calculation is based on the scope of amortizable consumer loans, excluding overdraft and revolving loans.

Average rate (%) for equipment loans: the average customer rate for equipment loans is the average of the actuarial rates for equipment loans in each volume-weighted market.

Business line indicators - Insurance

The percentage of individual clients insured corresponds to the proportion of principal banking customers of legal age with an auto, 2-wheeler, home, civil liability/private life, personal accident, comprehensive personal accident, legal protection, health, mobile or provident insurance policy on a given date.

The percentage of active professional clients holding insurance products corresponds to the proportion of active professional customers with a Professional Auto, Professional Multi-risk Property, Professional Health or Professional Provident insurance policy on a given date.

The penetration rate on loan guarantees for individual clients corresponds to the production of individual mortgages guaranteed by CEGC as a proportion of the production of individual mortgages by BP or CE entities (cumulative view to date since the beginning of the year).

Digital indicators

The number of active main banking clients use digital services on mobile apps corresponds to the number of individual customers who have made at least one visit via a mobile app in a given month. This metric only includes customers whose main banking activity is conducted through the account of a bank or savings bank.

The number of sales initiated from digital channels measures the performance of new digital pathways, and totals the number of subscriptions and account openings initiated digitally, for example: personal loans, property & casualty insurance (MRH, Auto and 2-wheeler); passbook savings accounts (LEP, livrets jeunes, livrets A, livrets de développement durables, PEL home purchase savings plans, etc.), PERI individual retirement savings plan, as well as the number of new relationships established with individual customers and self-employed business owners, etc.

Reconciliation of 2024 data to pro forma data

FSE Q1-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 327 (162) 141 (38) 104 Sectoral reallocation (40) 9 (32) 8 (24) Pro forma figures 287 (153) 109 (29) 80

INSURANCE Q1-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 188 (42) 149 (36) 113 Sectoral reallocation 40 (9) 32 (8) 24 Pro forma figures 228 (50) 181 (44) 136

GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES Q1-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 1,933 (1,368) 510 (133) 364 Sectoral reallocation (1) 1 Pro forma figures 1,931 (1,367) 509 (132) 364

CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING Q1-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 1,102 (706) 346 (89) 255 Sectoral reallocation (1) 1 Pro forma figures 1,101 (705) 346 (89) 255

CORPORATE CENTER Q1-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 57 (236) (210) 12 (198) Sectoral reallocation 1 (1) Pro forma figures 58 (237) (210) 12 (198)

FSE Q2-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 320 (154) 143 (37) 106 Sectoral reallocation (40) 8 (31) 8 (23) Pro forma figures 280 (145) 112 (29) 83

INSURANCE Q2-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 118 (25) 99 (7) 92 Sectoral reallocation 40 (8) 31 (8) 23 Pro forma figures 157 (34) 130 (15) 115

GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES Q2-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 1,983 (1,366) 539 (141) 384 Sectoral reallocation (1) 1 Pro forma figures 1,982 (1,365) 538 (140) 384

CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING Q2-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 1,133 (694) 352 (90) 261 Sectoral reallocation (1) 1 Pro forma figures 1,132 (693) 352 (90) 261

CORPORATE CENTER Q2-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures (58) (186) (245) 30 (215) Sectoral reallocation 1 (1) Pro forma figures (57) (187) (245) 30 (214)

FSE Q3-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 322 (151) 146 (38) 108 Sectoral reallocation (41) 10 (32) 8 (24) Pro forma figures 280 (142) 114 (30) 84

INSURANCE Q3-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 217 (40) 177 (51) 126 Sectoral reallocation 41 (10) 32 (8) 24 Pro forma figures 258 (50) 209 (59) 150

GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES Q3-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 1,976 (1,415) 525 (137) 366 Sectoral reallocation (1) 1 Pro forma figures 1,975 (1,414) 524 (137) 366

CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING Q3-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 1,118 (751) 333 (85) 242 Sectoral reallocation (1) 1 Pro forma figures 1,117 (750) 333 (85) 242

CORPORATE CENTER Q3-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 46 (223) (232) 5 (226) Sectoral reallocation 1 (1) Pro forma figures 48 (224) (232) 5 (226)

FSE Q4-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 334 (169) 125 (33) 92 Sectoral reallocation (43) 10 (31) 8 (23) Pro forma figures 291 (160) 94 (25) 69

INSURANCE Q4-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 171 (36) 141 (29) 112 Sectoral reallocation 43 (10) 31 (8) 23 Pro forma figures 215 (46) 172 (37) 135

GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES Q4-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 2,055 (1,501) 479 (124) 337 Sectoral reallocation Pro forma figures 2,055 (1,501) 479 (124) 337

CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING Q4-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 1,087 (738) 262 (65) 194 Sectoral reallocation Pro forma figures 1,087 (738) 262 (65) 194

CORPORATE CENTER Q4-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures (73) (186) (215) 19 (196) Sectoral reallocation Pro forma figures (73) (186) (215) 19 (196)

Q2-25 & Q2-24 results: reconcialiation of reported data to alternative performance measures

€m Net banking income Operating expenses Cost of

risk Gains or

losses on

other assets Income

before tax Net income

- Group share Reported Q2-25 results 6,315 (4,304) (559) (12) 1,468 976 Transformation and reorganization

costs Business lines/Corporate center 1 (116) (2) (1) (121) (90) Disposals Corporate center (1) (1) Exceptional surcharge? Corporate center (30) Q2-25 results excluding exceptional items 6,314 (4,187) (557) (10) 1,590 1,097

€m Net banking income Operating expenses Cost of

risk Gains or

losses on

other assets Income

before tax Net income

- Group share Pro forma reported Q2-24 results 5,626 (4,008) (560) 59 1,124 806 Transformation and reorganization

costs Business lines/Corporate center 1 (41) 0 (41) (31) Disposals Corporate center (1) (1) (1) Pro forma Q2-24 results excluding exceptional items 5,625 (3,967) (560) 61 1,166 837

H1-25 & H1-24 results: reconcialiation of reported data to alternative performance measures

€m Net banking income Operating expenses Cost of

risk Gains or

losses on

other assets Income

before tax Net income

- Group share Reported H1-25 results 12,619 (8,662) (1,210) (6) 2,786 1,811 Transformation and reorganization

costs Business lines/Corporate center 1 (177) (49) (1) (227) (166) Disposals Corporate center (1) (1) (1) Exceptional surcharge ? Corporate center (105) H1-25 results excluding exceptional items 12,619 (8,485) (1,161) (4) 3,015 2,083

€m Net banking income Operating expenses Cost of

risk Gains or

losses on

other assets Income

before tax Net income

- Group share Pro forma reported H1-24 results 11,379 (8,159) (942) 59 2,358 1,681 Transformation and reorganization

costs Business lines/Corporate center 1 (79) 0 (78) (59) Disposals Corporate center (2) (2) (1) Pro forma H1-24 results excluding exceptional items 11,378 (8,080) (942) 62 2,438 1,741

Q2-25 & Q2-24 results: underying cost to income ratio

€m Net banking income Operating expenses Underlying

cost income ratio Q2-25 reported figures 6,315 (4,304) Impact of exceptional items 1 (116) Q2-25 underlying figures 6,314 (4,187) 66.3%

€m Net banking income Operating expenses Underlying

cost income ratio Q2-24 Pro forma reported figures 5,626 (4,008) Impact of exceptional items 1 (41) Q2-24 Pro forma underlying figures 5,625 (3,967) 70.5%

H1-25 & H1-24 results: underying cost to income ratio

€m Net banking income Operating expenses Underlying

cost income ratio H1-25 reported figures 12,619 (8,662) Impact of exceptional items 1 (177) H1-25 underlying figures 12,619 (8,485) 67.2%

€m Net banking income Operating expenses Underlying

cost income ratio H1-24 Pro forma reported figures 11,379 (8,159) Impact of exceptional items 1 (79) H1-24 Pro forma underlying figures 11,378 (8,080) 71.0%

Groupe BPCE: quarterly income statement per business line

RETAIL BANKING

& INSURANCE GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATE CENTER GROUPE

BPCE €m Q2-25 Q2-24 Q2-25 Q2-24 pf Q2-25 Q2-24 pf Q2-25 Q2-24 % Net banking income 4,195 3,701 2,109 1,982 11 (57) 6,315 5,626 12% Operating expenses (2,596) (2,456) (1,459) (1,365) (249) (187) (4,304) (4,008) 7% Gross operating income 1,599 1,245 650 616 (238) (244) 2,011 1,618 24% Cost of risk (480) (475) (57) (82) (22) (2) (559) (560) 0% Income before tax 1,133 831 600 538 (265) (245) 1,468 1,124 31% Income tax (307) (189) (160) (140) (4) 30 (472) (299) 58% Non-controlling interests (6) (5) (14) (14) 0 0 (21) (19) 9% Net income - Group share 820 637 426 384 (269) (214) 976 806 21%

RETAIL BANKING

& INSURANCE GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATE CENTER GROUPE

BPCE €m H1-25 H1-24 H1-25 H1-24 H1-25 H1-24 H1-25 H1-24 % Net banking income 8,335 7,464 4,212 3,913 73 2 12,619 11,379 11% Operating expenses (5,238) (5,002) (2,932) (2,733) (493) (424) (8,662) (8,159) 6% Gross operating income 3,097 2,462 1,280 1,180 (420) (422) 3,957 3,220 23% Cost of risk (1,013) (772) (129) (141) (68) (30) (1,210) (942) 28% Income before tax 2,107 1,765 1,170 1,047 (490) (455) 2,786 2,358 18% Income tax (557) (412) (303) (273) (79) 42 (939) (643) 46% Non-controlling interests (11) (7) (25) (26) 0 0 (35) (34) 6% Net income - Group share 1,539 1,345 842 748 (570) (412) 1,811 1,681 8%

Groupe BPCE: quarterly series

GROUPE BPCE €m Q1-24 Q2-24 Q3-24 Q4-24 Q1-25 Q2-25 Net banking income 5,753 5,626 5,892 6,046 6,305 6,315 Operating expenses (4,151) (4,008) (4,041) (4,184) (4,359) (4,304) Gross operating income 1,602 1,618 1,851 1,862 1,946 2,011 Cost of risk (382) (560) (523) (596) (651) (559) Income before tax 1,233 1,124 1,336 1,262 1,318 1,468 Net income - Group share 875 806 925 913 835 976

Groupe BPCE: Consolidated balance sheet

ASSETS

€m June 30, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Cash and amounts due from central banks 119,723 133,186 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 245,865 230,521 Hedging derivatives 5,754 7,624 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 61,842 57,166 Securities at amortized cost 27,873 27,021 Loans and advances to banks and similar at amortized cost 120,179 115,862 Loans and advances to customers at amortized cost 866,675 851,843 Revaluation difference on interest rate risk-hedged portfolios (1,105) (856) Financial investments of insurance activities 122,804 115,631 Insurance contracts issued - Assets 1,124 1,134 Reinsurance contracts held - Assets 9,341 9,320 Current tax assets 720 640 Deferred tax assets 4,101 4,160 Accrued income and other assets 16,804 16,443 Non-current assets held for sale 1 438 Investments accounted for using equity method 2,198 2,146 Investment property 790 733 Property, plant and equipment 6,417 6,085 Intangible assets 1,295 1,147 Goodwill 4,197 4,312 TOTAL ASSETS 1,616,597 1,584,558

LIABILITIES

€m June 30, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Amounts due to central banks 11 1 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 232,649 218,963 Hedging derivatives 14,448 14,260 Debt securities 287,520 304,957 Amounts due to banks and similar 88,520 69,953 Amounts due to customers 729,440 723,090 Revaluation difference on interest rate risk-hedged portfolios, liabilities 97 14 Insurance contracts issued - Liabilities 123,999 117,551 Reinsurance contracts held - Liabilities 103 119 Current tax liabilities 2,257 2,206 Deferred tax liabilities 1,325 1,323 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 25,679 20,892 Liabilities associated with non-current assets held for sale 0 312 Provisions 4,786 4,748 Subordinated debt 18,050 18,401 Shareholders' equity 87,714 87,768 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 87,070 87,137 Non-controlling interests 644 630 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,616,597 1,584,558

Groupe BPCE: Goodwill

€m Dec. 31, 2024 Acquisitions Disposals Conversion Others June 30, 2025 Retail Banking & Insurance entities 879 110 (24) 966 Asset & Wealth Management entities 3,280 (1) (188) 3,092 Corporate & Investment Banking entities 151 (13) 138 Total 4,312 110 (1) (201) (24) 4,197

Groupe BPCE: Statement of changes in shareholders' equity

€m Equity attributable to shareholders' equity January 1st, 2025 87,137 Distributions (725) Change in capital (cooperative shares) (295) Impact of acquisitions and disposals on non-controlling interests (minority interests) (27) Income 1,811 Changes in gains & losses directly recognized in equity (772) Others (60) June 30, 2025 87,070

Retail Banking & Insurance: quarterly income statement

BANQUE POPULAIRE NETWORK CAISSE D'EPARGNE NETWORK FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS & EXPERTISE INSURANCE DIGITAL & PAYMENTS OTHER NETWORK RETAIL BANKING & INSURANCE €m Q2-25 Q2-24 % Q2-25 Q2-24 % Q2-25 Q2-24pf % Q2-25 Q2-24pf % Q2-25 Q2-24 % Q2-25 Q2-24 % Q2-25 Q2-24 % Net banking income



1,622 1,489 9% 1,620 1,467 10% 388 280 39% 234 157 49% 232 214 8% 99 93 6% 4,195 3,701 13% Operating expenses (1,060) (1,025) 3% (1,060) (1,038) 2% (211) (145) 45% (44) (34) 32% (166) (159) 4% (54) (55) (1)% (2,596) (2,456) 6% Gross operating income 562 464 21% 560 429 30% 177 135 32% 190 124 53% 66 55 21% 44 38 16% 1,599 1,245 28% Cost of risk (222) (228) (2)% (184) (176) 4% (36) (22) 59% (34) (32) 5% (4) (17) (76)% (480) (475) 1% Income before tax 343 290 18% 386 252 53% 142 112 27% 194 130 50% 28 22 26% 40 25 64% 1,133 831 36% Income tax (96) (76) 25% (115) (55) x2 (34) (29) 15% (39) (15) x3 (14) (8) 83% (10) (6) 77% (307) (189) 63% Non-controlling interests (3) (3) (10)% (2) (3) (53)% (1) 0 ns 0 0 0 (1) 1 ns 0 0 0 (6) (5) 16% Net income - Group share 244 210 16% 269 194 39% 107 83 30% 155 115 35% 14 16 (15)% 30 19 60% 820 637 29%

Retail Banking & Insurance: half-year income statement

BANQUE POPULAIRE NETWORK CAISSE D'EPARGNE NETWORK FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS & EXPERTISE INSURANCE DIGITAL & PAYMENTS OTHER NETWORK RETAIL BANKING & INSURANCE €m H1-25 H1-24 % H1-25 H1-24 % H1-25 H1-24pf % H1-25 H1-24pf % H1-25 H1-24 % H1-25 H1-24 % H1-25 H1-24 % Net banking income 3,244 2,978 9% 3,234 2,921 11% 716 567 26% 481 386 25% 461 429 8% 200 184 9% 8,335 7,464 12% Operating expenses (2,140) (2,068) 3% (2,172) (2,123) 2% (388) (299) 30% (92) (84) 9% (333) (319) 4% (113) (109) 3% (5,238) (5,002) 5% Gross operating income 1,104 910 21% 1,061 798 33% 327 268 22% 389 302 29% 128 110 17% 87 75 17% 3,097 2,462 26% Cost of risk (438) (353) 24% (412) (276) 49% (74) (47) 58% (64) (63) 2% (25) (33) (24)% (1,013) (772) 31% Income before tax 673 619 9% 660 523 26% 254 222 15% 394 310 27% 63 46 35% 62 45 39% 2,107 1,765 19% Income tax (187) (150) 24% (178) (117) 52% (64) (59) 9% (88) (59) 48% (26) (16) 56% (15) (11) 47% (557) (412) 35% Non-controlling interests (7) (7) 7% (2) (4) (44)% (1) 0 ns 0 0 ns (0) 4 ns 0 0 ns (11) (7) 42% Net income - Group share 479 462 4% 480 402 20% 190 163 16% 307 251 22% 37 33 11% 47 34 36% 1,539 1,345 14%

Retail banking & insurance: quarterly series

RETAIL BANKING & INSURANCE €m Q1-24 Q2-24 Q3-24 Q4-24 Q1-25 Q2-25 Net banking income 3,763 3,701 3,869 4,064 4,140 4,195 Operating expenses (2,547) (2,456) (2,403) (2,497) (2,642) (2,596) Gross operating income 1,217 1,245 1,467 1,567 1,498 1,599 Cost of risk (296) (475) (423) (556) (533) (480) Income before tax 934 831 1,044 998 973 1,133 Net income - Group share 709 637 785 772 720 820

Retail Banking & Insurance: Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne networks quarterly series

BANQUE POPULAIRE NETWORK €m Q1-24 Q2-24 Q3-24 Q4-24 Q1-25 Q2-25 Net banking income 1,489 1,489 1,506 1,614 1,622 1,622 Operating expenses (1,043) (1,025) (999) (980) (1,080) (1,060) Gross operating income 445 464 508 634 542 562 Cost of risk (125) (228) (195) (266) (216) (222) Income before tax 329 290 315 352 330 343 Net income - Group share 252 210 230 278 235 244 CAISSE D'EPARGNE NETWORK €m Q1-24 Q2-24 Q3-24 Q4-24 Q1-25 Q2-25 Net banking income 1,454 1,467 1,517 1,616 1,614 1,620 Operating expenses (1,085) (1,038) (1,008) (1,084) (1,112) (1,060) Gross operating income 368 429 509 531 502 560 Cost of risk (100) (176) (159) (205) (228) (184) Income before tax 270 252 350 328 274 386 Net income - Group share 208 194 281 248 211 269

Retail Banking & Insurance: FSE quarterly series

FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS & EXPERTISE M€ Q1-24pf Q2-24pf Q3-24pf Q4-24pf Q1-25 Q2-25 Net banking income 287 280 280 291 327 388 Operating expenses (153) (145) (142) (160) (177) (211) Gross operating income 134 135 139 131 150 177 Cost of risk (24) (22) (24) (38) (38) (36) Income before tax 109 112 114 94 112 142 Net income - Group share 80 83 84 69 82 107

Retail Banking & Insurance: Insurance quarterly series

INSURANCE €m Q1-24 pf Q2-24 pf Q3-24 pf Q4-24 pf Q1-25 Q2-25 Net banking income 228? 157? 258? 215? 247? 234 Operating expenses (50)? (34)? (50)? (46)? (47)? (44) Gross operating income 178? 124? 209? 169? 199? 190 Income before tax 181? 130? 209? 172? 200? 194 Net income - Group share 136? 115? 150? 135? 152? 155

Retail Banking & Insurance: Digital & Payments quarterly series

DIGITAL & PAYMENTS €m Q1-24 Q2-24 Q3-24 Q4-24 Q1-25 Q2-25 Net banking income 215? 214? 218? 227? 229? 232 Operating expenses (160)? (159)? (154)? (173)? (167)? (166) Gross operating income 55? 55? 64? 54? 62? 66 Cost of risk (31)? (32)? (30)? (33)? (31)? (34) Income before tax 24? 22? 32? 20? 34? 28 Net income - Group share 17? 16? 21? 16? 23? 14

Retail Banking & Insurance: Other network quarterly series

OTHER NETWORK €m Q1-24 Q2-24 Q3-24 Q4-24 Q1-25 Q2-25 Net banking income 91? 93? 90? 101? 101? 99 Operating expenses (55)? (55)? (51)? (53)? (59)? (54) Gross operating income 37? 38? 39? 48? 43? 44 Cost of risk (16)? (17)? (14)? (15)? (21)? (4) Income before tax 20? 25? 25? 33? 22? 40 Net income - Group share 16? 19? 20? 25? 17? 30

Global Financial Services: quarterly income statement per business line

CORPORATE & INVESTMENT

BANKING ASSET AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT GLOBAL FINANCIAL

SERVICES €m Q2-25 Q2-24 pf Q2-25 Q2-24 Q2-25 Q2-24 pf % Net banking income 1,249 1,132 860 850 2,109 1,982 6% Operating expenses (786) (693) (673) (673) (1,459) (1,365) 7% Gross operating income 463 439 187 178 650 616 5% Cost of risk (58) (91) 1 9 (57) (82) (30)% Share in net income of associates 8 4 0 (0) 8 4 x2 Gains or losses on other assets (1) 0 (1) 0 ns Income before tax 412 352 187 187 600 538 11% Net income - Group share 302 261 123 123 426 384 11%

Global Financial Services: half-year income statement per business line

CORPORATE & INVESTMENT

BANKING ASSET AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT GLOBAL FINANCIAL

SERVICES €m H1-25 H1-24 H1-25 H1-24 H1-25 H1-24 % Net banking income 2,496 2,232 1,716 1,681 4,212 3,913 8% Operating expenses (1,576) (1,398) (1,355) (1,335) (2,932) (2,733) 7% Gross operating income 920 835 361 346 1,280 1,180 8% Cost of risk (121) (145) (8) 4 (129) (141) (8)% Share in net income of associates 14 7 (0) (0) 14 7 x2 Gains or losses on other assets (0) 0 5 0 5 0 0 Income before tax 813 697 357 350 1,170 1,047 12% Net income - Group share 606 516 236 232 842 748 13%

Global Financial Services: quarterly series

GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES €m Q1-24 pf Q2-24 pf Q3-24 pf Q4-24 pf Q1-25 Q2-25 Net banking income 1,931? 1,982? 1,975? 2,055? 2,103? 2,109 Operating expenses (1,367)? (1,365)? (1,414)? (1,501)? (1,473)? (1,459) Gross operating income 564? 616? 561? 554? 630? 650 Cost of risk (58)? (82)? (41)? (86)? (72)? (57) Income before tax 509? 538? 524? 479? 570? 600 Net income - Group share 364? 384? 366? 337? 416? 426

Corporate & Investment Banking: quarterly series

CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING €m Q1-24 pf Q2-24 pf Q3-24 pf Q4-24 pf Q1-25 Q2-25 Net banking income 1,101? 1,132? 1,117? 1,087? 1,247? 1,249 Operating expenses (705)? (693)? (750)? (738)? (790)? (786) Gross operating income 396? 439? 367? 349? 457? 463 Cost of risk (54)? (91)? (39)? (98)? (62)? (58) Income before tax 346? 352? 333? 262? 400? 412 Net income - Group share 255? 261? 242? 194? 304? 302

Asset & Wealth Management: quarterly series

ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT €m Q1-24 Q2-24 Q3-24 Q4-24 Q1-25 Q2-25 Net banking income 830 850 858 968 856? 860 Operating expenses (662) (673) (664) (763) (682)? (673) Gross operating income 168 178 194 205 173? 187 Cost of risk (5) 9 (2) 12 (9)? 1 Income before tax 163 187 192 217 170? 187 Net income - Group share 109 123 124 143 113? 123

Corporate center: quarterly series

CORPORATE CENTER €m Q1-24 pf Q2-24 pf Q3-24 pf Q4-24 pf Q1-25 Q2-25 Net banking income 58? (57)? 48? (73)? 62? 11 Operating expenses (237)? (187)? (224)? (186)? (244)? (249) Gross operating income (178)? (244)? (176)? (259)? (182)? (238) Cost of risk (28)? (2)? (59)? 46? (46)? (22) Share in income of associates 3? 0? 1? 5? 2? (1) Gains or losses on other assets (6)? 1? 3? (8)? 0? (4) Income before tax (210)? (245)? (232)? (215)? (226)? (265) Net income - Group share (198)? (214)? (226)? (196)? (300)? (269)

