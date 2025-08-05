Helium One Global Ltd Announces WRAP Retail Offer of up to £1,000,000

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR CONTAIN ANY INVITATION, SOLICITATION, RECOMMENDATION, OFFER OR ADVICE TO ANY PERSON TO SUBSCRIBE FOR, OTHERWISE ACQUIRE OR DISPOSE OF ANY SECURITIES IN HELIUM ONE GLOBAL LTD OR ANY OTHER ENTITY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BREACH ANY APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION. NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR THE FACT OF ITS DISTRIBUTION SHALL FORM THE BASIS OF, OR BE RELIED ON IN CONNECTION WITH, ANY INVESTMENT DECISION IN RESPECT OF HELIUM ONE GLOBAL LTD.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 WHICH FORMS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 ("UK MAR"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND SUCH PERSONS SHALL THEREFORE CEASE TO BE IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY CONTAIN CERTAIN STATEMENTS ABOUT THE FUTURE OUTLOOK FOR THE COMPANY. ALTHOUGH THE DIRECTORS BELIEVE THEIR EXPECTATIONS ARE BASED ON REASONABLE ASSUMPTIONS, ANY STATEMENTS ABOUT THE FUTURE OUTLOOK MAY BE INFLUENCED BY FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL OUTCOMES AND RESULTS TO BE MATERIALLY DIFFERENT.

THE COMMUNICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS OR MATERIALS RELATING TO THE WRAP RETAIL OFFER AS A FINANCIAL PROMOTION IS ONLY BEING MADE TO, AND MAY ONLY BE ACTED UPON BY, THOSE PERSONS IN THE UNITED KINGDOM FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 43 OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005, AS AMENDED (WHICH INCLUDES AN EXISTING MEMBER OF HELIUM ONE GLOBAL LIMITED). ANY INVESTMENT OR INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO SUCH PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN ONLY WITH SUCH PERSONS. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER OR INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF HELIUM ONE GLOBAL LIMITED.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Launch of WRAP Retail Offer

Further to the passing of the Resolution at a General Meeting held earlier today, the Company announces a retail offer to existing shareholders via the Winterflood Retail Access Platform ("WRAP") to raise up to £1,000,000 (the "WRAP Retail Offer") through the issue of new ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company ("New Ordinary Shares"). Under the WRAP Retail Offer, up to 185,185,185 New Ordinary Shares (the "WRAP Retail Offer Shares") will be made available at a price of 0.54p per share (the "Issue Price"). The Issue Price represents a discount of approximately 14.3per cent to the closing mid-price of the Company's existing Ordinary Shares on 4 August 2025.

The Company is making the WRAP Retail Offer open to eligible investors in the United Kingdom, being existing shareholders of Helium One prior to the release of this announcement, and through certain financial intermediaries.

Existing shareholders can contact their broker or wealth manager to participate in the WRAP Retail Offer.

The WRAP Retail Offer is expected to close at 4.30pm on 7 August. Eligible shareholders should note that financial intermediaries may have earlier closing times.

It should also be noted that the offer may close earlier than anticipated dependent on demand received. Financial intermediaries are therefore encouraged to input orders into WRAP as soon as possible.

The proceeds of the WRAP Retail Offer will be used for general working capital purposes.

The WRAP Retail Offer is conditional on the New Ordinary Shares being admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is anticipated that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence on AIM at 08.00 a.m. on 11 August 2025.

Retail brokers wishing to participate in the WRAP Retail Offer on behalf of existing retail shareholders, should contact wrap@winterflood.com.

To be eligible to participate in the WRAP Retail Offer, applicants must be a customer of a participating intermediary and prior to the release of this announcement, shareholders in the Company which may include individuals aged 18 years or over, companies and other bodies corporate, partnerships, trusts, associations and other unincorporated organisations.

There is a minimum subscription of £100 per investor under the WRAP Retail Offer. The terms and conditions on which investors subscribe will be provided by the relevant financial intermediaries including relevant commission or fee charges.

The Company reserves the right to scale back any order under the WRAP Retail Offer at its discretion. The Company reserves the right to reject any application for subscription under the WRAP Retail Offer without giving any reason for such rejection.

It is vital to note that once an application for WRAP Retail Offer Shares has been made and accepted via an intermediary, it cannot be withdrawn.

The New Ordinary Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with existing Ordinary Shares including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after their date of issue.

It is a term of the WRAP Retail Offer that the total value of the WRAP Retail Offer Shares available for subscription at the Issue Price does not exceed £1,000,000.

The WRAP Retail Offer is offered in the United Kingdom under the exemption from the requirement to publish a prospectus in section 86(1)(e) of FSMA. As such, there is no need for publication of a prospectus pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, or for approval of the same by the Financial Conduct Authority. The WRAP Retail Offer is not being made into any jurisdiction other than the United Kingdom.

No offering document, prospectus or admission document has been or will be prepared or submitted to be approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (or any other authority) in relation to the WRAP Retail Offer, and investors' commitments will be made solely on the basis of the information contained in this announcement and information that has been published by or on behalf of the Company prior to the date of this announcement by notification to a Regulatory Information Service in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation No. 596/2014) ("MAR") and MAR as it forms part of United Kingdom law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended).

Investors should make their own investigations into the merits of an investment in the Company. Nothing in this announcement amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or amounts to investment, taxation or legal advice.

It should be noted that a subscription for WRAP Retail Offer Shares and investment in the Company carries a number of risks. Investors should take independent advice from a person experienced in advising on investment in securities such as the WRAP Retail Offer Shares if they are in any doubt.

An investment in the Company will place capital at risk. The value of investments, and any income, can go down as well as up, so investors could get back less than the amount invested. Neither past performance nor any forecasts should be considered a reliable indicator of future results.

Investment Agreement

As announced on 18 July 2025, the Company has entered into an investment agreement (the "Investment Agreement") with three institutional investors (the "Investors") that has been arranged by Marex Financial pursuant to which the Investors have conditionally agreed to invest a total of £10 million (approximately US$13 million) (the "Advance") to fund the next phase of operations in Tanzania and the US. The Investment Agreement was subject to approval by shareholders at a General Meeting and that approval has now been received.Pursuant to the passing of the Resolution, the Company will now issue a Closing Statement to the Investors and inform them that all conditions precedent have now been satisfied and that the Advance can be transferred to the Company

The Investors may elect to convert the Advance into Ordinary Shares in the Company at any time and in any such proportion as they so choose upon delivery to the Company of a notice of conversion ("Conversion Notice"). The conversion price will be an amount equal to 80 per cent of the higher of: (i) the lowest single daily volume weighted average price ("VWAP") in respect of the Company's Ordinary Shares during the 10 trading days immediately preceding the date of the Conversion Notice; or (ii) a floor of 92.5 per cent of the average VWAP for the 10 trading days immediately preceding the date of the Conversion Notice.

Any outstanding amount of the Advance is repayable by the Company on the date falling 12 months after the drawdown of the Advance (the "Maturity Date"), either in: (a) cash; (b) Ordinary Shares (at a price equal to 80 per cent. of the higher of (i) the lowest single daily VWAP in respect of the Company's Ordinary Shares during the 10 trading days immediately preceding the Maturity Date; or (ii) a floor of 92.5 per cent of the average VWAP for the 10 trading days immediately preceding the Maturity Date; or (c) a combination of both, at the Company's discretion. If an event of default occurs, the Advance will be immediately repayable on demand and default interest at a rate of 12% per annum will accrue on the outstanding amount of the Advance, payable at the same time as repayment of such amount. In the event of termination, the Noteholders are able to initiate a final Conversion up to 25% of the outstanding balance.

Helium One Global Ltd +44 20 7920 3150 Lorna Blaisse, CEO

Graham Jacobs, Finance and Commercial Director Panmure LiberumLimited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Scott Mathieson

Nikhil Varghese +44 20 3100 2000 Zeus Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Simon Johnson

Louisa Waddell +44 20 3829 5000 Tavistock(Financial PR)

Nick Elwes

Tara Vivian-Neal +44 20 7920 3150 Winterflood Retail Access Platform wrap@winterflood.com

+44 203 100 0286 Kaitlan Billings

Sophia Bechev

Notes to Editors

Helium One Global, the primary helium explorer in Tanzania with a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Colorado, USA. The Company holds helium licenses within two distinct helium project areas, across two continents. With an expanding global footprint, the company has the potential to become a strategic player in resolving a supply-constrained helium market.

The Company's flagship southern Rukwa Project is located within the southern Rukwa Rift Basin in south-west Tanzania. This project entering a full appraisal and development stage following the success of the 2023/24 exploration drilling campaign, which proved a helium discovery at Itumbula West-1 and, following an extended well test ("EWT"), successfully flowed 5.5% helium continually to surface in Q3 2024.

Following the success of the EWT, the Company filed a Mining Licence ("ML") application with the Tanzania Mining Commission in September 2024 and the 480km2 ML was formally awarded to the Company in July 2025.

The Company also owns a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Las Animas County, Colorado, USA. This project is operated by Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX: BNL) and has successfully completed a six well development drilling campaign in H1 2025. The completion of the development programme is a key component of the broader Galactica-Pegasus development strategy; aimed at progressing the helium and CO2 discoveries to near-term commercial production.

This programme has seen a systematic approach to developing the extensive Lyons Formation reservoir. The programme has delivered encouraging results, in line with expectations, consistently encountering good helium (up to 3.3% He) and CO2 concentrations in the target formation and demonstrating promising flow potential. The next steps will see the Galactica wells tied into initial production in Q4 2025.

Helium One is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of HE1 and on the OTCQB in the United States with the ticker HLOGF.

Important Notices

The content of this announcement, which has been prepared by and is the sole responsibility of the Company.

This announcement and the information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into or from the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia (the "United States" or "US")), Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, the Republic of South Africa, any member state of the EEA or any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction.

The WRAP Retail Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act") or under the applicable state securities laws of the United States and may not be offered or sold directly or indirectly in or into the United States. No public o?ering of the WRAP Retail Offer Shares is being made in the United States. The WRAP Retail Offer Shares are being o?ered and sold outside the United States in "o?shore transactions", as de?ned in, and in compliance with, Regulation S under the US Securities Act ("Regulation S") to non-US persons (within the meaning of Regulation S). In addition, the Company has not been, and will not be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for WRAP Retail Offer Shares in the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, the Republic of South Africa, any member state of the EEA or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is or may be unlawful. No public offer of the securities referred to herein is being made in any such jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

WRAP is a proprietary technology platform owned and operated by Winterflood Securities Ltd (registered address at Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London EC4R 3GA; FRN 141455). Winterflood Securities Ltd ("Winterflood") is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting exclusively for the Company and for no-one else and will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this announcement) as its client in relation to the WRAP Retail Offer and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients, nor for providing advice in connection with the WRAP Retail Offer, Admission and the other arrangements referred to in this announcement.

The value of Ordinary Shares and the income from them is not guaranteed and can fall as well as rise due to stock market movements. When you sell your investment, you may get back less than you originally invested. Figures refer to past performance and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Returns may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations.

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements which are based on the Company's expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements, which may use words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "expect" and words of similar meaning, include all matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity and dividend policy and the development of the industries in which the Company's businesses operate to differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given those risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. The Company and Winterflood expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results or any change in the assumptions, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based unless required to do so by the Financial Conduct Authority, the London Stock Exchange or applicable law.

The information in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. None of Winterflood or any of its affiliates, accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to this announcement, including the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to the Company or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of the announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Winterflood and its affiliates, accordingly disclaim all and any liability whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise which they might otherwise be found to have in respect of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

Any indication in this announcement of the price at which the Ordinary Share have been bought or sold in the past cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser. No statement in this announcement is intended to be a profit forecast and no statement in this announcement should be interpreted to mean that earnings or target dividend per share of the Company for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or dividends per share of the Company.

Neither the content of the Company's website (or any other website) nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into or forms part of this announcement. The WRAP Retail Offer Shares to be issued or sold pursuant to the WRAP Retail Offer will not be admitted to trading on any stock exchange other than the London Stock Exchange.

It is further noted that the WRAP Retail Offer is only open to investors in the United Kingdom who fall within Article 43 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (which includes an existing member of the Company).

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Helium One Global Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/helium-one-global-ltd-announces-wrap-retail-offer-of-up-to-%c2%a31-000-000-1056792