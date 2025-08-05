New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - Astra Nova, a Saudi-born AI and Web3 entertainment startup, has successfully raised $4.7 million in a funding round backed by a consortium of global institutional investors and Web3-native supporters.

Participants in the round include different organizations, alongside several other strategic investors from the MENA region & Web3 landscape.





The fresh capital will support the rollout of TokenPlay.ai, a no-code, AI powered web3 community arcade. TokenPlay.ai has already garnered over 250,000 creators on its waitlist eager to leverage the platform's capabilities to build engaging, monetizable gaming experiences.

Faizy Ahmed, co-founder of Astra Nova, emphasized the strategic importance of TokenPlay.ai, stating, "TokenPlay.ai is more than just a platform-it's the AI backbone for a new wave of creator-driven entertainment economies."

AI Entertainment Ecosystem

Astra Nova's AI Entertainment Ecosystem stands as a unique hub where community interaction, storytelling, and gameplay converge, facilitating next-generation monetizable experiences driven by creators. The comprehensive ecosystem includes diverse multimedia products such as an Action RPG, Deviants: Fight Club, (Telegram-native PVP game), NovaToon (Web3-native webcomics platform), Black Pass (SocialFi and loyalty platform) and the latest addition to the ecosystem is Tokenplay.ai.

This dynamic ecosystem already hosts five live products that have collectively scaled impressively:

500K+ cumulative users

100K+ downloads on its Unreal Engine 5-powered Action RPG Game playtests available on Epicstore, Aethir and other platforms.

200K+ daily active users spread across its Webcomics Dapp, SocialFi & Loyalty Platform, and Telegram-based PvP game

Over 250K creators eagerly waitlisted for TokenPlay.ai

Token Generation Event (TGE)

Additionally, Astra Nova is gearing up for its upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE), introducing the $RVV token, which will serve as the foundational currency within the ecosystem. The token will enable in-game transactions, in-app upgrades, creator incentives, and various other token sinks.

Company Vision

Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Astra Nova is set to become a frontrunner in adaptive storytelling, gamification, and community-centric entertainment, seamlessly blending cutting-edge AI with blockchain ownership.

