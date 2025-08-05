Metallicus and DaLand Partner to Provide Regulated Stablecoin and Digital Asset Infrastructure to Financial Institutions

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Metallicus , a leader in blockchain technology for financial institutions and developer of Metal Blockchain , today announced a strategic partnership with DaLand CUSO , The Next-Gen CUSO for keeping credit unions relevant to their core. This collaboration ensures credit unions and community banks can stay plugged into the future of money through seamless integration of stablecoins, Bitcoin, and digital asset services.

The partnership combines Metallicus' purpose-built blockchain infrastructure with DaLand's proven Coin2Core TradFi/DeFi bridge, enabling financial institutions to securely service digital asset wealth directly from their existing core banking systems-supporting stablecoin issuance, self-custodied digital assets, and real-time settlement workflows.

"Stablecoins are the foundation of modern financial infrastructure-bringing speed, programmability, and transparency to institutions of all sizes," said Marshall Hayner, CEO of Metallicus. "Through our partnership with DaLand, we're enabling credit unions and community banks to issue institution-branded stablecoins and launch compliant blockchain solutions that keep them competitive."

Metallicus enables deployment on Metal Blockchain with native support for KYC/AML, BSA compliance, ISO 20022 messaging, and digital identity frameworks, ensuring financial institutions retain full control while remaining interoperable.

"Our Coin2Core bridge and DaLand CODE Engine-a ready-made solution to keep credit unions plugged into the future of money-ensures local institutions remain custodians of community wealth in all forms," noted Jon Ungerland, CIO, DaLand CUSO. "This core-centric approach positions community FIs as the epicenter of wealth in a world of digital currency and streaming money."

Together, DaLand and Metallicus enable financial institutions to:

Issue institution-branded, regulated stablecoins for real-time payments

Custody and service digital assets like BTC, ETH, XRP, USDC, as well as native assets from the Metallicus platform including METAL, XPR, XMD, LOAN, and MTL-directly from core operations.

Process blockchain transactions within existing banking infrastructure

Launch new lending and payment products backed by tokenized assets

Financial institutions interested in these solutions can contact their DaLand or Metallicus representative, or email bizdev@metallicus.com or info@dalandcuso.com .

About Metallicus

Metallicus is the core developer of The Digital Banking Network (TDBN), an open-source blockchain banking protocol supporting on-chain identity and compliant stablecoin issuance, providing financial institutions with tools for automated compliance and real-time settlement.

About DaLand

DaLand CUSO is The Next-Gen CUSO for keeping credit unions relevant to their core-not a startup or 'crypto' company, but a trusted 15-year partner with proven expertise helping financial institutions optimize core banking ROI. Our core-centric philosophy keeps institutions plugged into the future of money through solutions like Coin2Core and the DaLand CODE Engine, providing focused partnership for strategic relevance in the digital banking era.

