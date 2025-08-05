West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - As the new back-to-school season arrives, News Media Group, Inc. partnered with award-winning Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong and a handful of top brands to answer the perennial question: "What's Cool for School" this season? Through a dynamic satellite media tour ("SMT"), Mario Armstrong highlighted a selection of A+ ideas and products designed to help empower students and parents this new school year.

The SMT product roundup featured innovations spanning from printing bite-sized lessons and enhancing reading skills, to choosing the right tools for fostering creative learning, simplifying school supply shopping, and even making daily routines like teeth brushing more enjoyable for little ones. This collaborative effort media tour reached out to stations and shows across the country and provided families nationwide with the latest solutions for a successful and smoother academic year.

A recap of the roundup of products along with details can be found on IntheNews.TV.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJY_zii4gPk

Brands that were featured in the SMT included:

HP's Bite Sized Lessons, just in time for back-to-school, offer free, low-effort printables that turn everyday moments, like dinner, into fun, engaging learning opportunities for kids ages 5 to 10.

Epic is the leading digital reading platform for kids with a collection of over 40,000+ popular, high-quality books, audiobooks and videos from 250+ of the world's best publishers.

Crayola has classics every student needs to spark creativity, like their 24-count Crayons, 10-count Markers, and 12-count Colored Pencils at the same great price parents know and love.

Staples makes back-to-school easy and affordable with supplies starting as low as 25 cents, weekly free gifts with purchase through August 16 and 20% discount for verified teachers, as well as fun, trending gear kids love, including exclusive designs and favorite characters like Stitch and Minecraft.

The Cavitar Caddy & Mouthcare Organizer from SuperMouth was designed for kids and parents in mind by the dentist-founded brand known for creating advanced oral care solutions for all ages, featuring slots to hold your kids' cavity-fighting SuperMouth Toothbrush and Toothpaste.

All the details and links can be found on IntheNews.TV.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261339

SOURCE: Evertise AI PR