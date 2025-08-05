LHH Knightsbridge Recognized on Forbes Canada's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2025 List

The list distinguishes Canadian recruiting firm leaders in Executive Search that place highly qualified candidates in executive-level positions, C-suite and other department heads.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / LHH Knightsbridge, part of LHH, the integrated professional talent solutions provider and global business unit of the Adecco Group, today announces its recognition on the Forbes list of Canada's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2025. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Highlighting Canadian Executive Search firms that consistently deliver top-tier talent for strategic leadership roles, the list spans recruitments solutions across the C-suite and senior management positions. The rankings are based on surveys of more than 15,000 participants across Canada, including human resources managers, hiring managers, recruiters and employees who have recently engaged with a recruiting firm.

"Being named to Forbes' 2025 list of Canada's Best Executive Recruiting Firms is a meaningful acknowledgement of the impact our team delivers every day," said Tim Hewat, Head of Executive Search, North America, LHH. "We know Executive hiring is one of the most critical decisions an organization makes. Our clients select us for our global reach, loyal network and unique ability to identify the right leaders who shape their future. This honor reflects the insight, commitment and care that each member of our team puts into their work every day."

"Being named one of Canada's top staffing firms by Forbes underscores the strength of our executive search capabilities and the trust clients place in us to identify transformative leaders," said Nicole Gable, President of North America Recruitment Solutions at LHH. "Our approach goes beyond filling roles because we partner with organizations to shape leadership teams that fuel long-term growth and resilience in a changing market."

LHH approaches leadership as a legacy rather than a title, with executive search solutions focused on long-term impact and strategic alignment. As business priorities evolve and leadership challenges become more complex, organizations require purposeful placements that build adaptable, sustainable value and ensure enduring competitiveness

LHH Knightsbridge, along with all LHH executive and recruitment solutions, support executives throughout every phase of their career, from their first leadership role to retirement, fostering a strong, loyal network of top talent.

Specialized recruiters connect organizations with leaders who bring expertise, passion and fresh perspectives to deliver lasting results, with a human approach.

The Canada's Best Executive Recruiting Firms of 2025 list can be viewed on Forbes' website.

LHH supports professionals to take the next step and realize their full career potential. Organizations and job seekers can learn more about creating a beautiful working world and connect with our award-winning recruiters through the LHH Knightsbridge website.

About LHH

LHH empowers professionals and organizations to achieve bold ambitions and secure lasting impact through unique advisory services and professional talent solutions.

LHH's full suite of offerings connects solutions that are traditionally siloed, making LHH a single talent partner for organizations. In a rapidly evolving landscape with complex challenges, we create value across the entire professional talent journey. From hiring great people, developing skills and nurturing leaders, to advancing individuals to the next stage of their careers, LHH makes talent a competitive edge.

We believe the future of work lies at the intersection of exceptional human care and innovation. Powered by science, technology, and proprietary data analytics, LHH's approach is crafted to align with business strategies and cultures, delivering powerful, sustainable, and measurable impact.

LHH has a team of over 12,000 professionals, across 60+ countries, and more than 50 years of experience. As part of the Adecco Group, we bring together global excellence, local knowledge and centralized coordination for thousands of companies and millions of people worldwide.

Recruitment. Development. Career Transition.

LHH. A beautiful working world.

To learn more about LHH, visit: lhh.com.

