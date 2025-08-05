Anzeige
Vedanta's Q1 Adjusted Profit Surges 10% to $584 million
PR Newswire
05.08.2025
Vedanta's Q1 Adjusted Profit Surges 10% to $584 million

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- India based, Vedanta Limited (BSE: 500295 & NSE: VEDL), the country's leading critical minerals, transition metals, energy & technology conglomerate announced its results for the first quarter ended 30thJune 2025 on 31stJuly 2025. Vedanta delivered robust financials with adjusted PAT* jumping 10% year-on-year (YoY) to $ 584 million. The company clocked the highest ever first quarter EBITDA of $1.3 billion, up 2% YoY. Vedanta's EBITDA margin** improved by 81 bps to 35% YoY, highest in the last 13 quarters. The company's consolidated revenue for Q1 stood at $4.4 billion, up 4% YoY.

Vedanta's Q1 Profit Surges (PRNewsfoto/Vedanta)

Vedanta's liquidity improved 29% YoY with cash and cash equivalent of $2.6 billion. The company's Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) improved by 87 bps YoY to 25%. Credit ratings for Vedanta were reaffirmed at AA by both CRISIL and ICRA. Prominent brokerages such as Citi, Investec, JP Morgan, Bank of America (BofA) have maintained their ratings and forecast strong earnings growth during FY26 and FY27 highlighting market confidence in Vedanta's growth story.

Anil Agarwal - Chairman Vedanta, said, "Our Q1FY26 performance has set a strong foundation for the year ahead. Even amidst global market volatility, we delivered strong broad-based performance and long-term value creation."

The company clocked record quarterly alumina production at 587 KT, up 9% YoY with lowest hot metal cost (ex-alumina) at 888 $/t in the last 16 quarters and overall aluminum cost of production lower by 12% QoQ. Vedanta's zinc operations in India achieved highest ever Q1 mined metal production and lowest Q1 cost of production at US$1,010/t. The company's international zinc operations witnessed a 50% YoY jump in mined metal production with overall cost of production at $1269/t. The company also recently commissioned 950 MW of merchant power capacity in its two thermal power plants in the eastern state of Chhattisgarh and southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

About Vedanta:

Vedanta is a global leader in critical minerals, transition metals, energy, and technology, with operations spanning India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan.

Visit - www.vedantalimited.com

USD-INR exchange rate of 85.57

*PAT Adjusted for key one-offs: Cairn OALP Exploration cost written off (net of tax) in 1QFY26 and 4QFY25 and DTA of unutilized tax losses at ASI in 1QFY25

**EBITDA margin (ex-copper)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2744644/Vedanta.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2744636/5446479/Vedanta_Logo.jpg

Vedanta Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vedanta)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vedantas-q1-adjusted-profit-surges-10-to-584-million-302522297.html

