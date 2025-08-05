Longueuil, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - Greenheart Gold Inc. (TSXV: GHRT) (OTCQX: GHRTF) (the "Company" or "Greenheart Gold") announces the filing of a technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Tamakay Gold Project, Region 7, Guyana, South America" dated July 28, 2025, with an effective date of July 1, 2025 (the "Technical Report"), in relation to the Tamakay Project located in Guyana. The Company, through its Guyana subsidiary, holds the right to acquire a 100% interest in this project pursuant to option agreements.

This Technical Report has been prepared at the request of the TSX Venture Exchange, as set out in its conditional acceptance letter dated August 23, 2024 issued in connection with the listing application of Greenheart Gold's common shares, and provides detailed information on the Tamakay Project.

The Technical Report was authored by Ross Sherlock, Ph.D., P.Geo., and is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.greenheartgold.com).

About Greenheart Gold Inc.

Greenheart Gold is an exploration company that builds on a proven legacy of discoveries within the Guiana Shield, a highly prospective geological terrain that hosts numerous gold deposits yet remains relatively under-explored. The Company is led by former executives and members of the exploration group of Reunion Gold, a team that was most recently noted for the discovery and delineation of the multimillion-ounce Oko West deposit in Guyana. Greenheart Gold intends to build on its technical knowledge, strong contact base and previous success from exploring in the Guiana Shield to assemble, maintain and explore a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects in Guyana and Suriname that are prospective for orogenic gold deposits.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website ( www.greenheartgold.com ).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: Greenheart Gold Inc.