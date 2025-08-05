BCC Research LLC: Cell Line and Membrane Market to Grow at 12.5% CAGR Through 2030

"Market Analysis Highlights Growth Potential, Emerging Technologies, ESG Trends, and Strategic Insights in the Cell Line and Membrane Sector"

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Global Cell Line and Membrane Market" is estimated to increase from $6.3 billion in 2025 to reach $11.4 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2025 through 2030.

This report analyzes the global cell line and membrane market, examining key trends, challenges, and emerging technologies. It segments the market by product types, subtypes, applications, end users, and the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The study also highlights the environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments that are influencing the industry.

In addition, the report provides insights into the competitive environment, offering rankings and market shares of leading players. It includes company profiles that include financials, product portfolios, and recent developments, helping stakeholders understand the strategic positioning of major vendors in the industry.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Advances in Technologies Accelerating the Scale-Up of Cell Lines: Innovations like CRISPR, automated bioreactors, and high-throughput screening have made it easier and faster to develop and scale cell lines. These technologies enhance productivity, reduce costs, and support large-scale manufacturing, especially for biologics and vaccines.

Investments by Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies in Drug Development: Pharma and biotech firms are investing in biologics and personalized medicine, increasing the demand for reliable cell lines. This trend is driving growth in custom cell line development and expanding the market for membrane-based research tools.

Increasing Adoption of Cell Line Technologies in Cell-Based Assays: Cell-based assays are widely used in drug discovery and toxicology. The use of engineered cell lines in these assays improves accuracy, reproducibility, and regulatory compliance, making them essential tools in biomedical research.

Demand for Cell Culture-Based Vaccines: Cell culture-based vaccines offer faster production, better scalability, and lower contamination risks than traditional methods. Their growing use, especially in response to emerging diseases, is fueling demand for robust vaccine-producing cell lines.

Request a sample copy of the global market for cell lines and membranes report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $5.7 billion Market size forecast $11.4 billion Growth rate CAGR of 12.5% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Product, Source, Application, End-User, Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Belgium, Austria, Netherlands, Sweden, Russia, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, South America, Middle East and Africa, Brazil, South Africa, Argentina, Israel, UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, Iraq, Peru, Columbia Market drivers • Advances in Technologies Accelerating the Scale-Up of Cell Lines • Investments by Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies in Drug Development • Adoption of Cell Line Technologies in Cell-Based Assays • Demand for Cell Culture-Based Vaccines

Interesting facts:

Henrietta Lacks' cervical cancer tumor gave rise to the first immortal human cell line, HeLa cells, which have been widely used in scientific research ever since.





The formation and operation of numerous tissues and organs can be studied by using cell lines produced from stem cells, which can differentiate into various cell types.

Emerging startups:

Bit.bio : Founded by the University of Cambridge, bit.bio is a human synthetic biology startup that specializes in coding cells for novel cures by using its opti-ox technology to produce scalable and reliable human cells for cell therapy, drug development, and research. For research and drug discovery, bit.bio provides ioCells, a variety of cells and disease models, such as immune, muscle, and nerve cells.





: Founded by the University of Cambridge, bit.bio is a human synthetic biology startup that specializes in coding cells for novel cures by using its opti-ox technology to produce scalable and reliable human cells for cell therapy, drug development, and research. For research and drug discovery, bit.bio provides ioCells, a variety of cells and disease models, such as immune, muscle, and nerve cells. Cellqua: Using cell culture technology, Cellqua aims to create cultured aquatic meat as a possible substitute for conventional aquaculture. The company produces meat products by cultivating aquatic animal cells using cell culture techniques to create various items, such as produced aquatic meat.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate?

- The global market for cell line and membrane was valued at an estimated $5.7 billion in 2024 and is slated to reach $11.4 billion by the end of 2030.



Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

- Advances in technologies accelerating the scale-up of cell lines.

- Investments by pharmaceutical and biotech companies in drug development.

- Adoption of cell line technologies in cell-based assays.

- Demand for cell culture-based vaccines.



Which market segments are covered in the report?

- The report provides information on cell lines and membranes and their growth projections in the coming years. The market segments include mammalian and non-mammalian cell lines based on source type. Cell lines are further segmented into cancer cell lines, immunotherapy cell lines, ion channel cell lines, cell signalling pathway cell lines, GPCR cell lines and gene knockout cell lines. Applications include basic research, biopharmaceutical production, drug discovery, toxicity testing and tissue engineering. The report provides Information about macroeconomic factors and ESG initiatives and includes a competitive analysis. The report also identifies promising regions where the established players can expand their business.



Which cell line type will be dominant through 2030?

- The cancer cell lines segment dominates the cell line and membrane market and will continue to do so through 2030.



Which region has the largest market share?

- North America holds the largest share of the market.

Market leaders Include:

AGC BIOLOGICS

ATCC

CATALENT INC.

CELL BIOLABS INC.

CREATIVE BIOLABS

CROWN BIOSCIENCE

FUJIFILM CELLULAR DYNAMICS INC.

IXCELLS BIOTECHNOLOGIES

KBI BIOPHARMA

LONZA

MILTENYI BIOTEC

PROMEGA CORP.

PROMOCELL GMBH

PROBIOGEN AG

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

Related reports:

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: Global Markets: This report offers a detailed review of the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market. It analyzes the market by application areas such as drug development, academic research, and regenerative medicine, and by product functions such as cell culture and reprogramming. It also covers iPSC-derived cell types, including neurons, hepatocytes, and cardiomyocytes. The report highlights current market trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities, along with company profiles, emerging technologies, regulatory insights, patent and pipeline analyses, and an investment outlook.

Cell Therapy Biomanufacturing: Global Markets: This report highlights the major trends influencing the global cell therapy biomanufacturing market. It explores key growth drivers and challenges, including R&D, rising competition, and new technologies. The report also examines the impact of product launches, government initiatives, and corporate strategies like M&A and partnerships. Additionally, it evaluates how companies adapt their approaches to meet changing technologies and consumer needs.

Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: info@bccresearch.com

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/5446275/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cell-line-and-membrane-market-to-grow-at-12-5-cagr-through-2030--302522222.html