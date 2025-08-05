ForCast Orthopedics Announces Initial Close of Series a Financing Round to Advance Novel Therapies for PJI

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / ForCast Orthopedics today announced the initial closing of a Series A equity financing round to support the development of its novel therapies for periprosthetic joint infection (PJI). The financing was led by OrthoInnovations LLC, and its Managing Partner, Charles A. DeCook, MD, a renowned serial entrepreneur and leading orthopedic surgeon.

"We're pleased to close our financing round and thrilled to have someone of the caliber of Dr. DeCook as our lead investor," said Peter Noymer, PhD, Executive Chairman and CEO of ForCast. "Building upon our earlier successes in obtaining Orphan Drug and Qualified Infectious Disease Product designations from the FDA, we look forward to continuing that momentum as we work to bring our novel therapies to patients."

PJI is a rare but serious complication of joint replacement procedures that can threaten the function of the joint, the preservation of the limb and even the life of the patient. PJI is challenging to treat because the infecting bacteria adhere to the prothesis and form a protective biofilm that can be resistant to standard systemic antibiotics. ForCast intends to address these challenges by developing a portfolio of targeted antibiotic therapies delivered directly into the infected joint using ForCast's proprietary technology.

Dr. DeCook added, "After evaluating the critical unmet needs in PJI treatment, it became clear to me that ForCast's approach has the potential to deliver best-in-class results for both patients and surgeons. My area of focus has always been delivering better treatment options to improve patient outcomes, and I believe ForCast fits that profile perfectly."

In conjunction with the financing, Dr. DeCook has joined the company's Board of Directors and also the management team as Chief Innovation Officer.

"We are really looking forward to leveraging Dr. DeCook's expertise and track record as we move forward with our development programs," said Jared Foran, MD, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of ForCast. "I believe that his involvement validates the strong potential of the unique treatment approach that we are pioneering."

About ForCast Orthopedics

ForCast is a development-stage company with a focus on pioneering the treatment of periprosthetic joint infection (PJI) with targeted antibiotic therapy. Our mission is to modernize the standard of care for PJI and improve the quality of life for the growing population of joint replacement patients.

Contact Information

Peter Noymer

Executive Chairman and CEO

pnoymer@forcastortho.com





SOURCE: ForCast Orthopedics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/forcast-orthopedics-announces-initial-close-of-series-a-financing-rou-1056839