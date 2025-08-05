Atomera, Inc: Atomera Provides Second Quarter 2025 Results

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Recent Company Highlights
Announced a strategic collaboration with Incize to advance GaN-on-Si technology for next-gen RF and power devices
Joined National Semiconductor Technology Center to accelerate U.S. chip innovation
Reached 400 issued and pending patents in intellectual property portfolio
Management Commentary
"As we continue to expand our ecosystem of industry partners and bring exciting new technology to the industry, we are seeing growing interest from potential customers," said Scott Bibaud, President and CEO. "Right now, Atomera is in a period of heavy customer wafer run activity across multiple technologies that we are confident will lead us to future commercial agreements."
Financial Results
The Company incurred a net loss of ($5.0) million, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of ($4.4) million, or ($0.16) per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the second quarter of 2025 was a loss of ($4.0) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($3.6) million in the second quarter of 2024.
The Company had $22.0 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025, compared to $25.8 million of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024.
The total number of shares outstanding was 31.1 million as of June 30, 2025.
Second Quarter 2025 Results Webinar
Atomera will host a live video webinar today to discuss its financial results and recent progress.
Date: Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Webcast: Accessible at https://ir.atomera.com
Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the unaudited results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in this press release, Atomera presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and eliminating the impacts of interest, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation. Our definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the definitions of similarly-titled measures used by other companies. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is used as part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A table reconciling this measure to the comparable GAAP measure is available in the accompanying financial tables below.
About Atomera Incorporated
Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of our MST technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that, to date, we have only recognized minimal engineering services and licensing revenues and we have not yet commenced principal revenue producing operations, thus subjecting us to all of the risks inherent in an early-stage enterprise; (2) the risk that STMicroelectronics does not proceed with qualification of MST in its manufacturing process or does not take MST-enabled products to market, (3) risks related to our ability to successfully complete the milestones in our joint development agreements or, even if successfully completed, to reach a commercial distribution license with our JDA customers; (4) risks related to our ability to advance licensing arrangements with our integration licensees to royalty-based manufacturing and distribution licenses or our ability to add other licensees; (5) risks related to our ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of our MST technology; (6) our ability to protect our proprietary technology, trade secrets and knowhow and (7) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.
-- Financial Tables Follow -
Atomera Incorporated
Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
22,026
$
24,123
$
25,778
Short-term investments
-
-
995
Accounts receivable
-
-
6
Interest receivable
63
81
73
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
659
335
240
Total current assets
22,748
24,539
27,092
Property and equipment, net
50
52
59
Long-term prepaid maintenance and supplies
30
91
91
Security deposit
14
14
14
Operating lease right-of-use asset
155
218
280
Financing lease right-of-use-asset
1,087
1,338
1,588
Total assets
$
24,084
$
26,252
$
29,124
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
665
$
761
$
492
Accrued expenses
207
195
239
Accrued payroll related expenses
649
402
1,328
Current operating lease liability
124
184
260
Current financing lease liability
1,148
1,314
1,253
Deferred revenue
-
-
4
Total current liabilities
2,793
2,856
3,576
Long-term operating lease liability
-
-
22
Long-term financing lease liability
-
113
449
Total liabilities
2,793
2,969
4,047
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
-
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock $0.001 par value, authorized 2,500 shares; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
Common stock: $0.001 par value, authorized 47,500 shares; 31,090 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025, 30,704 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025; and 30,540 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024
31
31
31
Additional paid-in capital
252,956
249,981
246,565
Other comprehensive income(loss)
-
-
Accumulated deficit
(231,696
)
(226,729
)
(221,520
)
Total stockholders' equity
21,291
23,283
25,077
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
24,084
$
26,252
$
29,124
Atomera Incorporated
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue
$
-
$
4
$
72
$
4
$
90
Cost of revenue
(62
)
-
(74
)
(62
)
(107
)
Gross margin
(62
)
4
(2
)
(2
)
(17
)
Operating expenses
Research and development
3,004
3,255
2,589
6,259
5,447
General and administrative
2,048
2,088
1,832
4,136
3,643
Selling and marketing
141
124
207
265
557
Total operating expenses
5,193
5,467
4,628
10,660
9,647
Loss from operations
(5,255
)
(5,463
)
(4,630
)
(10,718
)
(9,664
)
Other income (expense)
Interest income
234
270
185
504
390
Accretion income
-
6
47
6
93
Interest expense
(18
)
(21
)
(35
)
(39
)
(74
)
Other income, net
72
(1
)
72
71
72
Total other income (expense), net
288
254
269
542
481
Net loss
$
(4,967
)
$
(5,209
)
$
(4,361
)
$
(10,176
)
$
(9,183
)
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
$
(0.17
)
$
(0.17
)
$
(0.16
)
$
(0.34
)
$
(0.35
)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
30,397
30,243
26,467
30,321
26,253
Atomera Incorporated
Reconciliation to Non-GAAP EBITDA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net loss (GAAP)
$
(4,967
)
$
(5,209
)
$
(4,361
)
$
(10,176
)
$
(9,183
)
Depreciation and amortization
12
12
13
24
30
Stock-based compensation
1,278
1,009
987
2,287
2,011
Interest income
(234
)
(270
)
(185
)
(504
)
(390
)
Accretion income
-
(6
)
(47
)
(6
)
(93
)
Interest expense
18
21
35
39
74
Other income, net
(72
)
1
(72
)
(71
)
(72
)
Net loss non-GAAP EBITDA
$
(3,965
)
$
(4,442
)
$
(3,630
)
$
(8,407
)
$
(7,623
)
Investor Contact:
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com
SOURCE: Atomera, Inc
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/atomera-provides-second-quarter-2025-results-1056512