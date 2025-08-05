ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5pm ET on Thursday, August 14th

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that support decarbonization, improve operational and energy efficiency, enable the use of hydrogen as a fuel and enhance safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announces that on Thursday, August 14, 2025, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET. The Company will file its quarterly report on form 10-Q with the SEC and will issue a summary of its financial and operating results for the quarter ending on June 30, 2025 in a press release on the day of the call.

Investors interested in participating on the live full year call can dial 888-506-0062 within the U.S. or 973-528-0011 from abroad, and reference Participant Access Code: 560097. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3133/52783 or on the investor relations section of the Company's website HERE.

The Company will host a Q&A session during the call and investors wishing to submit a question ahead of time can do so by emailing questions to mselinger@firmirgroup.com.

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 1-877-481-4010 within the U.S. or 1-919-882-2331 from abroad. The conference ID is 52783. The telephonic playback will be available for 14 days after the conference call.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of decarbonization and improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, the use of hydrogen as a fuel and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core and ClearSign Eye and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Matthew Selinger

Firm IR Group for ClearSign

+1 415-572-8152

mselinger@firmirgroup.com

SOURCE: ClearSign Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/clearsign-technologies-corporation-announces-second-quarter-2025-confer-1055023