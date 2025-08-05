Atomera, Inc: Atomera Provides Second Quarter 2025 Results

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Recent Company Highlights

Announced a strategic collaboration with Incize to advance GaN-on-Si technology for next-gen RF and power devices

Joined National Semiconductor Technology Center to accelerate U.S. chip innovation

Reached 400 issued and pending patents in intellectual property portfolio

Management Commentary

"As we continue to expand our ecosystem of industry partners and bring exciting new technology to the industry, we are seeing growing interest from potential customers," said Scott Bibaud, President and CEO. "Right now, Atomera is in a period of heavy customer wafer run activity across multiple technologies that we are confident will lead us to future commercial agreements."

Financial Results

The Company incurred a net loss of ($5.0) million, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of ($4.4) million, or ($0.16) per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the second quarter of 2025 was a loss of ($4.0) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($3.6) million in the second quarter of 2024.

The Company had $22.0 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025, compared to $25.8 million of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024.

The total number of shares outstanding was 31.1 million as of June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Results Webinar

Atomera will host a live video webinar today to discuss its financial results and recent progress.

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Webcast: Accessible at https://ir.atomera.com

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the unaudited results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in this press release, Atomera presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and eliminating the impacts of interest, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation. Our definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the definitions of similarly-titled measures used by other companies. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is used as part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A table reconciling this measure to the comparable GAAP measure is available in the accompanying financial tables below.

About Atomera Incorporated

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of our MST technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that, to date, we have only recognized minimal engineering services and licensing revenues and we have not yet commenced principal revenue producing operations, thus subjecting us to all of the risks inherent in an early-stage enterprise; (2) the risk that STMicroelectronics does not proceed with qualification of MST in its manufacturing process or does not take MST-enabled products to market, (3) risks related to our ability to successfully complete the milestones in our joint development agreements or, even if successfully completed, to reach a commercial distribution license with our JDA customers; (4) risks related to our ability to advance licensing arrangements with our integration licensees to royalty-based manufacturing and distribution licenses or our ability to add other licensees; (5) risks related to our ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of our MST technology; (6) our ability to protect our proprietary technology, trade secrets and knowhow and (7) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

-- Financial Tables Follow -

Atomera Incorporated

Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, March 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,026 $ 24,123 $ 25,778 Short-term investments - - 995 Accounts receivable - - 6 Interest receivable 63 81 73 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 659 335 240 Total current assets 22,748 24,539 27,092 Property and equipment, net 50 52 59 Long-term prepaid maintenance and supplies 30 91 91 Security deposit 14 14 14 Operating lease right-of-use asset 155 218 280 Financing lease right-of-use-asset 1,087 1,338 1,588 Total assets $ 24,084 $ 26,252 $ 29,124 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 665 $ 761 $ 492 Accrued expenses 207 195 239 Accrued payroll related expenses 649 402 1,328 Current operating lease liability 124 184 260 Current financing lease liability 1,148 1,314 1,253 Deferred revenue - - 4 Total current liabilities 2,793 2,856 3,576 Long-term operating lease liability - - 22 Long-term financing lease liability - 113 449 Total liabilities 2,793 2,969 4,047 Commitments and contingencies - - - Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock $0.001 par value, authorized 2,500 shares; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 Common stock: $0.001 par value, authorized 47,500 shares; 31,090 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025, 30,704 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025; and 30,540 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 31 31 31 Additional paid-in capital 252,956 249,981 246,565 Other comprehensive income(loss) - -

1 Accumulated deficit (231,696 ) (226,729 ) (221,520 ) Total stockholders' equity 21,291 23,283 25,077 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,084 $ 26,252 $ 29,124

Atomera Incorporated

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ - $ 4 $ 72 $ 4 $ 90 Cost of revenue (62 ) - (74 ) (62 ) (107 ) Gross margin (62 ) 4 (2 ) (2 ) (17 ) Operating expenses Research and development 3,004 3,255 2,589 6,259 5,447 General and administrative 2,048 2,088 1,832 4,136 3,643 Selling and marketing 141 124 207 265 557 Total operating expenses 5,193 5,467 4,628 10,660 9,647 Loss from operations (5,255 ) (5,463 ) (4,630 ) (10,718 ) (9,664 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 234 270 185 504 390 Accretion income - 6 47 6 93 Interest expense (18 ) (21 ) (35 ) (39 ) (74 ) Other income, net 72 (1 ) 72 71 72 Total other income (expense), net 288 254 269 542 481 Net loss $ (4,967 ) $ (5,209 ) $ (4,361 ) $ (10,176 ) $ (9,183 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.35 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 30,397 30,243 26,467 30,321 26,253

Atomera Incorporated

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss (GAAP) $ (4,967 ) $ (5,209 ) $ (4,361 ) $ (10,176 ) $ (9,183 ) Depreciation and amortization 12 12 13 24 30 Stock-based compensation 1,278 1,009 987 2,287 2,011 Interest income (234 ) (270 ) (185 ) (504 ) (390 ) Accretion income - (6 ) (47 ) (6 ) (93 ) Interest expense 18 21 35 39 74 Other income, net (72 ) 1 (72 ) (71 ) (72 ) Net loss non-GAAP EBITDA $ (3,965 ) $ (4,442 ) $ (3,630 ) $ (8,407 ) $ (7,623 )

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR

Mike Bishop

(415) 894-9633

investor@atomera.com

SOURCE: Atomera, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/atomera-provides-second-quarter-2025-results-1056512