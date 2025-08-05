Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) today announced that following a thorough search process for a prospective PSH board candidate, the Nomination Committee recommended that the Board appoint Bilge Ogut as an independent non-executive director. Ms. Ogut will join the Board with effect from 5 August 2025.

"Bilge brings a wealth of global investment expertise and deep sector knowledge, and we are delighted to welcome her to the Board of PSH," said PSH Chairman Rupert Morley. "Her experience in private equity and technology investing, in particular, will further enhance the Board's strategic perspective and capabilities."

Bilge Ogut

Ms. Ogut has over 25 years of industry experience and currently serves as an Advisory Partner to Partners Group. From 2013 to 2024, she held several senior leadership roles at the firm, including Head of Technology Investing and Head of Private Equity Europe. After joining the firm, she led a number of strategic investments and played a key role in developing the firm's technology investing strategy. During her tenure, she served on the Private Equity Investment Committee, the Global Investment Committee, and chaired the Technology Specialist Investment Committee. Since 2024, she has continued her involvement with the firm as an Advisory Partner.

She currently serves on the boards of Forterro and Unit4, and previously held board roles at Civica, CPA Global, and Vermaat. She also served as an independent board member of PartnerRe, a global reinsurance business.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Ogut was a Managing Director at Warburg Pincus, focusing on the TMT sector. She co-led Standard Bank's private equity business and began her career in Goldman Sachs' TMT group, gaining foundational experience in principal investing and capital markets.

She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and bachelor's degrees from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School and College of Arts and Sciences.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

