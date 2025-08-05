FirstCarbon Solutions: FCS Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Strengthening Information Security Commitment

Certification Validates FCS's Proactive Approach to Risk Management, Compliance and Operational Transparency

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / FirstCarbon Solutions (FCS), an ADEC Innovation, announces today that it is ISO 27001 certified, a globally recognized standard for information security management. This milestone reinforces FCS's dedication to safeguarding client data, enhancing operational integrity, and maintaining the highest standards of security across its services.

To earn this certification, FCS implemented a comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS), which included the development and documentation of 100+ new policies. The process involved identifying potential risks, establishing robust controls to mitigate them, and ensuring compliance with all relevant legal and regulatory requirements. The certification process included a series of internal audits to evaluate and refine existing procedures. Following these, FCS underwent a two-stage external audit. The first focused on reviewing documentation to ensure it met ISO standards. The second involved a thorough assessment of day-to-day operations across the company to confirm that practices matched documented policies.

ISO 27001 certification demonstrates a high level of commitment to information security, which is increasingly required by clients and partners, particularly in industries where data protection is critical. This certification enhances FCS's ability to secure new projects and meet the expectations of organizations with specific security requirements.

For employees, this certification supports business development efforts and strengthens FCS's reputation during client negotiations. It also reinforces a workplace culture that prioritizes data security and operational excellence. Clients benefit from the assurance that their data is managed with internationally recognized safeguards, reducing the risk of breaches and enhancing trust in FCS's services.

"FCS is proud to announce this next level in assurance for our clients, partners, and teams," said Patrick Schultz, Executive Vice President, FCS. "Our work in creating positive impact and value involves data that is both public and proprietary, environmental and organizational, objective and subjective, and our ISO 27001 certification demonstrates our commitment to protecting that data in a landscape that is continually evolving from both a regulatory and security standpoint."

While ISO 27001 is held by tens of thousands of organizations worldwide, FCS joins a select group of firms in its sector that have made this level of investment in security infrastructure and compliance.

About FCS

With more than 42 years of experience, FirstCarbon Solutions (FCS), an ADEC Innovation, is a leading provider of fully integrated environmental risk, compliance, and assurance solutions. With six offices throughout Northern and Southern California and 12 across the U.S., FCS provides excellent localized service, accurate research, thoughtful recommendations, and innovative development, mitigation, and compliance solutions to achieve the delicate - and sometimes elusive - balance between development and environmental protection.

For more information, visit firstcarbonsolutions.com.

About ADEC Innovations

ADEC Innovations, a leading provider of integrated expertise, software, data, and people, delivers solutions across Environmental Risk, Compliance & Assurance; Sustainability & ESG; and Outsourcing & Impact Sourcing. For nearly 30 years, ADEC Innovations has advanced sustainable business and operational practices around the world by harnessing and transforming information into knowledge and reshaping risk into positive impact and value. With a network of 4,000 employees across 24 countries, ADEC Innovations develops and offers innovative products and services that help governments, coalitions, and businesses worldwide meet their evolving needs and drive organizational value in a world where impact matters.

For more information, visit adec-innovations.com.

SOURCE: FirstCarbon Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/fcs-achieves-iso-27001-certification-strengthening-information-security-commitment-1055556