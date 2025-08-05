Missed Bitcoin 1.0? Meet Bitcoin.? - A Next-Generation Digital Asset Built for Today's World

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Bitcoin.? (pronounced "Bitcoin dot H"), is proud to announce a series of major developments that position BTC.? as a compelling new option for digital asset adopters seeking speed, sustainability, and a smarter second chance at the crypto revolution.

While Bitcoin's meteoric rise remains a defining chapter in modern finance, many latecomers have been left wondering: "Did I miss my shot?" BTC.? offers a bold answer - not as a fork, or clone of Bitcoin, but as a clean-slate evolution of its most powerful principles, without the drawbacks that now define the original.

A New Chapter Begins: The Bitcoin.? Advantage

Bitcoin.? was launched in early 2024 as a scarce, utility-focused, limited-supply digital asset focused on real utility, with only 21 million tokens ever to exist-mirroring the original Bitcoin's supply cap. (https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/bitcoin-h/) That's about where the comparison stops. BTC.? operates on the Hedera Hashgraph network, a system built for speed, low costs (just a tiny fraction of a cent per transaction), and extremely low energy use.

Transactions are confirmed within seconds, and the network uses SHA-384, a form of cryptography designed to potentially stand up to future threats like quantum computing. This makes BTC.? well-suited for real-world applications, including sending small payments across borders, rewarding content creators, app integrations, and other practical everyday uses.

Real Traction, Global Integration

Over the last several months, Bitcoin.? has achieved several key milestones:

Exchange Listing : BTC.? is now trading live on CoinEx, a respected Hong Kong-based exchange alongside Hedera's native HBAR and other leading assets.

Fiat On-Ramp : Through a new partnership with AhoraCrypto, users in over 100 countries can now purchase BTC.? directly using credit or debit cards.

Wallet Support: Full wallet integration with HashPack, Kabila, and Tangem allows for secure, flexible storage and usage across multiple platforms.

"These partnerships demonstrate increasing confidence in BTC.?'s infrastructure and utility," said John Ortmann, Member of Bitcoin HT, LLC. "We've built what Bitcoin could have been, fixing its biggest flaws like slow transactions, high fees, and energy waste. With BTC.?, even micropayments are now fast, affordable, and practical."

A Mission Beyond the Headlines

BTC.? was built with real-world use in mind emphasizing simplicity, low energy use, and tools that give people financial empowerment. It's especially appealing to those who didn't get involved in the early days of digital currency but are now looking for something solid to step into.

Now Trading, Still Early

While Bitcoin trades well above $100,000, BTC.? remains highly accessible. It's early-stage, but with a growing ecosystem, meaningful integrations, and a clear use case in a fast-moving digital economy, the token presents a unique opportunity for both users and long-term participants in the crypto space.

Learn More:

Bitcoin.? (BTC.?)

info@bitcoin.org.ht

Website: https://bitcoin.org.ht



Disclaimer: This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please conduct your own research before making any financial decisions.

