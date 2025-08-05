Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery" or the "Company"), one of the nation's largest most trusted and forward-thinking senior housing operators, proudly announces the launch of its newest innovation, Calligraphy, a premier brand of distinguished senior living communities redefining excellence for the next generation of older adults.

Rethinking. Reimagining. Redefining. Welcome to the Calligraphy Era - The Art of Senior Living.

As operators engaged with world-class ownership groups, Discovery is continually challenged and inspired to identify emerging trends, answer unmet needs, and develop cutting-edge programs to lead the industry. With Calligraphy, Discovery is answering one of the most significant gaps in the marketplace; creating an elevated experience that blends intellectual vitality, discreet sophistication, clinical excellence, and personalized service for older adults who are not finished living.

"We are thrilled to launch Calligraphy, a strategic milestone that reflects the deep understanding of this industry and visionary capabilities of our team redefining what it means to thrive in your encore years," said Richard Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living. The industry continues to look to Discovery to anticipate what's next. With Calligraphy, we're once again redefining the bar, translating our unique insights and experiences in emerging market demands into a refined, scalable offering that elevates the entire category."

Celebrating the Opening of Calligraphy's First Flagship Communities

Discovery is pleased to announce the highly anticipated and successful launch of its first two Calligraphy communities - Calligraphy Westwood Village and Calligraphy Napa Valley. These communities have been carefully selected to bring this new vision to life and serve as flagships for a brand built around distinction, dignity and intellectual enrichment. These communities also mark the beginning of a national rollout with more properties to follow across the Discovery portfolio through 2026 and beyond.

Calligraphy - The Art of Senior Living

Just as the name implies, Discovery believes that life's most meaningful stories are still being written and seniors should be inspired to embrace each day as an opportunity to craft the next chapter of their journey. The Calligraphy brand is defined by intentional design, curated lifestyle programming, and understated elegance. It evokes timeless artistry and old-world charm, appealing to residents who are accomplished, thoughtful, and eager to remain actively engaged with life. These communities are launchpads for the Encore generation, where educators, doctors, entrepreneurs, artists, and philanthropists come together to continue growing, giving, and living fully.

What Sets Calligraphy Apart

Based on a high-end hotel hospitality mindset, Discovery developed several Signature Services to deliver elevated experiences through consistent operational excellence. Delivering significantly more than creative programming, the Discovery team has redefined and reimagined spaces and amenity areas to bring new life to better align to the wants and desires of residents.

Exclusive Calligraphy Community Signature Services Include:

Savour Cuisinesm - Delivering elevated culinary experiences through multiple dining options and high-quality fare found in some of the best restaurants.

VivaLife Enrichment sm - Purpose-driven activities both in the community and beyond its doors, encouraging curiosity and creativity

- Purpose-driven activities both in the community and beyond its doors, encouraging curiosity and creativity Vivre Health & Wellness sm - Personalized clinical excellence delivered with specialized training and a hospitality heart

- Personalized clinical excellence delivered with specialized training and a hospitality heart Luxe Resident Services & Amenities sm - Bringing white glove services to residents in the areas of concierge services, housekeeping & maintenance and transportation

- Bringing white glove services to residents in the areas of concierge services, housekeeping & maintenance and transportation Luminescence Memory Caresm - A groundbreaking, neuroplasticity-informed approach to memory support

Calligraphy also reimagines care delivery through:

Clinical Nurse Leader Certification for Directors of Health & Wellness

Advanced Training for care teams in hospitality-forward, culturally aware, and compassionate support

Who Is Calligraphy For?

As Calligraphy turns words into art, these communities will provide the environment, experiences, and care that allow residents to live with elegance and intention, creating a life that's uniquely their own. Extensive market research highlights that those seeking this lifestyle are sophisticated, self-assured, and deeply engaged with the world around them. They want connection. They want quality. They want to continue the "good life" in a way that feels personal, meaningful, and elevated. Discovery is here to provide that lifestyle through Calligraphy.

"Over the last three decades, the Discovery team has had the opportunity to build and steward some of the industry's most recognized brands," said Diana Ferrante-Thies, EVP Brand Management & Communications, Discovery Senior Living. "Calligraphy represents a new pinnacle that responds to a clear shift in what today's older adults expect from their next chapter. This brand is differentiated by its purpose and detailed execution, but also by our team's strategic foresight in recognizing and responding to a profound gap in the market. It has been a privilege to lead this initiative and collaborate with the exceptional Discovery team to bring a new standard of excellence to life and once again lead the industry forward."

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio of nearly 40,000 units across more than 360 communities and nearly 40 states. The Company and its 18,000-plus employees is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, Summerhouse Senior Living, Seaton Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. For the fourth consecutive year, Discovery Senior Living was again certified a Great Place To Work May 2025 - May 2026.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261291

SOURCE: Discovery Senior Living