The Right Edition: RightEdition.com Welcomes New Video Host: Wild Bill for America - August 5, 2025

RightEdition.com, a leading conservative lifestyle and news platform, is proud to announce the addition of a new webcaster to its lineup.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Wild Bill for America (Bill Findlay) joins the Right Edition platform, bringing his sharp wit, unapologetic conservative commentary, and a strong following built over years of online broadcasting. Known as America's leading liberal-ologist, Wild Bill has shared his videos with millions of viewers and gained national attention for his bold viewpoints.

A former Deputy U.S. Marshal and Deputy Sheriff, Wild Bill remains a colorful figure. He still holds the unofficial record for wrecking police cruisers in Florida. These days, he's safer on his motorcycle, which he rides to Christian and political events across multiple states, continuing to speak out on faith, freedom, and the American way.

"It's very exciting to finally have Wild Bill join our platform. His videos are fantastic! His conservative messages add to the Right Edition voice and strengthen our commitment to truth and traditional values," said Brian Lovig, founder of RightEdition.com.

Wild Bill's videos are now available on RightEdition.com, alongside an expanding library of digital content focused on conservative politics and culture.

