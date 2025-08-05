Klondike Enterprises LLC: Klondike Royalties Expands Campaign for Regulation CF Public Offering on DealMaker

SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Klondike Royalties, a private royalty acquisition company, has expanded its national awareness campaign to support its ongoing capital raise, currently hosted on the DealMaker platform.

Klondike owns royalty interests in 15,930 acres in Alaska's prolific Cook Inlet Basin, a region long recognised for its vast untapped energy reserves. This lease is estimated by a 3rd party engineering firm to hold over 300 million barrels of oil in recoverable reserves and estimated to produce revenues for 35+ years. Read the report here.

Klondike operates with a pure royalty model - meaning it does not have any exposure in the development cost to drill or manage wells, but instead receives a share of revenue from the production on the associated acreage in the same manner as the state of Alaska. This structure is designed to provide long-term energy revenues without the capital risk of drilling operations.

The campaign is being marketed by MediaShares.com, a firm specializing in investor acquisition. MediaShares is executing a proprietary coordinated strategy using a network of independent media buyers, each running segmented campaigns across email, Facebook, and Instagram, backed by UTM tracking and analytics. This multi-agency structure allows Klondike to optimize its outreach and gain real-time insights into investor engagement across several different media outlets.

"This is a rare opportunity to participate in the potential upside of oil and gas development while avoiding the operational risk," said Shawn Bartholomae, Managing Member of Klondike Royalties. "As producers begin drilling, we anticipate significant value growth based on projected production volumes."

With Klondike's lease expected to produce revenues for 35+ years, this offering has the potential for multi-decade royalty income. Once drilling begins - as expected in the near future - Klondike anticipates a significant uplift in valuation, as royalties start generating revenue and production data becomes available.

The offering is conducted via DealMaker, a premier capital-raising platform used by companies across North America to reach retail investors in a compliant, transparent manner.

For more information and to view the campaign or to invest, visit: https://invest.klondikeroyalties.com

About Klondike Royalties:

Klondike Royalties is a U.S.-based energy royalty company with interests in oil and gas leases across Alaska's Cook Inlet Basin. The company focuses on acquiring non-operating interests that allow participation in revenue streams from natural resource development while minimizing operational exposure.

