Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTCQB: ICMFF) (FSE: YQG) (the "Company" or "Iconic") announces the termination of its investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") (see News Release May 20, 2025) with Paradox Public Relations Inc. (the "Paradox") due to the failure to provide documentation which was required pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange Investor Relations, Promotional and Marketing Activities disclosure policies, therefore, both parties have agreed to terminate the Agreement. No cash payments have been paid in connection the Agreement and no stock options have been granted.

