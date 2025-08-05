Price Benowitz Accident Injury Lawyers, LLP: Price Benowitz Announces 3rd Annual Project Backpack Distribution for Local Students

Firm to distribute 1,000 backpacks to students in need in Bladensburg and Landover.

BLADENSBURG, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Price Benowitz Accident Injury Lawyers, LLP will host its third annual Project Backpack event this August, with plans to distribute more than 1,200 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to local elementary school students in need.

The first event will take place at Bladensburg Elementary School on August 22 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM at 4915 Annapolis Rd, Bladensburg, MD 20710. The second giveaway will take place at William Paca Elementary School on August 25 from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM at 7801 Sheriff Road, Landover, MD 20785.

Children must be present to pick up their backpacks. The event is open to all local elementary school students, and pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Those who pre-register will be entered into a raffle for a $100 Walmart gift card.

"Project Backpack is one of Price Benowitz's most meaningful annual traditions and a true reflection of who we are as a firm. Each year, we come together with passion, putting our hearts into making a difference for students and families in our community. This event is about more than providing school supplies; it's about giving children the confidence and tools they need to succeed," said Lara Wilson, Firm Operations Director at Price Benowitz.

The Price Benowitz Project Backpack event has grown each year, providing an increasing number of children with backpacks and school supplies.

Interested attendees can pre-register through the online form: https://forms.gle/rQjzLdViRXjSyRXm7 .

About Price Benowitz Accident Injury Lawyers, LLP

Price Benowitz Accident Injury Lawyers, LLP is a personal injury law firm headquartered in Washington, DC with offices in Maryland, Virginia, and South Carolina. The firm was founded by David Benowitz and Seth Price, and since then, the two have built up their law firm to include 40 lawyers. The law firm handles a variety of cases beyond personal injury and medical malpractice, including criminal defense, trusts and estates, and family law.

