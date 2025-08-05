Modular Control Deck Honored in 2025 Brands Communication Category

Cooler Master, a global leader in innovative thermal solutions and PC hardware, today announced that MasterHUB has won the Red Dot Award in the 2025 Brands Communication Design category. The Red Dot is an internationally recognized symbol of outstanding design quality, awarded by a jury of global design experts.

This recognition highlights Cooler Master's FreeForm 2.0 design philosophy, which empowers users to build personalized, modular systems that evolve with their needs. MasterHUB embodies this approach by offering a flexible foundation for streamers, editors, and creatives to shape their own workflows.

"MasterHUB was designed to grow with you," said Matteo Stracciari, General Manager at Cooler Master. "Whether you're mixing audio, editing video, or live streaming, the modular system adapts to your tools and style. Winning the Red Dot reinforces that great design is about more than looks, it's about listening to what creators need and responding with thoughtful solutions."

MasterHUB has been widely praised for its thoughtful design and real-world utility. Reviewers have highlighted its modularity, ease of use, and ability to integrate seamlessly into a wide range of creative workflows, such as video editing and audio mixing to live streaming and everyday productivity.

Built on a magnetic base with pogo pins for easy reconfiguration, MasterHUB supports a growing ecosystem of modules: a customizable 15-key IPS display, five-point precision fader, dual-part scroll roller, and more. The included MasterHUB software helps users unify their apps and devices into one streamlined experience.

The Red Dot Award is one of the world's largest and most respected design competitions. Organized by Germany's Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen, it honors products that combine creativity with usability, performance, and visual clarity.

About Cooler Master:

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world's first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, Cooler Master is committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to stand out and embrace their inventive identity. We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own way. More information is available at www.coolermaster.com and on Instagram, Twitter, Discord and Facebook.

