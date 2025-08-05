Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.08.2025
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
WKN: A2APVZ | ISIN: US04965B1008
NASDAQ
05.08.25 | 21:32
4,695 US-Dollar
+2,74 % +0,125
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
05.08.2025 22:02 Uhr
Atomera, Inc: Atomera Provides Second Quarter 2025 Results

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Announced a strategic collaboration with Incize to advance GaN-on-Si technology for next-gen RF and power devices

  • Joined National Semiconductor Technology Center to accelerate U.S. chip innovation

  • Reached 400 issued and pending patents in intellectual property portfolio

Management Commentary

"As we continue to expand our ecosystem of industry partners and bring exciting new technology to the industry, we are seeing growing interest from potential customers," said Scott Bibaud, President and CEO. "Right now, Atomera is in a period of heavy customer wafer run activity across multiple technologies that we are confident will lead us to future commercial agreements."

Financial Results

The Company incurred a net loss of ($5.0) million, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of ($4.4) million, or ($0.16) per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the second quarter of 2025 was a loss of ($4.0) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($3.6) million in the second quarter of 2024.

The Company had $22.0 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025, compared to $25.8 million of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024.

The total number of shares outstanding was 31.1 million as of June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Results Webinar

Atomera will host a live video webinar today to discuss its financial results and recent progress.
Date: Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Webcast: Accessible at https://ir.atomera.com

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the unaudited results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in this press release, Atomera presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and eliminating the impacts of interest, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation. Our definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the definitions of similarly-titled measures used by other companies. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is used as part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A table reconciling this measure to the comparable GAAP measure is available in the accompanying financial tables below.

About Atomera Incorporated
Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of our MST technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that, to date, we have only recognized minimal engineering services and licensing revenues and we have not yet commenced principal revenue producing operations, thus subjecting us to all of the risks inherent in an early-stage enterprise; (2) the risk that STMicroelectronics does not proceed with qualification of MST in its manufacturing process or does not take MST-enabled products to market, (3) risks related to our ability to successfully complete the milestones in our joint development agreements or, even if successfully completed, to reach a commercial distribution license with our JDA customers; (4) risks related to our ability to advance licensing arrangements with our integration licensees to royalty-based manufacturing and distribution licenses or our ability to add other licensees; (5) risks related to our ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of our MST technology; (6) our ability to protect our proprietary technology, trade secrets and knowhow and (7) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

-- Financial Tables Follow -

Atomera Incorporated
Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2025

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

22,026

$

24,123

$

25,778

Short-term investments

-

-

995

Accounts receivable

-

-

6

Interest receivable

63

81

73

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

659

335

240

Total current assets

22,748

24,539

27,092

Property and equipment, net

50

52

59

Long-term prepaid maintenance and supplies

30

91

91

Security deposit

14

14

14

Operating lease right-of-use asset

155

218

280

Financing lease right-of-use-asset

1,087

1,338

1,588

Total assets

$

24,084

$

26,252

$

29,124

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

665

$

761

$

492

Accrued expenses

207

195

239

Accrued payroll related expenses

649

402

1,328

Current operating lease liability

124

184

260

Current financing lease liability

1,148

1,314

1,253

Deferred revenue

-

-

4

Total current liabilities

2,793

2,856

3,576

Long-term operating lease liability

-

-

22

Long-term financing lease liability

-

113

449

Total liabilities

2,793

2,969

4,047

Commitments and contingencies

-

-

-

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock $0.001 par value, authorized 2,500 shares; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

Common stock: $0.001 par value, authorized 47,500 shares; 31,090 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025, 30,704 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025; and 30,540 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024

31

31

31

Additional paid-in capital

252,956

249,981

246,565

Other comprehensive income(loss)

-

-


1

Accumulated deficit

(231,696

)

(226,729

)

(221,520

)

Total stockholders' equity

21,291

23,283

25,077

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

24,084

$

26,252

$

29,124

Atomera Incorporated
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue

$

-

$

4

$

72

$

4

$

90

Cost of revenue

(62

)

-

(74

)

(62

)

(107

)

Gross margin

(62

)

4

(2

)

(2

)

(17

)

Operating expenses

Research and development

3,004

3,255

2,589

6,259

5,447

General and administrative

2,048

2,088

1,832

4,136

3,643

Selling and marketing

141

124

207

265

557

Total operating expenses

5,193

5,467

4,628

10,660

9,647

Loss from operations

(5,255

)

(5,463

)

(4,630

)

(10,718

)

(9,664

)

Other income (expense)

Interest income

234

270

185

504

390

Accretion income

-

6

47

6

93

Interest expense

(18

)

(21

)

(35

)

(39

)

(74

)

Other income, net

72

(1

)

72

71

72

Total other income (expense), net

288

254

269

542

481

Net loss

$

(4,967

)

$

(5,209

)

$

(4,361

)

$

(10,176

)

$

(9,183

)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$

(0.17

)

$

(0.17

)

$

(0.16

)

$

(0.34

)

$

(0.35

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

30,397

30,243

26,467

30,321

26,253

Atomera Incorporated
Reconciliation to Non-GAAP EBITDA
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net loss (GAAP)

$

(4,967

)

$

(5,209

)

$

(4,361

)

$

(10,176

)

$

(9,183

)

Depreciation and amortization

12

12

13

24

30

Stock-based compensation

1,278

1,009

987

2,287

2,011

Interest income

(234

)

(270

)

(185

)

(504

)

(390

)

Accretion income

-

(6

)

(47

)

(6

)

(93

)

Interest expense

18

21

35

39

74

Other income, net

(72

)

1

(72

)

(71

)

(72

)

Net loss non-GAAP EBITDA

$

(3,965

)

$

(4,442

)

$

(3,630

)

$

(8,407

)

$

(7,623

)

Investor Contact:
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com

SOURCE: Atomera, Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/atomera-provides-second-quarter-2025-results-1056512

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
